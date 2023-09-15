(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 24 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Roger Williams, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Moravia's Matt Messamaker, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr, Glidden-Ralston's Kreg Lensch.
SEGMENT 3: Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, AHSTW's GG Harris, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen, Southwest Valley's Keegan Longabaugh.
SEGMENT 4: Denison-Schleswig's Dave Wiebers, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Harlan's Todd Bladt, Abraham Lincoln's Peter Kilburg.
SEGMENT 5: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Albany's Doug Fountain, Maryville's Matt Webb, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Nebraska City's Ben Fedoris, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.