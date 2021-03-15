(KMAland) -- It's the boys' turn this week.
We begin our week-long extravaganza of boys awards today with the KMAland Conference Boys Basketball Awards. Like with the girls, we will award all of the following in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5 — and defined as players that came off the bench in more games than they started this season. This is heavily dependent on coaches correctly designating starters in QuikStats.)
REMINDER: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Ryan Blum, Senior, Glenwood
-Who else? Blum was a dominant force in the Hawkeye Ten this season, averaging 24.6 points per game in conference games. That was a slight – very slight – drop from his season average as a whole (24.7 PPG), which he put up while also adding 8.7 rebounds (1st in H-10), 2.3 steals (2nd), 0.9 blocks (6th) and 1.8 assists (26th). What a year.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Ebling, Atlantic
-The Trojans were my sleeper pick to make a run in the league, and they did just that in sharing the Hawkeye Ten with Glenwood. Atlantic did get the last laugh, too, in advancing as deep as any other Hawkeye Ten Conference team (St. Albert also moved to a substate final).
Senior of the Year: Ryan Blum, Glenwood
Junior of the Year: Connor Frame, Harlan
Sophomore of the Year: Bradley Curren, Harlan
Freshman of the Year: Max DeVries, Red Oak
-Senior: See above.
-Junior: Frame gets the award ever so slightly over Clarinda’s Drew Brown thanks to an 18.0-point per game average in conference games. Frame ranked third behind Blum and Skyler Handlos in that category for conference games while also adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks (2nd in the league) and 1.0 steals per game.
-Sophomore: Curren led all sophomores in the conference with 12.1 points per game while posting a 51.9 effective field goal percentage. He was also one of the top assist men in the league with 3.6 dimes per game (3rd in the league).
-Freshman: Among the top 50 scorers in the conference, there was one freshman – and it was DeVries. The Red Oak guard averaged 13.6 points per game in all games and 12.9 in conference contests. He also posted 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game in a great debut year.
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite
-Ryan Blum, Senior, Glenwood: See above.
-Connor Frame, Junior, Harlan: See above.
-Skyler Handlos, Senior, Atlantic: Handlos was the conference’s second-leading scorer with 16.7 points per game while adding averages of 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks
-Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The efficient (56.4 eFG%) Heiden averaged 15.1 points (4th) and 6.5 rebounds (T-6th) while also posting 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
-Sam Rallis, Senior, St. Albert: Rallis averaged a league-best 3.9 steals per game and was third with 1.1 blocks on average, but he was also among the conference’s top scorers (15.3 PPG) and rebounders (6.8 RPG). His 58.2% eFG ranked second.
All-Senior: Ryan Blum (Glenwood), Colby Burg (Creston), Skyler Handlos (Atlantic), Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig), Sam Rallis (St. Albert).
All-Junior: Drew Brown (Clarinda), Connor Frame (Harlan), Wyatt Hatcher (Lewis Central), Will McLaughlin (Harlan), Carter White (St. Albert).
All-Sophomore: Bradley Curren (Harlan), Aidan Hall (Harlan), Blake Herold (Shenandoah), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Colby Souther (Lewis Central).
All-Freshman: Cole Arnold (Lewis Central), Max DeVries (Red Oak), Hunter Gilleland (Red Oak), Caleb Moore (Lewis Central), Nolan Mount (Shenandoah).
All-Defense: Ryan Blum (Glenwood), Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Cy Patterson (St. Albert), Sam Rallis (St. Albert).
All-Reserve: Garrett Couse (Red Oak), Dawson Gifford (Kuemper Catholic), Michael Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic), Carson Seuntjens (Denison-Schleswig), Kyle Strider (Creston).
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton
-Pretty difficult choice here. Johnson, though, gets the slight edge over Mason Crouse of East Mills thanks to strong all-around numbers. His 20.9 points per game led the conference, but he also grabbed 6.7 rebounds (7th), passed out 3.4 assists (5th) and posted 3.3 steals (2nd) and 0.5 blocks per game (11th). His 47.9 eFG% also ranked 10th in the Corner.
Coach of the Year: Kent Larsen, Sidney
-I’m really not trying to spurn East Mills here, but Larsen gets the edge over Kevin Schafer for a few small reasons. First, the Cowboys saw a three-win improvement from last year. They also nabbed a Corner Conference Tournament championship on East Mills’ home floor. And they advanced deeper in the postseason. Still, both coaches and their programs have plenty to be proud of this past season.
Senior of the Year: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills
Junior of the Year: Carter Johnson, Stanton
Sophomore of the Year: Mason Crouse, East Mills
Freshman of the Year: Tony Racine, Essex
-Senior: Langfelt narrowly missed averaging a double-double this season with 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The latter led the conference.
-Junior: See above.
-Sophomore: Such a cerebral player, Crouse put in 19.8 points per game while also grabbing 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest. His 23.3 points per game in conference games led the league.
-Freshman: Racine started all 21 games this year for the Trojans, averaging 5.6 points and 7.2 rebounds – both leading numbers among freshmen.
KMA Sports Corner Conference Elite
-Jayden Amend, Senior, Griswold: Strong efficiency numbers for Amend, who averaged 13.6 points per game while posting a 52.9 eFG% (2nd in the conference).
-Mason Crouse, Sophomore, East Mills: See above
-Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton: See above
-Cole Jorgenson, Junior, Sidney: Jorgenson put in 15.2 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
-Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: See above.
All-Senior: Jayden Amend (Griswold), Tucker Hadden (Essex), Cooper Langfelt (Fremont-Mills), Colby Royal (Stanton), Leighton Whipple (Sidney).
All-Junior: Adam Houser (Griswold), Carter Johnson (Stanton), Cole Jorgenson (Sidney), Garett Phillips (Sidney), Jack Roberts (Stanton).
All-Sophomore: Kamron Brownlee (Griswold), Mason Crouse (East Mills), Jerett Jentzsch (East Mills), Taylor Reed (Fremont-Mills), Braden West (Fremont-Mills).
All-Freshman: Nolan Grebin (Stanton), Kaden Peeler (Essex), Tony Racine (Essex), Jonathon Resh (Essex), Zach Thornburg (East Mills).
All-Defense: Carter Johnson (Stanton), Landon Pelzer (Griswold), Taylor Reed (Fremont-Mills), Colby Royal (Stanton), Leighton Whipple (Sidney).
All-Reserve: Kyle Beam (Sidney), Nolan Grebin (Stanton), Taylor McFail (Sidney), Zach Thornburg (East Mills), Owen Thornton (Fremont-Mills).
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Tre Melby, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
-The numbers Melby put up this season cannot be ignored. He led the league with 20.8 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, 4.8 offensive rebounds per game and 8.1 defensive rebounds per game and was second with 1.4 blocks per game. The numbers didn’t drop off at all in WIC contests: 20.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG (4.6 ORPG, 8.2 DRPG) and 1.6 BPG.
Coach of the Year: Nick Kroon, Riverside
-Coach Kroon led the Bulldogs to their first winning season in eight years, jumping from six wins last year up to 11 this year. Not only that, they were 6-9 in a very strong WIC and advanced to a district championship game.
Senior of the Year: Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia
Junior of the Year: Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
Sophomore of the Year: Brayden Lund, AHSTW
Freshman of the Year: Grady Jeppesen, Riverside
-Senior: See above.
-Junior: Grobe was a very close second to the POTY, finishing with 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He averaged 20.0 points in WIC games.
-Sophomore: Lund or Kyle Sternberg? Sternberg or Lund? Tough, tough choice. We went with Lund on a flip of a coin and thanks to one of the most efficient seasons in the conference (68.7 eFG%). He averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Freshman: Jeppesen burst on to the scene with 16.4 points per game while also adding 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals on average.
KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Elite
-Raydden Grobe, Junior, AHSTW: See above.
-Brayden Lund, Sophomore, AHSTW: See above.
-Tre Melby, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: See above.
-Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center: Nelson finished out a wonderful career with 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
-Sid Schaaf, Senior, Treynor: Schaaf posted 17.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 SPG (1st in WIC) and 2.2 APG.
All-Senior: Ethan Alfers (Tri-Center),Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center), Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Tim Zimmerman (Treynor).
All-Junior: Raydden Grobe (AHSTW), Will Gutzmer (Missouri Valley), Baker Lally (Logan-Magnolia), Thomas Schwartz (Treynor), Gavin Smith (Audubon).
All-Sophomore: Carson Bauer (Audubon), Kent Elliott (Tri-Center), Brayden Lund (AHSTW), Cole Scheffler (AHSTW), Kyle Sternberg (AHSTW).
All-Freshman: Nick Denning (AHSTW), Grady Jeppesen (Riverside), Brody Lager (Missouri Valley), Josh Ravlin (Underwood), Jack Vanfossan (Underwood).
All-Defense: Brogan Allensworth (Riverside), Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center), Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Cole Scheffler (AHSTW), Kyle Sternberg (AHSTW).
All-Reserve: Aiden Bell (Riverside), Eli Fouts (Missouri Valley), Bryce Patten (Underwood), Alex Ravlin (Underwood), Ayden Salais (Riverside).
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
-The conference’s leading scorer, Frost just flat out got buckets all season long. He averaged 21.5 per game, including 20.6 against conference opponents, while posting a terrific 59.1 effective field goal percentage. In addition, Frost averaged 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Coach of the Year: Curtis Fisher, Lenox
-Caught between honoring Joe Franey for a historical season as the head man for Martensdale-St. Marys and a major turnaround for Lenox’s Curtis Fisher, we went with the latter. Fisher’s team had the biggest win improvement in the league, going from just four wins last season to 12 this year.
Senior of the Year: Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley
Junior of the Year: Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur
Sophomore of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
Freshman of the Year: Silas Walston, Bedford
-Senior: Bower ranked second in the POI with 17.3 points per game and was one of two in the league to average a double-double (10.0 RPG). He also posted 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
-Junior: Adjust for conference games only, and Hullinger’s overall game takes the cake in this class. He averaged 14.2 points in POI games while also posting 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. The overall numbers are also very good: 13.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.0 SPG.
-Sophomore: See above.
-Freshman: Walston led all freshmen in the POI with 7.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also averaged 0.7 blocks per game.
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Elite
-Trey Baker, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Baker was an all-around star with 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
-Toby Bower, Senior, Nodaway Valley: See above.
-Keaton England, Sophomore, Lenox: Breakout campaign for the star point guard, who averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
-Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: See above.
-Trey Hullinger, Junior, Central Decatur: See above.
All-Senior: Trey Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), Toby Bower (Nodaway Valley), Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys), Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys), Tucker TePoel (Southwest Valley).
All-Junior: Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur), Cale Eklund (East Union), Hogan Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys), Trey Hullinger (Central Decatur), Cauy Masters (Central Decatur).
All-Sophomore: Boston DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Keaton England (Lenox), Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Avery Phillippi (Nodaway Valley), Jack Williams (Southeast Warren).
All-Freshman: Bryson Ewart (Bedford), Conner Nally (Bedford), Ryce Reynolds (Mount Ayr), Rayce Snyder (Wayne), Silas Walston (Bedford).
All-Defense: Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys), Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Chase Johnston (Lenox), Jack Scrivner (Central Decatur), Erik Trujillo (Mount Ayr).
All-Reserve: Wyatt Carlson (East Union), Rex Hoffman (Lenox), Troy Holt (Martensdale-St. Marys), Derek Kleve (Martensdale-St. Marys), Cullen Wood (Lenox).
