Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.

This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber.

SEGMENT 2: CAM's Barry Bower, Michael Nardini of Lenox, Sean Birks from Audubon, Woodbine's Dustin Crook, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands & Murray's Shawn Oaks.

SEGMENT 3: Sidney's Donnie Sears, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Kuemper's Ryan Steinkamp.

SEGMENT 4: Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad.

SEGMENT 5: North-West Nodaway's Alan Calfee, Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer, Falls City's Darin Fritz.

