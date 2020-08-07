(KMAland) -- For the third year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Baseball Team.
As we have done the past two seasons, these are — according to our system — the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area encompasses the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conferences schools (Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg).
This year’s 10 includes five seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and two repeat honorees. With that said, KMA Sports is proud to present this year’s All-KMAland Baseball Team.
Connor Bruck, SR, Harlan (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Numbers: .561/.648/.684, 32 H, 7 2B, 15 RBI, 26 R, 21 SB + 4-2, 1.70 ERA, 45 K, 33 IP
Coach Steve Daeges: “Connor put together one of the best overall seasons for us this year in recent history. He was outstanding at shortstop, finishing the year with no errors. He also led the team in hitting in almost every category and finished his career 24-2 on the mound. He definitely was one of the top players in 3A this year.”
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
The Numbers: .513/.645/.795, 40 H, 14 2B, 4 3B, 28 RBI, 39 R, 29 BB, 17 SB + 5-2, 2.24 ERA, 40 K, 25 IP
Coach Jon Fitzpatrick: “Carson was a first team all-state player as a sophomore and worked hard in the offseason, both physically and mentally, to take his game to the next level. He is very disciplined at the plate and was able to drive the ball to all fields this season. He was also a huge part of our pitching staff and pitched well in many of our tough games. I am looking forward to seeing what he can do as a senior.”
Blake Hall, JR, Underwood
The Numbers: .382/.460/.509, 21 H, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 11 R + 5-0, 1.01 ERA, 58 K, 34.2 IP
Coach Andy VanFossan: “One of the best all-around players in the area. Led the conference in strikeouts and regular-season wins. Was asked to play third base, pitch, catch and shortstop. An extremely hard worker, who will be ready for his senior year.”
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren
The Numbers: .632/.789/1.184, 24 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 2 3B, 29 RBI, 31 R, 31 BB, 19 SB + 2-0, 2.50 ERA, 47 K, 28 IP
Coach Chuck Jones: “Bryce is one of the hardest working players that I have coached. His time and effort has clearly paid off. His superb fielding skills and strong arm has allowed him to make plays that few would even think of making. He is such a feared hitter that many teams gave him very little to hit by driving the ball more to right-center. His influence on our team will be greatly missed because he was able to get his teammates to buy into doing the extra work to get better.”
Braiden Heiden, JR, Denison-Schleswig
The Numbers: .323/.397/.646, 21 H, 7 2B, 4 HR, 1 3B, 18 RBI, 14 R + 4-1, 0.46 ERA, 45 K, 30.2 IP
Coach Travis Wessel: “Braiden is an exceptional baseball player. He has been an important part of this team since he joined a couple of years ago. He is, in my opinion, one of the top pitchers in the conference and state. On the mound, he posted a 0.46 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Not only is he a great pitcher, he is a sure-handed first baseman, who has hit 3 for the team the last two years. His drive, determination and passion for the game has made him the player he is today. It has been fun coaching Braiden, and I’m very excited to have him back with the Monarchs for another year. This is a well-deserved honor.”
Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Numbers: .627/.716/1.068, 37 H, 14 2B, 4 HR, 42 RBI, 33 R, 28 SB + 1-0, 5 saves, 1.20 ERA, 18 K, 11.2 IP
Coach Duncan Patterson: “Cy is a 4-year starter and has been our shortstop the past three years after moving over from second base after his 8th grade year. Extremely hard worker who takes extra ground balls and BP before and after practice. His knowledge of the game and situational play is way above his age. Cy’s power numbers continue to increase and spends a lot of time in the weight room. He is very confident and pretty reserved in any type of situation. Can’t wait to see what he does his senior year.”
Drew Petersen, SR, Treynor
The Numbers: .309/.437/.436, 4 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 10 R + 4-2, 1.76 ERA, 51 K, 39.2 IP
Coach Scott Wallace: “Drew has been an asset to the Treynor baseball program the last four years. How many players have the opportunity to say they have pitched in not one but two state tournament games (in 2018 and 2020)? He’s got a great demeanor on the mound and very rarely gets rattled. He will have a great career at Briar Cliff.”
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood
The Numbers: .452/.514/.774, 28 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 27 R, 14 SB
Coach Andy VanFossan: “Nick was a five-year letter winner for us. One of the best baserunners in the area and some of the things he could do athletically you just shake your head at. Best pure hitter I’ve ever coached. Very proud to have been able to coach him.”
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM
The Numbers: .480/.591/.940, 24 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 3 3B, 30 RBI, 31 R, 18 SB + 4-2, 3.77 ERA, 38 K, 26 IP
Coach Dan Daugherty: “Lane has been an integral part of our success the last couple of years. He can hit with power, has a good arm and glove and runs like a deer. And probably the best part about Lane is we have him for two more years.”
Lance Wright, SR, St. Albert
The Numbers: .564/.706/1.000, 31 H, 7 2B, 5 HR, 1 3B, 28 RBI, 41 R, 18 SB + 4-0, 1.24 ERA, 20 K, 22.2 IP
Coach Duncan Patterson: “A 4-year starter who has a vast knowledge of the game. He started as a catcher then moved to centerfield, second base and became one of the top guys on the mound. Very intense player who gets the team going. Great work ethic and has developed his swing into one of the top hitters in the Hawkeye Ten. A true leader by example and will be greatly missed. Iowa Central is getting a good one.”
