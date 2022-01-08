(KMAland) -- Some impressive performances from a handful of KMAland wrestlers and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's third title in the past four years highlighted Saturday's Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic.
The Warriors won a fiercely-contested team battle, edging Underwood by four points, 199.5 to 195.5.
"This group of guys is pretty special," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Clint Koedam. "So many of them are back from last year's team. Some of them avenged losses from last year. It was fun today. It was time to get back to competing. Our pre-meet meeting was all about competing against high-level kids, and that's what happened."
The Warriors had three champions -- Ethan Skoglund (106), Bo Koedam (126) and Zander Ernst (152) -- and had eight wrestlers finish in the top three.
"The thing I think wins a lot of tournaments are your consolation-round guys," Koedam said. "The ones that help you win these events are your third and fourth-place guys. Our guys won in the consolation round and got some bonus points. That was huge."
Underwood narrowly missed the team title but did have a tournament-high four individual champions: Blake Allen (120), Gable Porter (132), Stevie Barnes (138) and Hagen Heistand (145).
Porter's title campaign earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. The junior capped his day with a 3-1 decision over McKinley Robbins (Greene County), last year's Class 2A state champion.
"I've wrestled him since I was little," Porter said. "I went out there and got to my attacks, pushed the pace and tried to score points."
Porter's win over Robbins was his fourth this year over a state champion. He's also ousted state champions from South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.
"I'm always trying to learn," Porter said. "I love competition. It's fun."
Barnes' claimed his title with a dominant win over familiar foe as he pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Chase Fiser in a rematch from last year's championship round.
"I figured it would be a dog fight," Barnes said. "I had a better game plan this year and was able to get to his legs. Getting the fall puts a nice touch on things."
Maddox Nelson (152) was a pleasant surprise for the Eagles with his runner-up finish at 152 pounds.
Atlantic-CAM finished fourth at their own tournament, led by Kadin Stutzman's title at 170 pounds. Stutzman was all business on Saturday, concluding his day with a major decision of Bondurant-Farrar's Porter Smith.
"My freshman, sophomore and junior years, I fell short," Stutzman said. "This year, I was going to put in 110 percent and make sure I won it. I wasn't going to lose tonight."
Glenwood's duo of CJ Carter (195) and Trent Patton (220) won titles to lead the Rams to an eighth-place finish in the team standings.
Carter -- the Class 2A No. 1 ranked wrestler -- won all four matches by fall.
"My offense has opened up a lot," Carter said. "I feel like that's shown in the last couple of meets."
Patton beat Alta-Aurelia's Zach Erpelding by an 11-6 decision for his title.
"I had a rough start, but I came out on top," Patton said. "I kept the pedal forward and stayed on top of him."
Bondurant-Farrar finished third in the team standings, led by Connor Fiser's championship at 113 pounds. Blair snuck into the top five while New Hampton/Turkey Valley, Humboldt, Glenwood, Interstate 35 and AHSTW completed the top 10.
Blair's Charlie Powers (160), New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Braden McShane (182) and Interstate 35's Ryley Snell (285) were also champions on Saturday.
Check out the full list of team scores, individual champions and interviews with Barnes, Porter, Carter, Patton, Stutzman and Coach Koedam.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
113: Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar)
120: Blake Allen (Underwood)
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
132: Gable Porter (Underwood)
138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
145: Hagen Heistand (Underwood)
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160: Charlie Powers (Blair)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: Braden McShane (New Hampton/Turkey Valley)
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood)
220: Trent Patton (Glenwood)
285: Ryley Snell (I-35)
TEAM SCORES
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (199.5)
2. Underwood (195)
3. Bondurant-Farrar (186)
4. Atlantic-CAM (143)
5. Blair (139)
6. New Hampton/Turkey Valley (134)
7. Humboldt (117.5)
8. Glenwood (96)
9. Interstate 35 (95.5)
10. AHSTW (66.5)
11. Greene County (63)
12. Red Oak (48)
13. Abraham Lincoln (48)
14. Alta-Aurelia (36)
15. Denison-Schleswig (22)
16. Audubon (15)