(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
Hear from our title sponsor Barrett Auto Center and other preview show sponsors Sugar Makery, The Cattle Drive and Western Iowa Mutual Insurance below.
This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Clarinda's Collin Bevins.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Dustin Crook of Woodbine, Jeff Grebin of Stanton-Essex, East Mills' Kevin Schafer, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr.
SEGMENT 3: Nodaway Valley's Duane Matthess, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Kuemper's Ryan Steinkamp, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert, Atlantic's Mike McDermott.
SEGMENT 4: Harlan's Todd Bladt, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Denison-Schleswig's Chad VanKley.
SEGMENT 5: Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Auburn's Tony Janssen.