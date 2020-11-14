(KMAland) -- Introducing the best of the best in KMAland volleyball for the just-completed year of 2020.
Lexi Johnson, Junior, Red Oak
The Red Oak standout stepped up in to the No. 1 hitting option for the Tigers this season, and she delivered in ranking second among KMAland athletes with 4.4 kills per set while hitting .356 efficiency. Johnson also averaged 3.1 digs per set, displaying her all-around six-rotation ability.
Abbey Jones, Senior, Red Oak
The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, Jones ranked fourth among eligible KMAland athletes with 5.4 digs per set. She was also one of the most impactful servers with 48 aces this season. And hey, if these team needs a setter then she can do that, too, as she reached 1,000 career assists this season.
Tara Peterson, Senior, Stanton
Tied for sixth in the area with 4.2 kills per set, Peterson was highly efficient throughout the course of the season with a .365 kill efficiency. She also played all the way around and averaged 2.5 digs and 0.3 blocks per set for the Viqueens.
Allie Petry, Senior, St. Albert
Tied for third in KMAland with 4.3 kills per set, Petry’s efficiency was off the charts at .337 this season while leading the Saintes to the state semifinals. Her future as a libero or defensive specialist is secure, too, with 3.0 digs per set this season. This is the second year Petry has been an All-KMAland Elite Volleyball Team member.
Elle Scarborough, Senior, Glenwood
The leading hitter in KMAland, Scarborough nabbed this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year with outright dominance (4.7 kills per set) and efficiency (.377). She also figures to be just fine if a shift to the back row is in the offing at the next level with St. Cloud State, as she averaged 2.7 digs per set.
Macy VanFossan, Senior, Underwood
VanFossan’s all-around hitting, blocking, defensive and serving ability was on display all throughout her senior year. She averaged 3.5 kills per set and hit .296 efficiency while doing it. She also averaged 3.7 digs, 0.4 blocks and 0.4 aces per set for the Eagles.