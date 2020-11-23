(KMAland) -- Introducing the KMAland football district awards from the 2020 football season.
This year, KMA Sports covered 13 district sin the state of Iowa. In each of those districts below, you will find an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, a Coach of the Year and a Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year.
Our individual awards will be revealed throughout the rest of the week. The schedule:
Tuesday: KMAland Iowa Offensive Players of the Year
Wednesday: KMAland Iowa Defensive Players of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Iowa Linemen of the Year & KMAland Missouri Player of the Year
Friday: KMAland Iowa Coach of the Year & KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year
Saturday: Iowa State Players of the Year
Without further ado, here are this year's award winners. As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments no our award choices.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Spieker, JR, CAM
Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills
OPOTY: Spieker led the district by over 800 yards with 2,882 all-purpose yards and had 16 more touchdowns than anyone else (49 total). He ran it (1,753 yards), passed it (408 yards) and caught it (180 yards). It was an incredible year for the junior.
DPOTY: Malcom has been dominating this award since he first stepped on to the field for the Knights. The Nebraska recruit had a district-high 92.5 total tackles, 70 solos, 17.0 tackles for loss and had his hands in three turnovers (2 FR, 1 INT).
COTY: You don’t plan for a pandemic or a three-week break in the middle of the year. Coach Christiansen — like his players and the rest of his staff — adjusted on the fly and put together one of the school’s finest seasons ever, advancing to a state championship game.
Senior of the Year: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
Junior of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM
Sophomore of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills
Freshman of the Year: Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills
SOTY: Malcom also rushed for 1,606 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 15 receptions for 209 yards and three more scores. And he added a kick and punt return for a score for good measure.
JOTY: Along with his offensive exploits, Spieker had 51.0 total tackles, 41 solos and two interceptions on defense. However, his next biggest impact came in the return game with three kicks and three punts returned for scores. So dynamic.
SOTY: Stortenbecker had his hands (and feet) in a lot of success for East Mills, leading the district’s sophomores with 63.5 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss. He also had 302 yards rushing, 189 yards receiving and five total touchdowns. Finally, he was the league’s best kicker with 42 touchbacks, went 3/5 on field goals and 32/34 on PATs.
FOTY: Blackburn was the top freshman on both offense and defense, and he did it for a state runner-up. He had 41.0 total tackles, 23 solos, 12.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two touchdowns on defense while posting 208 yards rushing on offense.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon
Defensive Player of the Year: Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine
Coach of the Year: Andrew Stevenson, West Harrison
OPOTY: A star-making year for Smith. The Audubon standout led the district in offensive yardage by a large amount, throwing for 1,002, rushing for 1,357 and accounting for 47 offensive touchdowns.
DPOTY: Another huge year defensively for Pryor, who led the district with 97.0 total tackles, including 69 solos, 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He also added a pair of fumble recoveries, including one scoop-and-score.
COTY: We’re always up for a good story at KMA Sports, and West Harrison was that this year. The Hawkeyes won four games, including one in the postseason, and that total was equal to their win total from the previous four years. It was also their most victories since he 2013 season.
Senior of the Year: Layne Pryor, Woodbine
Junior of the Year: Gavin Smith, Audubon
Sophomore of the Year: Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Freshman of the Year: Mason McIntosh, West Harrison
SOTY: Pryor was the top defensive player in the district, but he wasn’t too far away from being the top offensive player, too. He had 1,191 yards on the ground, 624 yards receiving and 33 total offensive touchdowns.
JOTY: Smith was an impact player on defense, too, with 28.0 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
SOTY: Petersen was a key player for the Spartans on both offense and defense. Offensively, he had 648 yards passing, 401 rushing and 410 yards receiving. Defensively, he finished the year with 42.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
FOTY: McIntosh was one of few freshmen in the district that made an impact, but he was the top offensive player in his class (227 all-purpose yards) and among the top defensive players (10.0 tackles, 7 solos).
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 6
Offensive Player of the Year: Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Defensive Player of the Year: Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren
Coach of the Year: Derek Wharton, Martensdale-St. Marys
OPOTY: Franey’s first year in 8-Player was a fruitful one, as he led the district with 2,389 total offensive yards, including 1,997 passing and 392 rushing. He accounted for 52 total offensive touchdowns.
DPOTY: A huge havoc wreaker on defense, Dierking led the district with 24.0 tackles for loss to go with his 74.5 total takedowns and 4.0 sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions, including one returned for six.
COTY: Martensdale-St. Marys was among the favorites heading into the year, but you never know until you see it. The Blue Devils were very good in their first season in 8-player, and Coach Wharton deserves plenty of credit for bringing the group together in an eight-win season.
Senior of the Year: Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
Junior of the Year: Javin Evans, Lamoni
Sophomore of the Year: Zack Belden, Murray
Freshman of the Year: Noah John, Grand View Christian
SOTY: Very tough call since Franey and Dierking were both stars on both sides of the ball, but Franey gets the slight edge in combining a big offensive year with 42.0 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks and three turnovers forced on defense.
JOTY: Evans did a lot for Lamoni this season, as he accounted for 32 total offensive touchdowns while throwing for 764 and rushing for 723. He also had 28.0 total tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.
SOTY: Belden brought plenty of heart and soul to the Murray team, finishing the season with 859 yards passing, 724 yards rushing and 31 total offensive touchdowns in leading the Mustangs to a successful year.
FOTY: It’s not easy to play as a freshman. It’s even tougher to do it as the quarterback of your team. John threw for 788 yards and rushed for another 155, leading the district’s frosh in total offensive yards. He also had 11.5 total tackles and an interception on defense.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4
Offensive Player of the Year: Eddie Burgess, JR, Montezuma
Defensive Player of the Year: Eddie Burgess, JR, Montezuma
Coach of the Year: Pat O’Brien, Montezuma
OPOTY: You’ve maybe heard of this Burgess guy. He led his team to a state semifinal, which turned into the highest scoring game in Iowa history thanks in large part to his right arm. He ended up his junior year with 3,803 yards passing, 1,148 yards rushing and 87 total offensive touchdowns.
DPOTY: Burgess was also a star on defense with 91.0 tackles, 77 solos, 13.0 TFL, a fumble recovery and an interception.
COTY: Not a ton of insight into this district, but when it comes down to it, Coach O’Brien led his team deep into the playoffs and had them on the doorstep of a state championship game before eventual champion Remsen, St. Mary’s turned the tide.
Senior of the Year: Trey Shearer, Montezuma
Junior of the Year: Eddie Burgess, Montezuma
Sophomore of the Year: Boden Pickle, New London
Freshman of the Year: Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mount Union
SOTY: Shearer was an outstanding target for Burgess, finishing with 99 receptions for 1,636 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 131 yards and two more scores while adding 24.5 total tackles and two interceptions on defense.
JOTY: See above.
SOTY: Pickle had a heavy impact on both offense and defense with 438 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in the former and 44.0 total tackles, 14.0 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries in the latter.
FOTY: Buffington did a bit of everything on offense with 956 yards rushing, 104 yards passing and 73 yards receiving to go with his 21 offensive touchdowns. Further, he had 50.5 tackles, including 38 solos, and had a pick-six in his freshman year.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Offensive Player of the Year: Kolby Moorman, SR, Ogden
Defensive Player of the Year: Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley
Coach of the Year: Duane Matthess, Nodaway Valley
OPOTY: Moorman led the conference in offensive yards and touchdowns this season, throwing for 589, rushing for 788 and accounting for 19 total touchdowns.
DPOTY: The defensive race certainly came down to a bunch of guys from Nodaway Valley. We go with Ayase, who led the district in tackles with 67.5 and was among the leaders with 14.5 tackles for loss. He was also involved in a pair of turnovers — one pick, one fumble recovery.
COTY: Coach Matthess directed his team to four four wins this year, which equals their total wins of the last three seasons. It was also the most since the 2015 season, and two of those victories came in the postseason — at North Mahaska and at Earlham. And among their losses, only Mount Ayr and Grundy Center were by more than seven points.
Senior of the Year: Tony Ayase, Nodaway Valley
Junior of the Year: Adam Ayase, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley
Freshman of the Year: Jake Leonard, Madrid
SOTY: Ayase also had a big year on defense with 584 yards rushing, 156 yards receiving and 11 total offensive touchdowns.
JOTY: Let’s keep it in the family for the junior award. The younger Ayase had 54.5 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on defense while also accounting for 692 offensive yards this season.
SOTY: Yes, another from Nodaway Valley, but how can you ignore 43.5 tackles, a league-high 18.0 TFLs and 6.0 total sacks? You can’t.
FOTY: Leonard led the district’s freshmen with 17.0 total tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss this season. He also had an interception from his safety position.
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside
Defensive Player of the Year: Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley
Coach of the Year: Jake Driver, St. Albert
OPOTY: Kremkoski led the district with 2,065 offensive yards with 1,575 of that coiming through the air and another 490 on the ground. He also topped the district with 30 offensive touchdowns accounted for.
DPOTY: A huge defensive year for TePoel, who topped the district with 18.0 tackles for loss while also finishing the year with 36.0 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.
COTY: In a short year, a great postseason run can account for plenty in handing out a Coach of the Year award. Coach Driver led his team through a tough district, through the playoffs and back to the Dome. And it was in a year where not many were sure exactly what to expect from the Falcons. Order restored.
Senior of the Year: Sam Rallis, St. Albert
Junior of the Year: Rhett Bentley, Riverside
Sophomore of the Year: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert
Freshman of the Year: Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley
SOTY: Rallis led the senior class in all-purpose yards, accounting for 1,162 total yards, including 525 receiving, 227 rushing and 355 return yards. Plus, he was a key defender with 32.0 total tackles and four interceptions.
JOTY: Bentley had 1,023 yards rushing and 275 yards receiving on offense while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also had an impact on defense with 25.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
SOTY: Monahan had a strong year as the quarterback for a state semifinalist. He threw for 698 yards and had 10 touchdowns against ZERO interceptions. Plus, he ran for another 255 and four touchdowns.
FOTY: It’s hard to get on the field as a freshman, but Currin did on both sides of the ball. He had 52 rushing, 51 receiving and a touchdown of each. On defense, he finished the year with 2.5 total tackles.
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Defensive Player of the Year: Gaige Heissel, SR, Woodbury Central
Coach of the Year: Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia
OPOTY: A tough runner, Maguire led the district with 20 offensive touchdowns and accounted for 1,111 yards on the ground this season.
DPOTY: Heissel ranked second in the district with 83.5 tackles and 60 solos, but he also led the league with 20.0 tackles for loss.
COTY: Another big honor for Matt Straight, who had his team on the cusp of a trip to the Dome one year after a 2-7 season and two years after a 1-8 year. They might go down once in a while, but Coach Straight doesn’t let them stay down for too long. A terrific year.
Senior of the Year: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Junior of the Year: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia
Sophomore of the Year: Jackson Dewald, Westwood
Freshman of the Year: Max Sanford, IKM-Manning
SOTY: We like Rasmussen here due to his impact on both sides of the ball. He led the district in total tackles (91.0) and accounted for four turnovers on that side of the ball. Plus, he rushed for 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.
JOTY: Maguire was also a key defensive player for the Panthers, finishing the year with 46.0 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
SOTY: Dewald was among the district leaders in offensive yardage and total tackles. He had 899 total offensive yards and 12 touchdowns on offense while ranking fourth with 68.5 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss.
