(Glenwood) -- Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge and the Harlan girls continued their winning ways from 2019 while Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker nabbed a victory of his own to open his senior year in Glenwood on Saturday.
Pogge and the Cyclones were champions of the girls varsity races, matching much of what they did throughout the 2019 season. Pogge, a senior and defending state champion of Class 1A, ran a 19:57.74 to win by over 13 seconds.
“I started off really fast,” Pogge said. “I got really tight at the beginning, and towards the end I started to cramp up. Something I’ve never felt before. I think it’s probably since I haven’t raced since state cross country (last year).”
Pogge led by upwards of 20 to 30 seconds for much of the race, but Glenwood junior Emma Hughes closed the gap and moved from fourth to finish second in 20:11.11. The strong run for Hughes was a welcome sight for the Rams after she struggled through stress fractures each of her first two years.
“My 8th grade year I had a pretty good season,” Hughes said. “Freshman year, going into it I got a stress fracture and was out for the whole season. I just kept getting them and have had five in my right leg. It’s just been learning to try to overcome that and trying to get in shape without as much running.”
Atlantic’s Taylor McCreedy ran fourth and was sandwiched by Urbandale’s Crystal Ruden and Macy Gaskill, who ran third and fifth, respectively. Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale led a trio of Cyclones in the top nine with a sixth-place run.
“It’s always a little bit jitterish (in the first meet),” Van Baale said. “We’ve used no negative talk to keep everyone focused and ready to run. We’ve had a real big break, so it was good to run.”
Van Baale was followed by teammates Liv Freund and Kaia Bieker in eighth and ninth, respectively. Abi Albertsen added a 14th-place finish while Ellie Gross was in 17th to lead the Cyclones to the team title.
Coach Doug Renkly’s squad scored 50 points to finish five ahead of Urbandale and 10 ahead of Glenwood. Atlantic (94 points) and Tri-Center (146 points) rounded out the top five.
Other area runners in the top 15 included Mayson Hartley of Clarinda (7th), Erin Schultz (11th) and Rachel Mullennax (13th) from Glenwood, Ava Rush of Atlantic (12th) and Kyla Corrin from Tri-Center (15th).
In the boys race, Becker shook off a push from fellow senior Aidan Booton of Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn to win in 16:19.02.
“(Coach Dan Vargason) told us to sit back and kind of wait to see how the first mile plays out,” Becker said. “Then I used the downhills and switchbacks to get better position. Once I got to the 1000 or 800 meter mark, I tried to get a good kick.”
Becker ran away from Booton (16:32.27) and Eichhorn (16:37.68), who were clearly the top three throughout much of the race.
“I started out among the top 25 and was feeling good,” Booton said. “I kept going like I normally do and ran with the people I’m familiar with. We were all together, and then the Atlantic kid passed me pretty quick. I was giving as much as I could, but he just had that finish and was strong.”
Eichhorn is a two-time middle school state champion and made an immediate impact for the Titans.
“I feel great,” he said. “I didn’t think I could do it, but I just pushed throughout. I’ve been running with Colin Lillie from St. Albert since May or June, and we’ve been preparing a lot for this year.”
Tri-Center’s Brett McGee (16:50.71) and Trey Gross of Harlan (17:01.05) rounded out the top five. Lewis Central’s Nathan Sell placed seventh, and Andrew Smith and Nathan Rohrberg of Glenwood ended up ninth and 10th, respectively.
The other top 15 runners from the area were Baylor Bergren of Red Oak in 14th and Tyler Huey of Glenwood in 15th.
Urbandale scored five in the top 13 to finish with a dominant 50 points and the invitational championship. Lewis Central was the highest-finishing area team with 73 points while Glenwood had 90, Atlantic 94 and Harlan 137 to round out the top five team standings.
View complete results from both varsity meets, the JV and middle school meets below. Complete video interviews with Pogge, Hughes, Van Baale, Becker, Booton and Eichhorn is also inserted below.