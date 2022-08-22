(Nebraska City) -- After a positive campaign last year, the Nebraska City football team is ready for the second year of Kaleb Walker's reign as head coach.
"We've got a lot of excitement," Walker said. "There are a lot of people in Nebraska City excited about football. We can't wait to showcase what we've been working on this summer."
The Pioneers went 6-3 last year in the first year under Coach Walker.
"The players coming back have an idea of how we're going to operate," he said. "I've tried to have close contact with our middle-schoolers to show them how we want things done
Their offseason work has Walker excited for this year.
"We have a lot of speed," Walker said. "Once we got all of our pieces together, I'm excited. We have so many kids that can touch the ball and make things happen. We can do pretty much anything we want because we have skilled guys all over the place."
However, the Pioneers must replace last year's standouts, quarterback MJ Nelson and tight end Braden Thompson.
Austin Sterling inherit the quarterback position vacated by Nelson.
"Austin is coming with a ton of work this summer," Walker said. "I'm excited to see how he leads the offense and performs. We have all the confidence in the world in him."
Senior running back Bayler Poston returns after rushing for 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns. Poston also caught 10 balls for 225 yards and two scores.
"We're really excited to have him back," Walker said about Poston.
Walker also expects Marcus Nelson and Jayden Borns to contribute to the backfield.
"I would put our running backs up against everybody in the state," Walker said. "Our running backs are phenomenal. We're going to be creative with how we get them the ball. That will be a strength."
Colton Snyder, Keston Holman and Brayden Earll lead the pass-catchers for Nebraska City this year.
Defensively, Gavin Bailey is the top returning tackler after posting 60 stops last year. Poston and Tristan Kingery also return after recording 53 and 41 tackles, respectively.
Nebraska City kicks off their season on Friday against Fort Calhoun.
Fort Calhoun was 7-3 last year with a senior-laden group.
"They like to run the ball," Walker said. "But then they come back with components that feed off the run game. They'll run the ball, try to catch you sleeping, and try to hit the home run. We're working on doing our job because they'll try to catch us sleeping."
Coach Walker feels his team compares to Fort Calhoun.
"Fort Calhoun is very similar to us," he said. "They have some question marks, too. We both find ourselves in some similar situations. We're just trying to do the things we do well."
Walker expects special teams and capitalizing on mistakes to make a difference Friday.
"The team that makes the most mistakes will lose," he said. "I anticipate it being a close game. We have to minimize mistakes and limit the explosive plays. That will be the difference."
Tune into all of KMA Sports' coverage Friday night from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Walker below.