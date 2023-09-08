Barrett Auto Center Preview
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 27 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Roger Williams, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen, Treynor's Jeff Casey.

WK 3 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1 TRIANGLE UFR

SEGMENT 2: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Audubon's Sean Birks, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.

WK 3 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2 8-PLAYER UFR

SEGMENT 3: AHSTW's GG Harris, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor.

WK 3 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3 SMALL 11P UFR

SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Creston's Brian Morrison, Thomas Jefferson's Jeremiah Watters.

WK 3 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4 LARGE 11P UFR

SEGMENT 5: Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, South Holt's Josh Petersen, North Andrew's Dustin Williams, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Falls City's Jack Bangert, Johnson County Central's Ryan Haughton, Humboldt-TRS' Caleb Lempka, Sterling's Brent Heusman.

WK 3 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5 MO NEB UFR

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

