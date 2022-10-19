(Corning) -- An experienced Southwest Valley volleyball squad opens postseason play on Wednesday night with the hopes of making a run.
The Timberwolves posted a 17-8 regular season record, finished second in the Pride of Iowa Conference regular season standings and were the POI Tournament runner-up this year under first-year head coach Lisa Sparks.
"I feel like the girls played very well this season," Sparks said. "I think we have some goals going into the postseason."
Southwest Valley returned two of their top three hitters from last year and their leading setter, so it's little surprise they hit the ground running.
"We've been focused on a team setting," Sparks said. "There are different nights where different people lead different categories."
The Timberwolves are a balanced bunch. Three hitters exceed 100 kills this season. Junior Tierney Dalton leads the offense with 173 kills. Classmate Charlee Larsen has 170, and sophomore Katey Lillie has contributed 118 winners. Senior Maggie Haer is on the doorstep of 100 with 96.
"(Versatility) helps our offense tremendously," Sparks said. "It doesn't let the other team set up on one girl. We have a spread. It's a good problem to have."
Of course, Southwest Valley's offensive success likely doesn't come without the presence of senior setter Ryanne Mullen. Mullen -- a two-year starter -- has passed out 537 assists.
"Ryanne is a smart and focused player," Sparks said. "Experience in the setting position is always great to have. She knows when the hitters are hot, where the defense is and where the ball needs to go."
Junior libero Haidyn Top leads the Timberwolves in digs with 156. Haer has 141, Dalton 115 and Larsen 108.
Dalton has been a force at the net with a team-high 43 blocks.
Timberwolves' success at the service line has been a pleasant surprise this season. Southwest Valley has served at an 88.1% efficiency, and Larsen leads the team in aces with 49. Haer (40), Top (39), Lillie (30), Mullen (29) and Dalton (23) have also provided steady hands at the stripe for Southwest Valley.
"We're aggressive," Sparks said. "We're picking out where we need to go."
Southwest Valley's balanced offense, experienced server and aggressive serving produced success for them in the regular season. They hope the same happens in the postseason, which opens with Mount Ayr on Wednesday night.
"We're working on consistency," Sparks said. "We want to keep the energy, momentum and drive high going into the postseason."
The Timberwolves were a four-set winner in their regular season meeting with Mount Ayr on October 4th.
"It's any night, any game at this point," Sparks said. "I think the girls have confidence. Keeping focused would be a good thing."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sparks.