(KMAland) -- The girls basketball season wrapped up this past weekend with one of the more successful state tournament performances we’ve seen in this area.
There where three semifinalists and six total state qualifiers from the area, and that should make for a fun week of girls basketball awards. Today, it’s the annual KMAland Conference Girls Basketball Awards.
This year’s awards “ceremony” is the biggest of its kind with….
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5 — and defined as players that came off the bench in more games than they started this season. This is heavily dependent on coaches correctly designating starters in QuikStats.)
With that said, here’s a rundown and awards for the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
REMINDER: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
-Not any easy decision by any means with Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic a dominant force offensively and on the ball defensively, an outstanding trio (or more) of Glenwood stars and Denison-Schleswig’s duo having big years. However, Fields averaged 19.7 points (1st in H-10) with 12.3 rebounds (1st) while also blocking 1.4 shots per game (4th) AND ranked 9th in assists per game (3.1). Even her 1.9 steals per game tied for 14th in the H-10. Plus, her 61.7 eFG% topped the league. So, she was dominant AND highly efficient.
Coach of the Year: Zach Klaassen, Harlan
-Impressive two-year turnaround for the Harlan Cyclones. The players that got beat around early in their careers deserve plenty of credit, but the coach that guided it also needs some love. Coach Klaassen’s program went from five wins two years ago to 13 last year to 17 and a trip to state this year. Plus, they gave Ballard all they could want in their state quarterfinal meeting.
Senior of the Year: Kelsey Fields, Creston
Junior of the Year: Madison Camden, Glenwood
Sophomore of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Freshman of the Year: Lucy Scott, Lewis Central
-SOTY: See above.
-JOTY: Camden had the efficiency of a post player while relying on 3-point shooting and slashing. She averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 40.3% from 3 and posted a 59.3 eFG%.
-SOTY: Hopp can score (14.3 PPG), she can defend (2.0 SPG) and she added leading the Rams in rebounding (7.5 RPG) to her significant talents this year.
-FOTY: Scott led all freshmen in the league with 8.6 points per game, ranking ninth with 38 3-point makes.
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite
-Paige Andersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig: Andersen averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for a regional finalist.
-Madison Camden, JR, Glenwood: See above.
-Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston: See above.
-Jenna Hopp, SO, Glenwood: See above.
-Haley Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic: A league-best 21.0 points per game to go with 3.7 steals per game (2nd), and she was awesome at the free throw line (104-for-122, 85.2%).
All-Senior: Andersen, Fields, Hannah Neemann (Denison-Schleswig), Rasmussen, Elle Scarborough (Glenwood).
All-Junior: Camden, Abby Hughes (Glenwood), Coryl Matheny (Glenwood), Claire Schmitz (Harlan), Ava Wolf (Shenandoah).
All-Sophomore: Hopp, Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Catherine Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic), Akuet Malek (Kuemper Catholic), Doryn Paup (Creston).
All-Freshman: Missy Evezic (St. Albert), Frannie Glynn (Kuemper Catholic), Amelia Hesse (Clarinda), Caroline Rogers (Shenandoah), Scott.
All-Defense: Jensen, Macie Leinen (Harlan), Malek, Matheny, Rasmussen.
All-Reserve: Tessa Grooms (Atlantic), Emma Hughes (Glenwood), Caitlyn Leinen (Harlan), Paup, Reagan Wicks (Harlan).
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jenna Stephens, Sophomore, Stanton
-Might prove to be one of the toughest choices. Stephens, though, wins by a hair over East Mills’ Emily Williams, who also has a strong argument. Stephens led the league with 17.3 points and tied for fifth with a 50.5% eFG. She was also 8th in rebonding (6.1 per game, seventh in steals (2.3 per game), second in blocks (1.7 per game) and even 14th in assists (1.7 per game).
Coach of the Year: Dave Snyder, Stanton
-No team in the league took a major jump in wins, so to the victor go the spoils. Stanton won the Corner Conference Tournament and regular season championship and advanced deep into the postseason again this year. They ran into a state semifinalist, though, in Exira/EHK.
Senior of the Year: Elise Dailey, Essex
Junior of the Year: Chay Ward, Sidney
Sophomore of the Year: Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Freshman of the Year: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
-SOTY: Dailey led all seniors with 11.9 points per game and the entire conference with 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
-JOTY: Ward was the top junior in scoring (12.7 PPG) and also added 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists per game while ranking fourth in the league with 33 3-point makes.
