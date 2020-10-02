Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.

This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Ryan Gelber, Atlantic's Mike McDermott.

SEGMENT 2: Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, East Union's Tony Neubauer, West Harrison' Andrew Stevenson.

SEGMENT 3: Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Nodaway Vallely's Duane Matthess, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen.

SEGMENT 4: Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe.

SEGMENT 5: Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer, Sterling's Brent Heusman.