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
-Pryor poured in a league-best 19.2 points per game and posted a 55.0 effective field goal percentage while doing so. He also grabbed 10.7 rebounds, passed out two assists and finished two steals per contest. Oh yeah, and there were dunks. Lots of them. Thirty-nine to be exact.
Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison
-What a year for the Rolling Valley Conference champion Hawkeyes, which went from 10 wins to 18 and ran off a ridiculous 15-game win streak spanning January 5th through February 18th.
Senior of the Year: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
Junior of the Year: Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va
Sophomore of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison
Freshman of the Year: Jackson Radcliff, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-Senior: See above.
-Junior: The edge for Ragaller comes in the all-around game. He impacted every contest in a lot of ways, averaging 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
-Sophomore: Evans posted some ridiculous numbers this year with 16.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in leading the Hawkeyes to a conference championship.
-Freshman: Radcliff ranked second in his class with 7.7 points per game, but he also grabbed 6.1 rebounds and had 1.8 assists on average.
KMA Sports Rolling Valley Conference Elite
-Koleson Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison: Evans put in 15.5 points, grabbed 9.8 rebounds and blocked 1.3 (4th in RVC) shots per game.
-Sage Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison: See above.
-Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine: See above.
-Will Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va: See above.
-Zach Schimmer, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Heck of a season for Schimmer, who averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Rockets after transferring from Carroll.
All-Senior: Connor McKee (CAM), Tyler Petersen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Gavin Reineke (Boyer Valley), Zach Schimmer (Ar-We-Va).
All-Junior: Dylan Hoefer (Woodbine), Gabe Obert (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Tanner Oswald (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Will Ragaller (Ar-We-Va), Colby Rich (CAM).
All-Sophomore: Koleson Evans (West Harrison), Sage Evans (West Harrison), Mason King (West Harrison), Easton Nelson (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Trey Petersen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton).
All-Freshman: Jacob Barry (West Harrison), Cash Emgarten (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Aiden Flathers (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Mason McIntosh (West Harrison), Jackson Radcliff (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton).
All-Defense: Koleson Evans (West Harrison), Sage Evans (West Harrison), Tanner Oswald (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Will Ragaller (Ar-We-Va).
All-Reserve: Andres Cruz (Ar-We-Va), Sam Foreman (CAM), Cale Klocke (Glidden-Ralston), Walker Rife (West Harrison), Justin Stream (Paton-Churdan).
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Josh Dix, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
-Dix didn’t lead the league in points (19.4 PPG), but he was one of the most efficient scorers in the league with a 63.5 eFG%. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds (3rd), passed out 4.3 assists (2nd), nabbed 2.5 steals (1st) and blocked 1.3 shots (5th) per game. Just an all-around brilliant player.
Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
-Another conference championship (undefeated) and a second trip to state in the past five years. Plus, they played one of the most challenging schedules in non-conference you’re ever going to see.
Senior of the Year: Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln
Junior of the Year: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln
Sophomore of the Year: Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West
Freshman of the Year: Beau Chamberlain, Bishop Heelan Catholic
-Senior: Sandbothe led the league with a 66.6% eFG while averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
-Junior: See above.
-Sophomore: Hayes was the league’s third-leading scorer with 17.4 points per game while also adding averages of 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
-Freshman: It’s not an easy league to make an impact in when you’re a freshman, so Chamberlain’s 4.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 APG and 0.8 SPG are modest. But it’s still plenty impressive.
KMA Sports Missouri River Conference Elite
-Josh Dix, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: See above.
-Keavian Hayes, Sophomore, Sioux City West: See above.
-Spencer Mackey, Senior, LeMars: Mackey averaged 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
-Noah Sandbothe, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: See above.
-DaVares Whitaker, Junior, Sioux City East: A huge season for Whitaker, including 24.7 points and 4.8 assists per game – both league-bests. He also grabbed 7.0 rebounds and had 1.8 steals per game.
All-Senior: Amer Ibar (Thomas Jefferson), Jake Layman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Majok Majouk (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Spencer Mackey (LeMars), Noah Sandbothe (Abraham Lincoln).
