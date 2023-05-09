(Bedford) -- Micah Johnson's stout sophomore season got even better last week when the Bedford golfer claimed the Pride of Iowa Conference championship.
Johnson was one of five golfers to card an 82 at the conference tournament last Wednesday, but one the tiebreaker over Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), Tanner Streit (Mount Ayr), Landon Klobnak (Nodaway Valley) and Austin Ledlie (Southeast Warren).
"I hit the ball straight all day," Johnson said. "My chipping was rough, but my putting was good. I didn't have any three-puts all day. A couple of the greens were difficult because the ball bounced across, but it went pretty well once I got past that."
Johnson points to his navigation through the final holes as key.
"I was down one on the second-to-last hole," he said. "I took a birdie on that hole. I know I needed that to stay in contention. That really helped me out. I shot a 43 on the first nine holes. I knew I needed to do better on the second nine."
Johnson showed glimpses as a freshman. He's put it all together this year with a 51.22 9-hole adjusted average and an 18-hole adjusted average of 83.
"So far, it's gone pretty well," Johnson said. "When you have a bad shot, you have to forget it. You can have a bad hole and still shoot pretty good."
Improving his driving was a focus for him this offseason.
"My driving has went well," Johnson said. "Hitting the ball straight off the tee box sets me up well for the greens. When I hit the ball straight, I put myself in positions to succeed with the iron. I've already shot some better scores than I did last year. I'm just trying to improve. I feel I've improved quite a bit."
Johnson hopes to make some postseason noise Wednesday when he and his teammates head to Mount Ayr for their Class 1A Sectional. Johnson is quite familiar with that course. The Bulldogs played there Monday.
"We got a round in before Wednesday," he said. "I'm feeling good. Last year, we played POI there, and I did fairly well. I'm hoping to do pretty good. My chipping has to improve. It hasn't been great. Hopefully, that gets better."
