(Audubon) -- Audubon softball is one win away from surpassing its highest win total during the QuikStats/Varsity Bound era. With a win in regional play over Boyer Valley Tuesday night, they would accomplish that feat.
“Very happy with how the season has gone,” Coach Eric Borkowski told KMA Sports. “Just throughout the season, we’ve hit the ball real well.”
The Wheelers (14-10 overall) certainly have, especially from a power perspective. As a team, they’ve hit 16 home runs, spreading that number out among seven different hitters. Senior Katelyn Nielsen, junior Hannah Thygesen, sophomore Kali Irlmeier and freshman Mattie Nielsen have all hit a team-high three round trippers.
“I just think a lot of the extra offseason hitting has led to it,” Borkowski said. “We didn’t think we would get that many (home runs) this year. We thought we might be a year away, but it’s great to have it now. Hopefully, it continues.”
A perfect time for that to continue from Audubon’s perspective would be Tuesday evening when they open Class 1A Region 2 play at home against Boyer Valley.
“Boyer Valley is a very good team,” Borkowski said. “They hit the ball really well, and their pitcher throws it really well. They’ve got some good athletes in the field on defense. You just hope to find a way to get through to the next round.”
While the bats could guide the way, they also will likely need another solid performance from their youthful pitching duo of Irlmeier and freshman Alexis Obermeier. Irlmeier has thrown 78 2/3 innings, struck out 70 and walked just 17 while pitching to a 3.11 ERA. Obermeier, meanwhile, has tossed 71 2/3 innings, pitched to a 3.71 ERA and has a 61 to 22 strikeout to walk ratio.
“Those two have done a great job,” Borkowski said. “They are a great 1-2 combo. I can start either one, and the other can come in relief. Alexis has (four) saves on the year, and that’s as many attempts as she’s had. Kali has had one save the other night at Riverside.”
Other regular contributors to this year’s Wheelers are seniors Sydney Beymer, Johanna Sauers and Kodie Sporrer, sophomore Kylee Hartl and freshmen Addie Hocker and Jordan Porsch.
The winner of tonight’s Audubon/Boyer Valley matchup will then travel to Kimballton for a meeting with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Wednesday evening. However, Coach Borkowski is only worried about the first one.
“I don’t know beyond that,” he said. “There are a lot of great teams in our region. Newell-Fonda is No. 1 or No. 2 all year long. It’s going to be a tough fight.”
Listen to the full interview with Borkowski from Tuesday’s Sports Feature linked below.