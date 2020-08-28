Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.

This week, we have preview interviews with 19 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber, Riverside's Darrell Frain.

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Griswold's Chase Wallace, Audubon's Sean Birks, Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin.

SEGMENT 3: Sidney's Donnie Sears, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert.

SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Harlan's Todd Bladt.

SEGMENT 5: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt's Josh Petersen, Nebraska City's Dan Hempel.

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

