(KMAland) -- For the third year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Softball Team.
As we have done the past two seasons, these are – according to our system – the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area includes the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools (Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg).
This year’s 10 includes three seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and just two repeat honorees. With that said, KMA Sports is proud to present this year’s All-KMAland Softball Team.
Ashlynn Amdor, Senior, Riverside
The numbers: .483/.589/.690, 28 hits (9 doubles, 1 HR), 18 RBI, 28 runs, 21 SB
Coach Chris Conover: “Ash, in my opinion, has been the best defensive outfielder in the WIC the past three years. She has been making strides offensively and building confidence in her swing and was able to put it all together this year. One of the smartest and most aggressive baserunners I have ever had the honor to coach.”
Haley Bach, Junior, Lewis Central
The numbers: .615/.706/.954, 40 hits (11 doubles, 4 triples, 1 HR), 13 RBI, 37 runs, 13 SB
Coach Hannah Cole: “Haley is a hard worker and great leader for our team. She sees the ball well and her teammates trust her to find a way on base or make the play on defense. It’s been so fun coaching Haley and seeing her hard work pay off this season! I’m excited to have her back with our team for another year.”
Sterling Berndt, Sophomore, Wayne
The numbers: 12-3 record, 107 IP, 190 K, 18 BB, 1.24 ERA + .397/.446/.603, 27 hits (9 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR), 16 RBI, 23 R, 12 SB
Coach Heather Fortune: “Sterling is an exceptional softball player that makes everyone around her better. Her drive and determination to be the best she can be has given her the privilege of leading her team to state two years in a row.”
Emily Brouse, Junior, Harlan
The numbers: 9-4 record, 69.2 IP, 119 K, 21 BB, 2.11 ERA + .333/.365/.600, 20 hits (4 doubles, 4 HR), 16 RBI, 8 R
Coach Toshia Kasperbauer: “Emily worked hard at coming back from a knee injury last year. She is a strong person and she was able to use that to her advantage at the plate and on the mound. Emily was a versatile player. When she was not on the mound, she was able to play first base for the team.”
Olivia Engler, Junior, Atlantic
The numbers: 14-2 record, 102.0 IP, 134 K, 28 BB, 1.10 ERA + .471/.513/.588, 32 hits (8 doubles), 24 RBI
Coach Terry Hinzmann: “Olivia is a very intelligent and competitive player who works extremely hard to continually improve her game. Being a perfectionist with a strong work ethic, she has developed into an excellent pitcher and accomplished hitter as well.”
Kaela Eslinger, Senior, Orient-Macksburg
The numbers: .451/.529/.873, 32 hits (5 doubles, 2 triples, 7 HR), 19 RBI, 26 R, 12 SB + 83 K, 45 BB, 3.76 ERA
Coach Mike Cooley: “Kaela has been a very important part of the Orient-Macksburg softball program ever since she stepped on the field in 8th grade. She has been an outstanding hitter, finishing with a school-record career batting average of .408. She can also hit with power and holds the school records for single-season home runs and career home runs. I have always had a lot of respect for Kaela and her softball knowledge and abilities, so I expected a lot from her. She seldom backed down from a challenge. In addition to her performance at the plate, she pitched in 125 games. This is a well-deserved honor for this young lady who devoted so much time and energy into this sport.”
Kenna Ford, Junior, Riverside
The numbers: 11-4 record, 93.0 IP, 83 K, 10 BB, 1.51 ERA + .511/.531/.933, 23 hits (6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR), 18 RBI
Coach Chris Conover: “Kenna has been a consistent stalwart in the middle of my lineup for three years. She knows the pitches that she likes, and then puts an aggressive swing on it. She is a competitor on the mound and her understanding and philosophy of pitching has grown and matured. She wants to be that player, either on the mound or at the plate, when the game is on the line.”
Sara Keeler, Senior, Creston
The numbers: .609/.662/.969, 39 hits (11 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HR), 18 RBI, 27 R
Coach Mike McCabe: “Outstanding senior season and one of the hardest workers I’ve coached. Great model for our young kinds in that way. She will play softball at DMACC.”
Kylee Rockhold, Sophomore, Central Decatur
The numbers: 10-6 record, 95.1 IP, 141 K, 45 BB, 3.16 ERA + .446/.500/.815, 29 hits (7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 HR), 26 RBI, 11 R
Coach Rudy Evertsen: “Kylee is a hard worker and puts in her time in the offseason. She pitched really well for us in big games this year and had a fantastic season at the plate. Looking forward to her being a leader for us again next summer.”
TJ Stoaks, Junior, Lenox
The numbers: 11-9 record, 129 IP, 188 K, 22 BB, 1.57 ERA + .484/.566/.625, 31 hits (6 doubles, 1 HR), 14 RBI, 15 R, 8 SB
Coach Mandy Stoaks: “TJ always works hard every day, whether it’s academics, practice or a game. Her offense improved tremendously this summer. However, rehabbing from a winter knee injury, she found a whole new level of mental strength to help her remain calm in tough situations throughout the season.”