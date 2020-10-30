Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.

BARRETT.mp3

CATTLE DRIVE.mp3

SUGAR MAKERY.mp3

WIMI.mp3

This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Derek Wharton of Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin, CAM's Barry Bower, Audubon's Sean Birks.

WEEK 10 PREVIEW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Riverside's Darrell Frain, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Nodaway Valley's Duane Matthess, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert, Mike McDermott of Atlantic.

WEEK 10 PREVIEW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Harlan's Todd Bladt.

WEEK 10 PREVIEW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: North-West Nodaway's Alan Calfee, Rock Port's Dalton Jones.

WEEK 10 PREVIEW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Sterling's Brent Heusman.

WEEK 10 PREVIEW SEG 5.mp3

