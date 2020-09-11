(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.
This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Bedford's Matt Ambrose, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr.
SEGMENT 3: AHSTW's G.G. Harris, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert, Atlantic's Mike McDermott.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Harlan's Aidan Hall & Todd Bladt, Thomas Jefferson's Brant Anderson.
SEGMENT 5: North Andrew's Dwayne Williams, Maryville's Matt Webb, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz.