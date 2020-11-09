(KMAland) -- The Iowa high school volleyball season came to an end this past Thursday, and that means – as has been the case for a number of years – it’s time for our KMAland Iowa Conference Volleyball Awards.
Each of the seven conferences we cover – the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass – will have an Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Setter, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year and a six-person KMA Sports All-Conference Elite.
This is just the first day of a seven-day extravaganza of awards for KMAland volleyball. The rest of the schedule:
Tuesday – Iowa KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
Wednesday – Iowa KMAland Setter of the Year
Thursday – Iowa KMAland Defensive Player of the Year + Missouri KMAland Player of the Year
Friday – Iowa KMAland Coach of the Year + Nebraska KMAland Player of the Year
Saturday – Iowa KMAland Six
Sunday – KMA Sports Iowa All-State Teams
As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak
Setter of the Year: Chloe DeVries, SR, Red Oak
Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery, Red Oak
OPOTY: Allie Petry’s incredible run throughout the postseason made this one close, but Scarborough’s numbers were dominant. She averaged 4.7 kills per set on a .377 efficiency, and she didn’t succumb to the pressure of the state tournament in posting 26 kills with .288 efficiency against West Delaware.
DPOTY & SOTY: Two very large reasons Red Oak’s team was solidified and nearly (or just) as successful as last year were Jones and DeVries. Jones averaged 5.4 digs per set and flew all over the court to extend rallies all season. DeVries, meanwhile, led the conference with 9.9 assists per set. Jones and DeVries broke the single-season records for digs and assists, respectively. When you break a record at Red Oak, you’ve done something.
COTY: The run of Red Oak continues, and Coach Montgomery is more than deserving. Following the losses of a great and highly successful senior class, she was able to make a few minor tweaks and ran it back this year. The Tigers shared another Hawkeye Ten title, won at Glenwood and advanced to state. What a season.
Senior of the Year: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Junior of the Year: Lexi Johnson, Red Oak
Sophomore of the Year: Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic
Freshman of the Year: Ashlynne Havermann, Lewis Central
SOTY: Scarborough played all the way around, averaged 2.7 digs per set and did it while playing with a now-discovered knee injury. Tough.
JOTY: Johnson was another key piece of the Red Oak success, ranking second in the conference with 4.4 kills per set while hitting .356 efficiency and averaged 3.1 digs per set.
SOTY: Badding was equally dominant on the swings and blocking the swings. The Kuemper standout topped all sophomores with 2.3 kills and 0.8 blocks per set.
FOTY: Havermann edges past a couple setters – Ella Klusman and Haylee Erickson – and a libero – Addison Holt. She was hugely effective with 1.7 kills and 0.4 blocks per set – both highs for frosh in the league.
The Hawkeye Ten Elite
Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston
Madisyn Havermann, SR, Lewis Central
Lexi Johnson, JR, Red Oak
Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert
Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood
-Fields averaged 3.1 kills per set while hitting .310 efficiency and was second in the conference with 1.1 blocks per set.
-Havermann had an underrated season with 2.8 kills per set and .302 efficiency while also leading the conference with 1.3 blocks per set. She also played all the way around and put up 2.5 digs per set.
-Petry averaged 4.3 kills per set on a terrific .337 efficiency in leading the Saintes to a state semifinal. She was also one of the best defensive players in the league and averaged 3.0 digs per set.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Tara Peterson, SR, Stanton
Defensive Player of the Year: Rachel Drake, SR, East Mills
Setter of the Year: Miah Urban, SO, East Mills
Coach of the Year: Connie Viner, East Mills
OPOTY: Peterson combined dominance with efficiency in leading the conference with 4.2 kills per set while hitting a spectacular .364.
DPOTY: Drake probably wins this award last year if not for Kelsey Hobbie’s all-around dominance. This year, Drake averaged 1.2 blocks and 2.4 digs per set in an outstanding senior season.
SOTY: In terms of pure numbers, there was nobody else very close to what Urban did during an average set. The sophomore averaged 9.0 assists per set for the Wolverines this season.
COTY: The Wolverines lost a great senior group and – like Red Oak – ran it back this year, although this time it resulted in Corner Conference championships (of the regular season and tournament variety). COVID snatched the season away in the end, but nobody should forget the accomplishments for this year’s Wolverines.
