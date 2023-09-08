(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 27 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Roger Williams, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen, Treynor's Jeff Casey.
SEGMENT 2: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Audubon's Sean Birks, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.
SEGMENT 3: AHSTW's GG Harris, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Creston's Brian Morrison, Thomas Jefferson's Jeremiah Watters.
SEGMENT 5: Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, South Holt's Josh Petersen, North Andrew's Dustin Williams, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Falls City's Jack Bangert, Johnson County Central's Ryan Haughton, Humboldt-TRS' Caleb Lempka, Sterling's Brent Heusman.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.