(Tarkio) -- East Atchison's Alex Barnett has been in the right frame of mind, and it's produced strong results this golf season.
Barnett is fresh off a week where she claimed a pair of titles.
She won the title at the Johnson County Central Tournament on Tuesday. Barnett followed with another championship on Wednesday in the Wolves' meet with Stanberry, Worth County and Albany.
Barnett carded an 84 at Johnson County Central to hold off all challengers.
"I had a really successful day," she said. "Even on bad shots, I brought it back with another good shot and stayed positive. I knew I could play my best when it comes down to it."
The junior has been a force at every tournament she's competed in this year.
"I try to keep a positive mindset," Barnett said. "I know with all the practice I put in, I can play as good as I know I can. I focus on trying to do what's best for me."
A positive mindset is Barnett's key to success.
"You're out there by yourself," Barnett said. "I try to keep myself positive. If I have one bad shot, I can make it up."
The bad shots have been few and far between for Barnett this year. She has led the East Atchison program to new heights this year. The Wolves recently broke the school record for best 9-hole performance with a 185 on September 7th. Barnett also tied the individual 9-hole record with a 39.
"It was super exciting," Barnett said. "We've had these goals since I was a freshman. Three of us had sisters on the board. We wanted to take their names off. We knew we could do it. Luckily, we had a good day and did it."
Barnett's strong showing and her team's success has them aiming high.
"I've been focusing on consistency in every shot," she said. "As a team, we really want to get a three-peat as district champions. Individually, I want to do the best I can and make it back to state."