Senior of the Year: Tara Peterson, Stanton
Junior of the Year: Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills
Sophomore of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills
Freshman of the Year: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
SOTY: Peterson was also very, very strong on the defensive side, playing all the way around and averaging 2.5 digs per set.
JOTY: Driskell and her team missed a few weeks in there, but she still had some great numbers with 6.2 assists, 0.7 kills and 2.2 digs per set. It’s hard to argue with those kinds of all around numbers.
SOTY: Williams, playing in a leading role, was outstanding all season with 3.7 kills, 3.2 digs and 0.6 blocks per set in a big, big year.
FOTY: Weldon gets it by a hair over Eve Brumbaugh of Sidney, as she had 1.3 kill per set and a slightly higher efficiency while also playing around the rotation and averaging 1.6 digs per set for the Knights.
The Corner Elite
Rachel Drake, SR, East Mills
Kenna Howard, SR, Fremont-Mills
Marleigh Johnson, SO, Stanton
Tara Peterson, SR, Stanton
Jenna Stephens, SO, Stanton
Emily Williams, SO, East Mills
-Along with her defensive prowess, Drake averaged 3.4 kills per set while hitting .301 efficiency.
-Howard had another strong season with 3.4 kills per set and a .296 efficiency. She was also among the top 12 in blocks (0.4 per set) and averaged 1.0 digs per set.
-Johnson had another strong season with 2.6 kills, 2.8 digs and 0.4 blocks per set for the Viqueens.
-Another Stanton sophomore – Stephens – was outstanding at the net with 0.8 blocks per set (second in the Corner) while also hitting 2.6 kills per set.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Macy VanFossan, SR, Underwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Stella Umphreys, SR, Treynor
Setter of the Year: Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Josie Esser, Missouri Valley
OPOTY: In the WIC, dominance is spelled Macy VanFossan. She averaged 3.5 kills per set while hitting .296 efficiency.
DPOTY: Nobody averaged more digs per set this season in the Western Iowa Conference than Umphreys, who was at 4.5 per frame.
SOTY: One of the best setters in the WIC and in all of the state, Cook averaged 9.4 assists per set for the regular season and tournament champions of the conference.
COTY: Sometimes it’s about winning the conference or advancing to state, other times the Coach of the Year award goes to an upstart. Coach Esser’s team is among the younger teams in the conference, and she had them on the precipice of a regional final trip while also nabbing a third-place finish in the WIC Tournament. Their 21 wins were an eight-win improvement from last year.
Senior of the Year: Macy VanFossan, Underwood
Junior of the Year: Madeline Lewis, Treynor
Sophomore of the Year: Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley
Freshman of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood
SOTY: VanFossan was hardly just an offensive player, as she was also on the short list for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. She was fourth in the league with 3.7 digs per set and averaged 0.4 blocks per set as well.
JOTY: Try watching Lewis play and not getting excited about it. She exudes joy and is so fun to watch. She averaged 2.9 kills, 2.3 digs and 0.3 blocks per set this season for the Cardinals.
SOTY: Take your pick from the Missouri Valley trio. Contreraz averaged 4.3 assists, 1.3 kills, 3.0 digs and 0.4 blocks per set. She straight up fills the boxscore every single night.
FOTY: Jacobsen fit in perfectly to Underwood’s juggernaut and led all freshmen with 1.2 kills per set and was second in the class with 45.0 total blocks.
The Western Iowa Elite
Maya Contreraz, SO, Missouri Valley
Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood
Madeline Lewis, JR, Treynor
Presley Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
Zoe Rus, SR, Underwood
Macy VanFossan, SR, Underwood
-Pogge had a really huge and productive year as the only senior on the Trojans roster. She had 3.0 kills, 2.7 digs and 1.0 blocks per set.
-You can’t spell Crush without Rus, and that’s what she did throughout her career. As a senior, she averaged 2.7 kills and 1.0 aces per set.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox
Setter of the Year: Lexi Shike, SR, Nodaway Valley
Coach of the Year: Jodi Clendenen, Southeast Warren
OPOTY: Only one player eclipsed four kills per set in the conference, and it was Bond, who put down 4.2 per frame in a monstrous senior season.
DPOTY: Stoaks combined strong all around play with dominance at the net in finishing her senior season with 3.1 digs and 1.1 blocks per set. Pretty, pretty good.
