Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.

BARRETT.mp3

CATTLE DRIVE.mp3

SUGAR MAKERY.mp3

WIMI.mp3

This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Clarinda's Collin Bevins.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Dustin Crook of Woodbine, Jeff Grebin of Stanton-Essex, East Mills' Kevin Schafer, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Nodaway Valley's Duane Matthess, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Kuemper's Ryan Steinkamp, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert, Atlantic's Mike McDermott.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Harlan's Todd Bladt, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Denison-Schleswig's Chad VanKley.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Auburn's Tony Janssen.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW SEG 5.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.