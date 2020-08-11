(KMAland) -- For the third time, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. In the past, only athletes that played at least three sports would be considered. However, with the spring season wiped away that has changed a bit.
This year, those that participated in two sports yet would have had a third sport in the spring were also considered. However, only the actual accomplishments in the sports they participated in went into consideration.
Today, we present the KMAland Boys All-Everything Team, which includes six seniors and one repeat selection from last year.
Connor Bruck, Senior, Harlan
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Elite (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Nine, Hawkeye Ten Five, All-KMAland Team (Baseball), Week 26 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: All-District Honorable Mention (Football), First Team All-Conference, Third Team All-State (Basketball), First Team Unanimous All-Conference, Third Team All-State (Baseball).
Zach Carr, Senior, Glenwood
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: 3A-9 Offensive Player of the Year (Football), 3A/4A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year (Football), Week 1 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: First Team All-District, Third Team IPSWA All-State (Football), First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Basketball).
Logan Jones, Senior, Lewis Central (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sports: 2
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland 3A/4A Lineman of the Year (Football)
Other: First Team Unanimous All-District, First Team All-State (Football), Gatorade Iowa Athlete of the Year (Track & Field).
Justin McCunn, Senior, Red Oak
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: All-KMAland Team (Wrestling), Week 9 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: Elite All-District Linebacker (Football), State Qualifier (Cross Country), State 7th Place Medalist (Wrestling).
Nick Ravlin, Senior, Underwood
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: 1A-9 Offensive Player of the Year (Football), WIC Offensive Player of the Year, WIC Nine, All-KMAland Team, KMA Sports All-State (Baseball).
Other: District Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-District, Second Team All-State (Football), First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-State (Baseball).
Jack Tiarks, Senior, Treynor
Sports: 2
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Player of the Year, WIC Senior of the Year, WIC Elite, All-KMAland Elite, KMAland Player of the Year (Basketball)
Other: First Team All-District, Second Team All-State, Shrine Bowl Selection (Football), WIC Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-State (Basketball).