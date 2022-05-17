(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Mikaele Hayes is parlaying a move to running back in his senior season to a chance at the next level with Briar Cliff.
“I played some tight end last year, and I got switched to running back this year,” Hayes said. “I just thought the change was pretty good for me, and I was pretty good at it. I knew that I was able to make this football thing go a little bit farther and play a couple more years.”
Hayes rushed for 844 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and scoring nine touchdowns for the Lynx last season. Briar Cliff was watching and reached out.
“They invited me out to have a little visit,” Hayes said. “I toured their campus a little bit, and I really liked what they had. Their team wasn’t that good the last couple years, but that’s kind of why I chose that school. I want to help them turn it around.”
Hayes is one of three KMAlanders in Briar Cliff football’s 2022 recruiting class, and he’s one of two from AL, joining Tim McCarthy.
“The coaches and the players were really welcoming to me,” he said. “They seemed like a really cool group of guys to work with and seem like they can provide another family for me.”
Speaking of family, Hayes is looking forward to some potential matchups with his older brother T.J., who is a running back at Morningside.
“He definitely pushed me to be great and taught me how to work hard and accomplish my goals,” the younger Hayes said.
Listen to much more with Hayes in the full interview below.