-SOTY: See above.
FOTY: Weldon was the top freshman in the league and one of the top players overall in the conference. Weldon averaged 12.7 points (5th), 3.5 assists (3rd) and 3.6 steals (4th). Her 53.6 eFG% was also second in the Corner.
KMA Sports Corner Conference Elite
-Avery Dowling, Sophomore, Sidney: A strong breakout year for Dowling resulted in 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She’s also the best long range threat in the league with 59 3-pointers on 35.1% shooting.
-Marleigh Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton: Johnson was third in the league with 13.2 points while also ranking among the top six with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals per contest. Her 57.3 eFG% topped the Corner.
-Jenna Stephens, Sophomore, Stanton: See above.
-Izzy Weldon, Freshman, Fremont-Mills: See above.
-Emily Williams, Sophomore, East Mills: Williams averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game for the Wolverines.
All-Senior: Dailey, Kenna Howard (Fremont-Mills), Alexis Massey (Sidney), Hope Ogletree (Stanton), Mikala Pelzer (Griswold).
All-Junior: Kaelynn Driskell (Fremont-Mills), Riley Jensen (Essex), Makenna Laumann (Sidney), Brenna Rossell (Griswold), Ward.
All-Sophomore: Dowling, Johnson, Stephens, Miah Urban (East Mills), Williams.
All-Freshman: Emma Barrett (Essex), Mia Goodman (East Mills), Leah Sandin (Stanton), Ellie Switzer (Fremont-Mills), Weldon.
All-Defense: Dailey, Johnson, Ogletree, Stephens, Urban.
All-Reserve: Barrett, Makenna Laumann (Sidney), Kaden Payne (Sidney), Pelzer, Sandin.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kailey Jones, Senior, AHSTW
-Jones had another monster senior season with 18.3 points and 12.9 rebounds on average. She was also key defensively for the Vikings, finishing the year with 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. And yes, there was efficiency. Her 52.5% eFG ranked fourth in the conference.
Coach of the Year: Joe Chapman, Treynor
-This really came down to the regional final winner, I think. You know the one if you’re from Treynor and Underwood. The Cardinals got it done, but they also went from 8 wins to 20 and a state tournament trip. Incredible job by Coach Chapman and staff.
Senior of the Year: Kailey Jones, AHSTW
Junior of the Year: Aleah Hermansen, Audubon
Sophomore of the Year: Clara Teigland, Treynor
Freshman of the Year: Cassidy Cunningham, Tri-Center
-SOTY: See above.
JOTY: Hermansen averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game for the Wheelers. She also ranked third in the league with a 52.7% eFG.
SOTY: I love Teigland’s competitive streak and vibe. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while posting a 50.3% eFG (6th in the WIC).
FOTY: Terrific debut season for Cunningham, who had 6.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Trojans.
KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Elite
-Alexa Ahrenholtz, Senior, IKM-Manning: Ahrenholtz had another strong two-way kind of season with 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game for the Wolves.
-Jaci Christensen, Junior, Audubon: Christensen is the only other player in the league (along with Jones) average a double-double with 15.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
-Aleah Hermansen, Junior, Audubon: See above.
-Kailey Jones, Senior, AHSTW: See above
-Clara Teigland, Sophomore, Treynor: See above.
All-Senior: Ahrenholtz, Claire Denning (AHSTW), Claire Harris (AHSTW), Jones, Emilie Thompson (Logan-Magnolia).
All-Junior: Bianca Cadwell (IKM-Manning), Christensen, Taylor Ferneding (IKM-Manning), Hermansen, Kendra Kuck (Underwood).
All-Sophomore: Leah Hall (Underwood), Greylan Hornbeck (Logan-Magnolia), Aliyah Humphrey (Underwood), Mya Moss (Logan-Magnolia), Teigland.
All-Freshman: Cunningham, Delaney Goshorn (AHSTW), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Taylor Kenkel (Tri-Center), Alexa Schwartz (Treynor).
All-Defense: Ahrenholtz, Denning, Hermansen, Teigland, Macy Vanfossan (Underwood).
All-Reserve: Cunningham, Ava Goldsmith (Logan-Magnolia), Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia), Jacobsen, Bre Muhlbauer (IKM-Manning).
