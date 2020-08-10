(KMAland) -- For the third time, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. In the past, only athletes that played at least three sports would be considered. However, with the spring season wiped away that has changed a bit.
This year, those that participated in two sports yet would have had a third sport in the spring were also considered. However, only the actual accomplishments in the sports they participated in went into consideration.
Today, we present the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team, which includes three seniors, three juniors and no repeat selections from a year ago.
Chloe Johnson, Senior, Red Oak
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Six (Volleyball), Hawkeye Ten Nine (Softball), KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, Week 4 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: First Team All-State (Volleyball), First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Volleyball), All-Tournament Team (Volleyball), Second Team All-Conference (Basketball), Third Team All-State (Basketball), First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Softball).
Kylie Morrison, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year (Basketball), WIC Senior of the Year (Basketball), Western Iowa Elite (Basketball), All-KMAland Elite (Basketball), Week 25 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: 15th Place Medalist/Team State Champion (Cross Country), First Team All-Conference (Volleyball), First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Basketball), IPSWA First Team All-State (Basketball), IGCA Second Team All-State (Basketball)
Allie Petry, Junior, St. Albert
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: H-10 Junior of the Year (Volleyball), Hawkeye Ten Six (Volleyball), KMA Sports All-State (Volleyball), KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, KMA Sports All-State (Basketball), Week 18 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Volleyball), IGCA First Team All-State (Volleyball), First Team All-Conference (Basketball), IGCA First Team All-State (Basketball), IPSWA Second Team All-State (Basketball)
Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood
Sports: 2
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Six (Volleyball), H-10 Player of the Year (Basketball), H-10 Junior of the Year (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Elite (Basketball), KMAland Player of the Year (Basketball), All-KMAland Elite (Basketball), KMA Sports All-State (Basketball), Week 7 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Other: First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Volleyball), First Team Unanimous ALl-Conference (Basketball), IGCA Third Team All-State (Basketball).
Sam Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, POI Player of the Year (Basketball), POI Senior of the Year (Basketball), POI Elite (Basketball), All-KMAland Elite (Basketball), POI Senior of the Year (Softball), POI Nine (Softball), Week 16 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week
Other: First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Basketball), IPSWA Second Team All-State (Basketball), First Team All-Conference (Softball)
TJ Stoaks, Junior, Lenox
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: POI Junior of the Year (Volleyball), POI Six (Volleyball), All-KMAland Team (Softball), KMA Sports All-State (Softball)
Other: First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Volleyball), First Team Unanimous All-Conference (Sofbtall)