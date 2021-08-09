(KMAland) -- For the fourth year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports this past year are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team, which includes three seniors, two juniors and a sophomore plus a trio of three-sport athletes, two that played four and one that was in five sports 2020-21.
In addition to our All-Everything Team, this year we took a look at our seven KMAland conferences and named an athlete of the year from each league. Without further ado, here is this year’s All-Everything Team.
Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: POI Junior of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball), POI Elite Team (Volleyball, Basketball), POI Player of the Year (Basketball), POI All-Junior (Basketball), POI All-Defense (Basketball), Player of the Year (Basketball), Elite Team (Basketball, Track & Field), All-State Team (Basketball)
Other: All-POI First Team (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA All-District (Basketball), IBCA All-Region (Basketball), IGCA & IPSWA All-State First Team (Basketball), IBCA 2A Player of the Year (Basketball), Drake Relays qualifier in 100h, SHR & 4x100 (Track), POI champion 100h, SHR & 4x1 (Track), State runner-up in 4x2, 4th in SMR, 5th in 100h (Track), All-POI Second Team (Softball)
Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Elite (Volleyball, Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Player of the Year (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Senior of the Year (Basketball), Elite Team (Basketball, Track & Field), All-State (Basketball)
Other: All-Hawkeye Ten First Team (Volleyball, Basketball), All-District (Basketball), IBCA All-Star Team (Basketball), IBCA All-Region (Basketball), IGCA First Team All-State (Basketball), IPSWA Third Team All-State (Basketball), Drake Relays runner-up shot put (Field), Drake Relays fourth place discus throw (Field), Hawkeye Ten champion discus throw & shot put (Field), State fifth place discus throw (Field), State third place shot put (Field)
Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: RVC Defensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), RVC Senior of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball), RVC Elite (Volleyball, Basketball), RVC Player of the Year (Basketball), RVC All-Senior (Basketball), RVC All-Defense (Basketball), All-State (Basketball), Elite Team (Track & Field)
Other: All-RVC First Team (Volleyball, Basketball), Class 1A South Central All-District (Volleyball), Class 1A West Central All-District (Basketball), IGCA All-State Third Team (Basketball), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Basketball), RVC discus throw champion (Field), State fifth place shot put (Field), State champion discus throw (Field)
Coryl Matheny, Junior, Glenwood
Sports: 5
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten All-Junior (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten All-Defense (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Elite (Softball)
Other: All-Hawkeye Ten Honorable Mention (Volleyball), All-Hawkeye Ten Second Team (Basketball), No. 2 Doubles Hawkeye Ten champion (Tennis), Hawkeye Ten 4x1 & high jump champion (Track & Field), 8th place medalist DMR (Track), All-Hawkeye Ten First Team (Softball)
TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: POI Defensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), All-POI Elite (Volleyball, Basketball), POI Senior of the Year (Basketball, Softball), POI All-Senior (Basketball), POI All-Defense (Basketball), POI Elite Offense & Pitching (Softball), Elite Team (Softball), All-State (Softball)
Other: All-POI First Team (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), IGCA Class 1A Southwest All-District (Volleyball), IGCA Class 1A South All-District (Basketball), IBCA All-Region (Basketball), IGCA All-State Second Team (Basketball), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Basketball), IGCA All-Star Series (Basketball), POI 4x8 & DMR champions (Track), IGCA 1A Southeast All-District (Softball), IGCA All-State First Team (Softball)
Clara Teigland, Sophomore, Treynor
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Elite Team (Cross Country, Soccer), WIC Sophomore of the Year (Basketball), WIC Elite (Basketball), WIC All-Sophomore (Basketball), WIC All-Defense (Basketball), Player of the Year (Soccer)
Other: WIC 3rd Place (Cross Country), District champion (Cross Country), State fifth place (Cross Country), IGCA Southwest All-District (Basketball), All-WIC First Team (Basketball, Soccer), IGCA All-State Third Team (Basketball), IGCA West All-District (Soccer), IAHSSCA First Team All-State (Soccer)
KMALAND CONFERENCE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
See full profile above.
CORNER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Tara Peterson, Senior, Stanton
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Corner Offensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), Corner Senior of the Year (Volleyball), Corner Elite (Volleyball), Elite Team (Volleyball), Corner Elite Team (Softball)
Other: All-Corner First Team (Volleyball, Softball), IGCA All-District (Volleyball), IGCA All-State Second Team (Volleyball), Corner 100, 400, 400h, SMR champions (Track), 5th place medalist 400h (Track),
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Clara Teigland, Sophomore, Treynor
See full profile above.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley
See full profile above.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan
See full profile above.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jillian Shanks, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: MRC Player of the Year (Basketball), MRC Senior of the Year (Basketball), MRC Elite (Basketball), MRC All-Senior (Basketball), MRC All-Defense (Basketball)
Other: All-MRC Honorable Mention (Volleyball), IGCA All-District (Basketball), All-MRC First Team (Basketball), IBCA All-Star (Basketball), IGCA All-State (Basketball), City champion SMR & 4x1 (Track), State 10th place in 200 (Track)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Abby Martin, Junior, Lamoni
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Bluegrass Offensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), Bluegrass Junior of the Year (Volleyball), Bluegrass Elite (Volleyball), Bluegrass Player of the Year (Basketball), Bluegrass Junior of the Year (Basketball), Bluegrass All-Junior (Basketball), Bluegrass All-Defense (Basketball)
Other: All-Bluegrass First Team (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA All-District (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA All-State Third Team (Basketball)