SOTY: Shike did so many things from her setter position. She averaged 7.0 assists, 1.5 kills, 2.5 digs and 0.2 blocks per set for the Wolverines.
COTY: Southeast Warren dominated the conference so much that there’s just no way I can go against what the Warhawks were able to do. There was some question on who might win the league heading into the year. By the end, there was no question.
Senior of the Year: Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley
Junior of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Freshman of the Year: Malloree Horn, Central Decatur
SOTY: Shike’s overall performance – all of the winning things she did on the court – is good enough to nab the top senior award.
JOTY: Speaking of winning plays, DeVault continued to star for Nodaway Valley with 2.6 kills and 3.6 digs per set while also ranking second in the conference with 50 total aces.
SOTY: The runner-up for the OPOTY award in the league, Ruble averaged 3.4 kills per set while hitting nearly .300 efficiency (.299 to be exact). She also averaged 1.0 digs and 0.2 blocks per set.
FOTY: Horn led all freshmen in digs (2.7 per set) and kills (1.3 per set) and figures to be a household name in the years to come.
The Pride of Iowa Elite
Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley
Maddax DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley
Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren
Alivia Ruble, SO, Southeast Warren
Lexi Shike, SR, Nodaway Valley
TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox
-Bond was also strong defensively for the Wolverines with 3.4 digs and 0.3 blocks per set this season.
-Hartman ranked eighth in the conference with 2.2 kills per set while hitting a solid .255 efficiency. She was also hugely successful on defense with 3.1 digs and 0.4 blocks per set this season.
-Along with strong defensive play, Stoaks was one of just three players in the conference with at least three kills per set, as she hit .217 while doing it. She even averaged 0.5 assists per set while not even playing the setter spot.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Gretchen Wallace, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Defensive Player of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan
Setter of the Year: Cassidy Baker, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Coach of the Year: Jenna Maiers, CAM
OPOTY: Nobody was as dominant and as efficient as Wallace this year in the Rolling Valley. She averaged 3.9 kills and hit at a .409 efficiency to capture the OPOTY for the second straight year.
DPOTY: Hoyle was some kind of something. She narrowly missed taking the OPOTY/DPOTY double, but I think she’ll settle for this one after averaging 4.1 digs and 0.9 blocks per set – numbers that both rank second in the RVC this season.
SOTY: I was really happy to get a chance to see Baker play before the end of her career, and she didn’t disappoint. While her team lost to St. Albert in the match I saw her, I was thoroughly impressed. I’m also impressed by her numbers – 7.4 assists, 2.7 digs and 0.8 kills per set and 38 total aces.
COTY: I’m not sure many people saw it coming from the Cougars, which went undefeated through the Rolling Valley Conference, and you have to give Coach Maiers a ton of credit for putting it all together as CAM saw a 12-win improvement from last season.
Senior of the Year: Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan
Junior of the Year: Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine
Sophomore of the Year: Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Freshman of the Year: Maclyn Houston, Boyer Valley
SOTY: Given she almost won the OPOTY and is the DPOTY, Hoyle takes the award. Offensively, she led the league with 4.3 kills per set.
JOTY: Put it all together and Kuhlman has herself a very impressive line: 2.0 kills, 1.6 digs and 0.8 blocks per set.
SOTY: Another standout with an all-around terrific line, Burmeister averaged 1.0 kills, 2.0 digs and 0.8 blocks per set this season.
FOTY: What a debut for Houston, who ranked within the top five with 2.6 kills per set while also hitting the third-highest efficiency in that top five (.243).
The Rolling Valley Elite
Cassidy Baker, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Leah Cooper, JR, Boyer Valley
Alexa Culbertson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan
Whitney Kuhlman, JR, Woodbine
Gretchen Wallace, SR, Glidden-Ralston
-Cooper averaged 2.6 kills and 1.7 digs per set for the Bulldogs this season.
-Culbertson was also hugely productive with 2.6 kills per set to go along with 0.4 blocks per frame.
-Wallace also had a strong defensive season with 0.8 blocks and 0.6 digs per set for the Wildcats.
MISSOURI RIVER ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Defensive Player of the Year: Kayla Schleifman, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Setter of the Year: Molly Romano, FR, Abraham Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OPOTY: Salker and Pypr Stoeffler of LeMars were both pretty close in numbers, but it was Saslker that had the edge on efficiency with 3.4 kills on 7.9 swings per set, amounting to a .261 efficiency.
DPOTY: Schleifman proved to be one of the great blockers of her time and one of the best in school history. She finished this year with 1.3 blocks while also digging up 0.5 swings per set.
SOTY: Romano might be an aggressive choice as a freshman, but if you look at the numbers she was outstanding with 6.7 assists, 1.2 kills, 2.2 digs and 0.5 blocks per set. Wowza.
COTY: This is an ode to the program that Coach Winkel has built. Despite losing their greatest player in school history, the Warriors won the MRC and advanced back to the state tournament. Great stuff again from Coach Winkel and company.
Senior of the Year: Pypr Stoeffler, LeMars
Junior of the Year: Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sophomore of the Year: Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Freshman of the Year: Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln
SOTY: Stoeffler averaged a league-best 3.6 kills per set while also ranking third in the conference with 4.4 digs per set.
JOTY: Along with dominant and efficient work on offense, Salker was among the top blockers (0.8 per set) and also averaged 1.5 digs per set.
SOTY: Nelson was the top sophomore hitter in the conference (1.6 kills per set) and also ranked third in the conference with 1.1 blocks per frame.
FOTY: Romano’s freshman season would be considered a breakout. She has a bright, bright future ahead of her.
The Missouri River Elite
Mia Gamet, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Molly Romano, FR, Abraham Lincoln
Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Kayla Schleifman, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Pypr Stoeffler, SR, LeMars
Lineya Wells, SR, Sioux City East
-Gamet is one of the best liberos I’ve had the privilege of seeing play. She was among the top defensive players again this year with 4.1 digs per set.
-Schleifman was more than just a blocker, as she also averaged 2.8 kills per set on incredible efficiency (.438).
-Wells had a big year of her own with 2.7 kills and 1.6 digs per set for the Black Raiders.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Martin, JR, Lamoni
Defensive Player of the Year: Ali Mockenhaupt, JR, Twin Cedars
Setter of the Year: Riley Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Coach of the Year: Jesyka Nolte, Melcher-Dallas
OPOTY: Abby Martin is something special. Those of you that have seen her play know that, but the numbers tell the same story. She averaged a league-best 4.3 kills per set while hitting .300 efficiency. She was also just under one assist per set.
DPOTY: Mockenhaupt had a huge defensive season for the Sabers in averaging 5.7 digs per set. That was nearly two more than anybody else in the conference.
SOTY: Enfield was second in the league with 5.5 assists per set, but she was outstanding all the way around the rotation with 0.5 kills and 2.4 digs per set.
COTY: Melcher-Dallas took control of the conference this season, and there was some thought they might be able to do so. It’s another to actually do it, though, and they did with an eight-win improvement and a 23-3 season.
Senior of the Year: Skylar Watsabaugh, Mormon Trail
Junior of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni
Sophomore of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars
Freshman of the Year: Kinsey Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg
SOTY: Incredible season and incredible career for Watsabaugh, who was among the top hitters in the league with 3.0 kills per set while also finishing the year with 2.7 assists and 2.4 digs per frame.
JOTY: Abby Martin dominated on offense, and she also had a big season on defense with 3.9 digs per set – second in the Bluegrass.
SOTY: Dunkin was doubling up as a state cross country medalist during the fall, but she still managed 4.2 assists, 3.5 digs, 0.4 kills and 0.3 blocks per set this season.
FOTY: Another Orient-Macksburg Eslinger is making an impact. She was the top freshman setter in the league with 3.8 assists per set while also averaging 2.2 digs and 0.3 kills per frame.
The Bluegrass Elite
Kinzee Eggers, SR, Murray
Riley Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Caitlyn Gist, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Abby Martin, JR, Lamoni
Kynser Reed, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Skylar Watsabugh, SR, Mormon Trail
-Eggers had a strong year on offense (1.8 kills per set) and a dominant year on defense (1.1 blocks per set – a Bluegrass-high).
-Gist was a big six-rotation player for the Bulldogs with 3.3 digs and 2.5 kills per set.
-Reed also had a big year all the way around with 2.4 kills and 3.1 digs per set.