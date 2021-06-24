(Treynor) -- For the second straight day, a Treynor soccer player is a KMAland Player of the Year.
Keaton Mann joins Clara Teigland as area standouts to grab the top soccer award from KMA Sports. Mann – like Teigland – led KMAland in a number of categories, including scoring 39 goals and posting 94 total points behind 16 additional assists.
The gaudy numbers for Mann came after a position switch. He’d previously spent his time as a defender and in the midfield, but this year he made the move to forward.
“This year was definitely something different,” Mann said. “Playing forward for my high school was a dream come true. I did not expect myself to do so well, especially with my team pushing me to do even better. This year was outstanding. We did fall short (of state), but sometimes that happens.”
Mann says his success was hardly expected, as he racked up goal after goal throughout the season to spur the Cardinals on their way to a Western Iowa Conference championship, a 15-4 overall record and a substate final.
“My team gave me all those opportunities,” he said. “They pushed me harder every day and every practice. The coaching staff, the Treynor community, everybody was pushing me to do better. I wanted to succeed and prosper in that atmosphere, and that’s what got me here.”
The All-WIC, All-State and All-KMAland standout was one of just two seniors, along with Duncan Clark, on a Cardinals team that could be very dangerous in the coming years. However, it’s Mann’s class that currently holds the honor as the winningest class in school history, securing 40 wins in three seasons.
“Each year, I had a different team,” Mann said. “Freshman year, I had 13 seniors right next to me. The next year was completely different. We lost all those seniors and a lot of stepping up a lot of people had to do.
“We didn’t have my junior season, but come senior year for me it was completely different. I had a bunch of youngsters and had to step up in the moment and help lead my team to succeed.”
With Teigland and Mann sweeping the KMAland Soccer Player of the Year honors, the recent Treynor graduate took some time to reflect on what that might mean to the community and soccer programs.
“It’s pretty cool,” Mann said. “The past few years, we’ve had some outstanding soccer performances. This year was definitely something special for the boys and the girls. The boys fell short, but the girls succeeded in one of their goals. That’s amazing for them. It’s pretty heartbreaking for the boys, but we’ve got to learn from it and move on.”
Mann is the first KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year not named Cole Jensen, who won the 2018 and 2019 awards with Lewis Central. Listen to the full interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central
2018: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central