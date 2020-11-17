(KMAland) -- The week of KMAland cross country awards continues on today with our latest All-KMAland Boys Cross Country Elite team.
This year’s team has five seniors, one junior and a freshman, which includes four conference champs, a three-time All-KMAland member, a pair of two-timers and a state champion. Check out the list below.
Note: The All-KMAland Boys Cross Country Elite is heavily weighted to state finish.
Craig Alan Becker, Senior, Atlantic
Wins: Glenwood, Clarinda, Creston, Harlan, Atlantic, H-10
What a season. Becker opened it with an impressive run at Glenwood and then basically picked off wins at nearly every other area meet. He grabbed a Hawkeye Ten title, took fourth in the SQM at Winterset and then added a seventh-place state medal in Fort Dodge.
Tyler Blay, Senior, West Nodaway
Wins: Tarkio, West Platte, 275, District, State
The only state champion in the area this year, Blay competed impressively in every meet he attended. And let’s be clear, he didn’t run at a single cupcake meet. He ran against Iowans, Nebraskans and Missourians alike, and when it was all said and done, Blay was the best in the state in Class 1 Missouri. This is his second straight All-KMAland nod.
Aidan Booton, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
Wins: Abraham Lincoln, Shenandoah, Fort Dodge
Booton was consistently among the top three to five runners in nearly every race this season, winning a trio of meets. He took fifth in the loaded MRC and was third at the district meet before finishing his impressive career out in Fort Dodge.
Sam Campin, Junior, Plattsmouth
Wins: Trailblazer
The Plattsmouth standout steadily improved throughout the season, dropping his times each and every meet before eventually putting together three great runs at the end of the year. He won the Trailblazer Conference championship, placed second at the Skutt Catholic district meet and then ran fifth in Class B to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place finish at state.
Ethan Eichhorn, Freshman, Lewis Central
The freshman was competitive in a bunch of big-time races with guys that have been running for a long while in high school events. Along with a bunch of runner-up and third-place finishes throughout the year, he ended up third in the Hawkeye Ten, fourth at the state qualifier and took 16th in the 4A state race. His 16:22.40 in Fort Dodge was the fastest time by a KMAlander at the meet.
Trey Gross, Senior, Harlan
Wins: Shenandoah Early Bird, Storm Lake, Tri-Center, Denison
Gross is the only three-time All-KMAland team member after landing on the squad in his sophomore and junior seasons. He also finished as the runner-up at the Hawkeye Ten, qualified for state with a fourth-place run at the Spencer SQM and then ended his career with an 11th-place medal at state.
Randy Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren
Wins: Wayne, Central Decatur, Pleasantville, Lynnville-Sully, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Clarke, Nodaway Valley, Pride of Iowa, Mount Ayr, SQM
That’s a lot of wins. Jimenez didn’t lose a single race that he entered until placing third at the state meet. The Southeast Warren senior – also an All-KMAlander last season – was dominant in the area and ran to big wins at the POI and the SQM. Not much else to say. The dude is a winner. And also one of the great interviews around.