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
-Who did you expect? DeVault was brilliant all year, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. Her 51.7% eFG ranked third in the conference, as she splashed 50+ 3-pointers to lead the conference.
Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
All due respect to a program-changing season from Lenox and Coach Jesse Cox, Coach Eisbach’s team made history multiple times. First, they qualified for state. Then, they won at state. It’s hard to argue with that.
Senior of the Year: TJ Stoaks, Lenox
Junior of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Freshman of the Year: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
-SOTY: Stoaks did so many things for the Tigers again this season, finishing with 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.2 assists per game.
-JOTY: See above.
-SOTY: Ruble nearly averaged a double-double with 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She also had 3.3 steals and 2.6 assists per contest for the Warhawks.
FOTY: A complete star. Davis put in 14.0 points per game with 3.8 steals, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She also led the conference in shooting efficiency with a 53.2% eFG.
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Elite
-Lindsey Davis, Freshman, Nodaway Valley: See above.
-Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley: See above.
-Emily Jones, Junior, Wayne: The high-scoring Jones put in 22.5 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest. Her 51.7% eFG ranked fourth in the league.
-Lexi Shike, Senior, Nodaway Valley: The only player in the league to average a double-double with 10.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
-TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox: See above
All-Senior: Cassidy Nelson (Lenox), Rachel Sobotka (Mount Ayr), Shike, Stoaks, Kennedy Weed (Bedford).
All-Junior: DeVault, Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren), Jones, Kaylin Lack (East Union), Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr).
All-Sophomore: Lyndsey Dale (Central Decatur), Maggie Haer (Southwest Valley), Noelle McKnight (East Union), Kambrie Michel (Lenox), Ruble.
All-Freshman: Carolyn Amfahr (Martensdale-St. Marys), Davis, Brynnly German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Campbell German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Vanessa Hill (Bedford)
All-Defense: Corinne Bond (Nodaway Valley), Davis, DeVault, Nelson, Stoaks.
All-Reserve: Amfahr, Jynessa Cox (Lenox), River Hamaker (Central Decatur), Michel, Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr).
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan
-A monstrous year for Hoyle, who also had a monstrous career. The star averaged 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in her final year with the Rockets. She also led the RVC by a wide margin with a 70.8% eFG.
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-I think he’s as good as any coach you’re going to find in the state. Coach Petersen pushed the eight-deep Spartans into a state semifinal, and he/they did it even after their lone senior Tatum Grubbs was limited with a torn ACL.
Senior of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan
Junior of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sophomore of the Year: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Freshman of the Year: Eva Steffensen, CAM
-SOTY: See above.
-JOTY: Emgarten put in 18.0 points per game, grabbed 8.7 rebounds and put up a 53.0% eFG for the year.
-SOTY: Grubbs’ fourth quarter in their state quarterfinal win over MMCRU was as good as it gets. She was also quite good throughout the entire season with 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.5 assists per game.
-FOTY: Steffensen was terrific all season with 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.She was also plenty efficient with a 50.7% eFG.
KMA Sports Rolling Valley Conference Elite
-Macy Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: See above.
-Quinn Grubbs, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: See above.
-Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan: See above.
-Emily McIntosh, Senior, West Harrison: You just can’t overlook these numbers: 15.3 points, 13.2 rebounds per game.
-Gretchen Wallace, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: A record-breaking star, Wallace averaged 18.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
All-Senior: Hoyle, Haley Koch (West Harrison), McIntosh, Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va), Wallace.
All-Junior: Brynn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Leah Cooper (Boyer Valley), Emgarten, Carmyn Paup (Paton-Churdan) Mollie Rasmussen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton).
All-Sophomore: Talia Burkhardt (Boyer Valley), Shay Burmeister (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Grubbs, Paige Klocke (Glidden-Ralston), Nicole Sherer (Woodbine).
All-Freshman: Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Nicole Hoefer (Woodbine), Tiela Janssen (Glidden-Ralston), Meredith Rich (CAM), Steffensen.
All-Defense: Zoey Baylor (CAM), Quinn Grubbs, Hoyle, Smith, Wallace.
All-Reserve: Mallory Behnken (CAM), Hannah Behrens (Paton-Churdan), Hoefer, Kiera Nichols (CAM), Reese Snyder (CAM).
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jillian Shanks, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
-The conference’s leading scorer, Shanks was an all-around performer for the Lynx, scoring 13.8 points per game while also setting up teammates with an average of 4.0 assists per game. She also had 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and shot an effective field goal percentage of 51.0%.