All-Junior: Josh Dix (Abraham Lincoln), Jamison Gruber (Abraham Lincoln), Keeon Hutton (Sioux City West), Bie Ruei (Sioux City East), DaVares Whitaker (Sioux City East).
All-Sophomore: Keavian Hayes (Sioux City West), Kelynn Jacobsen (Sioux City East), Carter Kuehl (Bishop Heelan Catholic), Lamarion Mothershead (Sioux City West), Tyler Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
All-Freshman: Beau Chamberlain (Bishop Heelan Catholic), Zach Hesse (Sioux City North), Sean Schaefer (Bishop Heelan Catholic).
All-Defense: Josh Dix (Abraham Lincoln), Jamison Gruber (Abraham Lincoln), Keavian Hayes (Sioux City West), Majok Majouk (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Christian Tidiane (Abraham Lincoln)
All-Reserve: Konnor Calhoun (LeMars), Cal Eckstaine (LeMars), Zach Hesse (Sioux City North), Sam Skinner (Bishop Heelan Catholic), Tyler Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Carson Brown, Senior, Moravia
-Brown posted a monster season for the Mohawks, finishing the year with 23.3 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks on average. He was even better against Bluegrass opponents – 24.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG. And he led the conference in shooting efficiency with a 64.7% eFG. Phew.
Coach of the Year: Brian Bickel, Moravia
-Moravia had the biggest jump in wins from last season to this, going from 12 victories to 19. Bickel deserves plenty of credit for that jump.
Senior of the Year: Carson Brown, Moravia
Junior of the Year: Devin Arkema, Twin Cedars
Sophomore of the Year: Carter Houser, Seymour
Freshman of the Year: Triton Gwinn, Mormon Trail
-Senior: See above.
-Junior: Arkema posted averages of 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game for the Sabers.
-Sophomore: Houser was outstanding all season for Seymour with 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.4 SPG.
-Freshman: The top freshman scorer in the conference, Gwinn averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was also strong on defense with 1.8 steals per game.
KMA Sports Bluegrass Conference Elite
-Carson Brown, Senior, Moravia: See above.
-Carter Houser, Sophomore, Seymour: See above.
-Ryan Krpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Krpan ranked second in the conference with 17.2 points per game while also nabbing 6.1 boards and 3.9 steals. He also had 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
-Colton Siefkas, Senior, Murray: Siefkas put in 14.2 points and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game, and he was very efficient with a 54.6% eFG for the year. Siefkas also averaged 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
-Hayden Stewart, Senior, Lamoni: Lamoni’s Stewart averaged 15.7 points and was quick on D with 1.7 steals per game.
All-Senior: Carson Brown (Moravia), Ryan Krpan (Melcher-Dallas), Cale Leever (Ankeny Christian), Colton Siefkas (Murray), Hayden Stewart (Lamoni).
All-Junior: Devin Arkema (Twin Cedars), Ben McDermott (Ankeny Christian), Remington Newton (Mormon Trail), Kayden Snowden (Seymour), Javin Stevenson (Lamoni).
All-Sophomore: Gavin Dixson (Mormon Trail), Carter Houser (Seymour), Caleb Hubbard (Diagonal), Tyson Ross (Orient-Macksburg), Owen Suntken (Melcher-Dallas).
All-Freshman: Triton Gwinn (Mormon Trail), Shane Helmick (Moravia), Asa Mellaway (Moulton-Udell), Braydin Shaffer (Moulton-Udell), Garrett Stephens (Diagonal).
All-Defense: Carson Brown (Moravia), Ryan Krpan (Melcher-Dallas), Brayden Olson (Lamoni), Owen Suntken (Melcher-Dallas), Lane VanderLinden (Melcher-Dallas).
All-Reserve: Tanner Cormeny (Moravia), Triton Gwinn (Mormon Trail), Riley Hawkins (Moravia), Shane Helmick (Moravia), Chase Werner (Murray).