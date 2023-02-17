(KMAland) -- Two KMAland 1A wrestlers are one win away from a third state championship while another is on the cusp of being part of history.
Underwood's Gable Porter (132) and Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (160) have been dominant throughout the 2023 Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament. Now they are both a win shy of joining rare air.
Porter and Reisz can each etch their name among three-time state champions if they emerge victorious on Saturday, but they both had to get through Friday first.
And neither left much doubt about that.
Porter worked his way out of an early scramble and turned it into a 67-second pin of Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton).
"He tried to throw a headlock," Porter said. "I scrambled out of it and got to my offense," Porter said. 'I've worked on scrambles a lot and working through every position. I was getting my leg offense. I don't like to throw legs in, but he had a good base. The leg is always open."
Porter won state titles in 2020 and 2022. His lone hiccup was a loss to Aidan Noonan (Cascade) in his sophomore season. Porter hopes to add another title to the collection Saturday night when he faces Tanner Arjes (North Butler)
"It means a lot," Porter said. "I always dreamed of being a four-timer. That's not going to happen, but I'm going to go out there and hopefully get this one."
Porter has been dominant at the state tournament, outscoring his three opponents 39-4. He hopes for another dominant performance Saturday night.
"Score points," he said. "Put a bunch of points on the board, get to my attacks, put on a show for the fans and win."
Porter brings a friend with him into Saturday's finals. Teammate and workout buddy Blake Allen (138) secured his spot in the finals moments after Porter.
Allen's semifinal win -- a 3-2 decision over Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) -- came after a heart-breaking loss in that round last season.
"It's awesome," Allen said. "I'm pretty pumped and ready to win this thing."
Allen hopes to match the state championship won by younger sister Molly at the first IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament. A title for Blake would make the pair the first siblings to win sanctioned state titles. For that to happen, Allen must beat Collin Holm (South Winneshiek) in the finals.
"It's definitely possible," he said. "I'm ready to make it happen. (I have to) get after it and score a lot of points. (If I) stay in good position, I'll be good to go."
Wyatt Reisz made it look easy in his semifinal win -- a 17-0 tech fall of Max McGill (Woodbury Central). The win puts the Colorado School of Mines commit in a position to win a third consecutive state championship.
"Overall, good match," Reisz said. "(He's) a super-strong kid. I knew I had to bring my best moves to the table. It worked out. I wasn't holding back and hesitating."
Reisz has outscored opponents 38-2 in three matches.
"I always enjoy being in Wells Fargo Arena," Reisz said. "When it comes to match-time, I focus on what needs to be done."
Reisz faces New London's Dominic Lopez in the finals Saturday night.
Three other KMAlanders reached the semifinals, but lost on Friday. Defending state champion Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) suffered a 2-0 loss to Rowdy Neighbor (Alburnett) at 113 pounds, Underwood's Maddox Nelson lost by 12-6 decision to Kellen Smith (West Hancock) at 152 and Daniel Gregory (Treynor) lost 3-2 to Wyatt Smith (Lisbon).
Eight KMAlanders assured themselves of medals on the backside of the bracket Friday: Riverside's Davis Bramman (106), Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106), Logan-Magnolia's Corbin Reisz (126) and Layne Brenden (152), Underwood's Carson Thomsen (126), St. Albert's John Helton (138), Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Logan Montgomery (182) and Nodaway Valley's Ashton Honnold (195).
Action begins Saturday morning at 9 AM with the consolation semifinals and placement matches. All of Saturday's action can be heard on KMA 960. View the full 1A diary below.
Class 1A Fifth Round Consolations
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside) will wrestle for seventh, Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) advances to consolation semifinals
126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Mangolia) advances to consolation semifinals, Carson Thomsen (Underwood) will wrestle for seventh
138: John Helton (St. Albert) will wrestle for seventh
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for seventh
182: Logan Montgomery (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances to consolation semifinals
195: Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) will wrestle for seventh
Class 1A Semifinals
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) will wrestle for championship
138: Blake Allen (Underwood) will wrestle for championship
152: Maddox Nelson (Underwood) drops to consolations
160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for championship
285: Daniel Gregory (Treynor) drops to consolations
Class 1A Fourth Round Consolations
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside) will medal, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated, Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) will medal
113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) is eliminated
120: Kellen Oliver (Riverside) is eliminated
126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Carsen Thomsen (Underwood) advances, Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) is eliminated
132: Dylan Stein (Lenox) is eliminated
138: John Helton (St. Albert) will medal
145: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) will medal, David Helton (St. Albert) is eliminated
160: Brian South (CAM) is eliminated, Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley is eliminated
182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) will medal
195: Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) will medal
220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) is eliminated