Coach of the Year: Brian Drent, Sioux City East
-Another splendid coaching job from Drent, who re-shaped his team after the loss of four senior starters before winning an MRC championship.
Senior of the Year: Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln
Junior of the Year: Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Salker put in 12.9 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game while also accounting for 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals on average.
Sophomore of the Year: Lauryn Peck, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Peck averaged 11.7 points and 2.4 steals per game and was the conference’s most efficient sophomore (49.1% eFG).
Freshman of the Year: Sarah Brown, LeMars: It’s hardly easy to average double figures in a largely 4A league, but Brown did that with 11.4 points to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
KMA Sports Missouri River Conference Elite
-Kayla Benson, Junior, Sioux City East: Benson averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while maintaining a 52.5% eFG.
-Lauryn Peck, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: See above.
-Emma Salker, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: See above.
-Jillian Shanks, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: See above.
-Shaniah Temple, Senior, LeMars: The heart and soul of the Bulldogs, Temple averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
All-Senior: Kylie Dreckman (LeMars), Nya Lul (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kayla Schleifman (Abraham Lincoln), Shanks, Temple.
All-Junior: Benson, Baylie Girres (Abraham Lincoln), Lily Juhnke (Sioux City West), Salker, Gabby Wagner (Sioux City West).
All-Sophomore: Payton Hardy (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kenley Meis (Bishop Heelan Catholic), Peck, Patton Schermerhorn (Bishop Heelan Catholic), Lauren Woods (Sioux City North).
All-Freshman: Brown, Alex Flattery (Sioux City East), Taryn Gant (Thomas Jefferson), Madi Huls (LeMars), Brooklyn Stanley (Bishop Heelan Catholic).
All-Defense: Taylor Drent (Sioux City East), Nya Lul (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Peck, Shanks, Wagner.
All-Reserve: Flattery, Serenity Frazier (Sioux City West), Huls, Metta Skov (LeMars), Jacee Tindall (Abraham Lincoln).
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Abby Martin, Junior, Lamoni
-Another award for Lamoni’s superstar, who averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She only got better and was clearly the most efficient player in the league, too, with a Bluegrass-best 52.0% eFG.
Coach of the Year: Derek Reischauer, Moravia
-Tied for the league-best with a six-win improvement, Moravia opened the season 5-5 before beginning a sprint to the finish that included a Bluegrass Conference Tournament championship.
Senior of the Year: Skylar Watsabaugh, Mormon Trail
Junior of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni
Sophomore of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
Freshman of the Year: Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail
-SOTY: Watsabaugh was terrific all season with astronomical numbers that included 18.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She also had 2.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, making her mark on both ends of the floor.
-JOTY: See above.
-SOTY: Lumbard also averaged a double-double with 11.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
-FOTY: The highest-scoring freshman in the league, Shanks averaged 9.1 points with 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 assists per game.
KMA Sports Bluegrass Conference Elite
-Taylor Lumbard, Sophomore, Diagonal: See above.
-Abby Martin, Junior, Lamoni: See above.
-Kynser Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Reed averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game.
-Brooke Roby, Junior, Twin Cedars: She did a bunch for the Sabers with averages of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks.
-Skylar Watsabaugh, Senior, Mormon Trail: See above.
All-Senior: Kim Chandanais (Moravia), Jade Durfey (Seymour), Caitlyn Gist (Orient-Macksburg), Reed, Watsabaugh.
All-Junior: Haley Hoch (Melcher-Dallas), Martin, Reese Potter (Lamoni), Abbie Probasco (Moulton-Udell), Roby.
All-Sophomore: Christa Cass (Orient-Macksburg), Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Lumbard, Anna Newton (Diagonal), Alaina Whittington (Diagonal).
All-Freshman: Kinsey Eslinger (Orient-Macksburg), Riese Gjerde (Ankeny Christian), Chloe Roe (Ankeny Christian), Mia Shanks, Annika Shanks (Mormon Trail).
All-Defense: Jayda Chew (Murray), Jessica King (Moulton-Udell), Martin, Roby, Watsabaugh.
All-Reserve: Jalie Baumfalk (Murray), Ronnie Cormeny (Moravia), Paige Hackathorn (Moulton-Udell), Hoch, Gracie Peck (Seymour).
