(KMAland) -- This week, we take a look back at the cross country season that was with awards handed out each day. Check out the schedule below.
Today: All-KMAland Girls Cross Country Elite
Tuesday: All-KMAland Boys Cross Country Elite
Wednesday: KMAland Girls XC Runner of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Boys XC Runner of the Year
Friday: KMAland XC Coach of the Year
With that said, I present to you the All-KMAland Girls Cross Country Elite.
Note: The All-KMAland Girls Cross Country Elite is heavily weighted to state finish.
Braelyn Baker, Senior, Creston
Wins: Southwest Valley, Creston, Hawkeye Ten
Baker won a second straight Hawkeye Ten championship, was third at a loaded SQM and captured a second straight state medal. A dominant year in the area for the Creston star, who was also on last year’s All-KMAland Girls XC Team.
Mayson Hartley, Sophomore, Clarinda
Wins: Paul Fish (Red Oak), Shenandoah
She ran against the best of the best all season long, finishing fourth in the Hawkeye Ten and fifth at the SQM in Panora before her first (but not last) state medal (13th) in Fort Dodge.
Danie Parriott, Junior, Conestoga
Wins: Bennington
Last year’s Class C state cross country champion ran with a target on her back all season, and she was able to put together one of her top runs of the season at the NSAA championships. Parriott placed fifth in the Class C race to nab one of KMAland’s top medals in the state.
Georgia Paulson, Freshman, Underwood
Wins: Audubon
The win in Audubon was an impressive one, as there were several state qualifiers and former All-KMAland XC Team members there that she beat. That was her official coming out party. She ended up fourth at a strong SQM in Panora before a 15th-place state medal to round out her debut season.
Peyton Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center
Wins: Glenwood, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, WIC, SQM at Guthrie Center
Look at all those wins. For me to say that it was a “tough” year for her and to still see all those wins is incredible. Fact is, it was tough off the course more than it was on. Last year’s KMAland Girls XC Runner of the Year dealt with health issues, which hampered her, but she was still among the best runners in the state and area, finishing fifth in Class 1A. She is now a three-time All-KMAland runner (this team has been around for three years).
Courtney Sporrer, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
Wins: Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley, Missouri Valley
Sporrer is also now a three-time All-KMAland member and will be favored to become the first four-timer next year. Sporrer ended up with another strong finish at state, placing sixth in Class 1A after a big year of winning and running with Peyton Pogge.
Clara Teigland, Sophomore, Treynor
Wins: SQM at Panora
No need to drop $50 to get on this list. Teigland saved her best two runs of the season for the final two races, and she had a lot of other good runs prior to it. However, she won the 2A SQM at Panora and then placed fifth in the state meet. What a story, too, as she was out for XC for the first time. Athletes are athletes, folks.
