(KMAland) -- For the fourth year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports this past year are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Boys All-Everything Team, which includes five seniors and one junior and three each of four-sport and three-sport athletes.
In addition to our All-Everything Team, this year we took a look at our seven KMAland conferences and named an athlete of the year from each league. Without further ado, here is this year’s KMAland Boys All-Everything Team.
Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Elite Team (Tennis), Player of the Year (Tennis)
Other: City champion No. 1 singles & No. 1 doubles (Tennis), H-10 champion No. 1 singles (Tennis), State 4th Place (Tennis), State co-ed doubles quarterfinalist (Tennis), CG SO in state semifinal (Baseball)
Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: District Defensive Player of the Year (Football), District Senior of the Year (Football), RVC Player of the Year (Basketball), RVC Senior of the Year (Basketball), RVC Elite (Basketball), RVC All-Senior (Basketball), RVC All-Defense (Basketball), Elite Team (Basketball, Track & Field)
Other: District Player of the Year (Football), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Football), RVC First Team (Basketball), All-Substate (Basketball), Drake Relays discus champion (Field), Drake Relays 9th place shot put (Field), RVC champion shot put & discus (Field), State runner-up (shot put), State champion (discus)
Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda
Sports: 4
Profile: All-District First Team (Football), All-Hawkeye Ten First Team (Basketball, Baseball), 5th Place medalist long jump (Field), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball), IPSWA All-State (Baseball)
Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: District Offensive Player of the Year (Football), District Junior of the Year (Football), WIC All-Junior (Basketball)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), District Offensive Player of the Year (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), Drake Relays 11th 400 hurdles (Track), WIC champion 400 hurdles (Track), State 4th place 400 hurdles, 6th place SHR, 7th place 110 hurdles, 8th place 4x1 (Track), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball)
Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: District Offensive Player of the Year (Football), District Junior of the Year (Football), RVC Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), RVC Junior of the Year (Baseball), RVC Nine (Baseball), RVC Five (Baseball), Elite Team (Baseball), All-State (Baseball)
Other: District Offensive Player of the Year (Football), All-District First Team Offense/Defense/Returner (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), RVC long jump champion (Field), State 3rd place long jump (Field), All-RVC First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball), IPSWA All-State First Team (Baseball)
Brayden Wollan, Senior, Underwood
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year (Football), Elite Team (Track & Field), Athlete of the Year (Track & Field)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), Drake Relays 3rd place 400 (Track), State champion 200, 400 & 4x400 (Track), State runner-up 100 (Track)
KMALAND CONFERENCE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
HAWKEYE TEN: Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda
See full profile above.
CORNER: Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Corner Senior of the Year (Basketball), Corner Elite (Basketball), Corner All-Senior (Basketball)
Other: All-District Second Team (Football), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Football), All-Corner First Team (Basketball), Shenandoah Tournament champion (Golf), Corner Conference champion (Golf), District runner-up (Golf), State 13th place (Golf)
WESTERN IOWA: Brayden Wollan, Senior, Underwood
See full profile above.
PRIDE OF IOWA: Carson Elbert, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: POI All-Senior (Basketball), POI Senior of the Year (Baseball), POI Nine (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), All-POI Second Team (Basketball), POI champion 200, 4x1, 4x2, SMR (Track), State 7th place SMR (Track), All-POI First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball)
ROLLING VALLEY: Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
See full profile above.
MISSOURI RIVER: Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: MRC Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), MRC Nine (Baseball), All-State (Baseball)
Other: All-MRC First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball), IPSWA All-State Third Team (Baseball)
BLUEGRASS: Javin Stevenson, Junior, Lamoni
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: District Junior of the Year (Football), Bluegrass All-Junior (Basketball), Bluegrass Nine (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), All-Bluegrass Second Team (Basketball), Bluegrass champions 100, 200, 400 (Track), State 7th place 400 (Track), IHSBCA All-District (Baseball)