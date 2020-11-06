(KMAland) -- Listen to the KMA Sports High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 16 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, CAM's Barry Bower, Audubon's Sean Birks, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Harlan's Todd Bladt.
SEGMENT 2: Aaron Behrens of East Atchison, Rock Port's Dalton Jones.
SEGMENT 3: Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Weeping Water's Joel Haveman, Doug Goltz of Falls City Sacred Heart, Sterling's Brent Heusman.