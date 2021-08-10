(Council Bluffs) -- The Powerhouse Wrestling Club has a new facility, and they are inviting the public to check it out on Friday.
Shenandoah graduate Matt Fletcher is the Board President and assistant coach for Powerhouse. He joined Tuesday's Upon Further Review to discuss the new 7,640 square foot facility and its grand opening.
"We are extremely excited," Fletcher said. "We have been working to get to this point for five or six years. It's been a goal of ours to expand and provide a facility that is state-of-the-art for youth wrestling in Western Iowa."
Fletcher -- a two-time letter winner at Nebraska -- further explained the process of obtaining a new facility.
"This journey started back in March," he said. "We are blessed this facility became available, and we were able to secure this as a location."
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 Friday evening and open to the public at 20595 McPherson Avenue.
Fletcher says hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be served. Fun activities such as a dunk tank, bags tournament and a kids dodgeball tournament are also on tap.
"We are a family," Fletcher said. "So we've invited families to come and look at the facility. We are just trying to make it a family atmosphere and get everyone back together. We encourage anyone interested in youth facility to look at the program."
Former Lewis Central head coach Keith Massey -- a two-time state champion -- serves as the club's head coach.
"We really strive to develop any level of wrestling," Fletcher said. "From the kid on the mat for the first time to a seasoned veteran."
Aside from the grand opening, the club is also hosting a two-day camp on Saturday and Sunday. Iowa wrestlers Jesse Ybarra and Sebastian Robles will assist. More information regarding the camp and the open house can be found here.
Click below to hear the full interview with Fletcher.