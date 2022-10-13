(Lacona) -- Fresh off the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament title, the Southeast Warren volleyball team is ready for the postseason.
The Warhawks captured their conference tournament title on Tuesday with a four-set victory over Southwest Valley.
"I'm proud of the girls for coming together," Coach Jodi Clendenen said. "Our senior leadership has just been phenomenal. It's been an awesome team environment."
Southeast Warren (26-12) has leaned on a mix of experienced upperclassmen and talented youth.
Getting those groups to mesh can be tricky, but it's worked for Coach Clendenen's team.
"The seniors are open," she said. "They have a goal. They know they need the young girls to contribute for them to reach that goal."
Senior Alivia Ruble sparks Southeast Warren's offense. The multi-sport star averages 5.0 kills per set -- the best in Class 1A.
"She's just so fun to watch," Clendenen said of Ruble. "And fun to coach. Her leadership stands out to me. She's showing the kids to keep going if they make a mistake. Her leadership and skill make her the total package."
Freshman Lexi Clendenen averages 1.5 kills per set. Classmates Lola Shriver and Jessica Lillig have also been contributors to the offense.
"We understand how to see the court," Coach Clendenen said. "Decision-making has been our biggest area of growth, and we'll continue to grow in that area."
Senior setter Lydia Kern runs the show with 6.2 assists per set.
"She knows when to choose different places and how to lift them," Clendenen said. "Having someone with that experience has been awesome."
Southeast Warren opens postseason action on Monday against East Union, which they swept on October 4th.
As the postseason looms, Coach Clendenen preaches consistency.
"We just need to stay within ourselves," she said. "Do what we do best and continue to improve. We need consistency in some areas. The little things add up to big things as we go through."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Clendenen.