FOTY: Sanford had a pretty impressive year on defense, especially when you consider he’s just a freshman in a pretty brutal league. He finished with 15.0 total tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaac Kacmarynski, SO, Pella Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Cody Boender, SR, Pella Christian
Coach of the Year: Derek Lambert, Mount Ayr
OPOTY: Kacmarynski has a very bright future, and he put together a really strong sophomore season. Kacmarynski had 1,311 yards passing, 623 yards rushing and 21 total offensive touchdowns for the year.
DPOTY: Boender topped the league with 102.5 total tackles, including 85 solos and 9.0 tackles for loss. He also led the Eagles with three interceptions this season.
COTY: Derek Lambert’s first year without the co-head coach label went very well. The Mount Ayr leader helped the Raiders to a district championship and another solid performance in the postseason.
Senior of the Year: Cody Boender, Pella Christian
Junior of the Year: Logan Cassady, Interstate 35
Sophomore of the Year: Isaac Kacmarynski, Pella Christian
Freshman of the Year: Evahn Wallace, Central Decatur
SOTY: Along with Boender’s huge defensive season, he also rushed for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.
JOTY: Cassady had a big year on the ground with 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 9.0 yards per carry. He also led the Roadrunner defense with three interceptions.
SOTY: Kacmarynski also had a solid year on defense with 51.5 total tackles, including 42 solos, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. In addition, he had a pick-six this year.
FOTY: Wallace was the top freshman defensive player in the league, finishing the year with 32.0 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Offensive Player of the Year: Dalten Van Pelt, JR, Van Meter
Defensive Player of the Year: Casey Trudo, JR, Van Meter
Coach of the Year: Eric Trudo, Van Meter
OPOTY: With all due respect to the two star quarterbacks for Panorama and Van Meter, I had to go with Van Pelt for his 2,000-yard rushing season. He finished the year with 21 touchdowns and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. In addition, he had 170 yards receiving and two more scores.
DPOTY: Trudo caused all the havoc this year, leading the district with 17.0 tackles for loss while also finishing with 7.5 sacks and 55.5 total tackles.
COTY: I think a lot of people just expect Van Meter to keep being good, and they do keep doing that. However, they really lost a lot of experience and talent from their team in 2019. Yet, they finished a Cooper Dejean away from a state championship. I think that’s more than commendable.
Senior of the Year: Domonic Walker, Panorama
Junior of the Year: Dalten Van Pelt, Van Meter
Sophomore of the Year: Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic
Freshman of the Year: Payton Jacobe, ACGC
SOTY: Walker led the district with 2,600 total yards of offense, including 2,113 passing and 487 rushing while accounting for 26 total touchdowns.
JOTY: His defensive contributions weren’t many on a deep and talented team, but again….the dude ran for 2,000 yards.
SOTY: The top tackler in the district, Mohr finished his sophomore season with 70.0 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
FOTY: Jacobe had a really strong introduction to varsity football this year, finishing with 20.0 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Dejean, SR, OABCIG
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Larry Allen, OABCIG
OPOTY: You weren’t expecting someone else, were you? Dejean had 3,447 yards passing, 1,235 yards rushing and 59 total offensive touchdowns. Video game numbers, folks.
DPOTY: A completely dominant year for Gardner on the defensive side of the ball with league-best 18.5 tackles for loss among 42.0 total tackles.
COTY: I thought it might be more difficult for them to win 1A than 2A, and it turned out that was the case. Well, except for all the other games prior to the championship. One of the hardest things to do is run it back and repeat, and the Falcons did it in an entirely different class.
Senior of the Year: Cooper Dejean, OABCIG
Junior of the Year: Easton Harms, OABCIG
Sophomore of the Year: Alex Ravlin, Underwood
Freshman of the Year: Karter Ludwig, East Sac County
SOTY: Dejean also had a strong defensive season with 53.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL and three interceptions.
JOTY: Harms was the benefit of many Cooper Dejean passes, snagging 64 receptions for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also the snagger of many other passes, picking up five interceptions on defense.
SOTY: Ravlin threw for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 466 and seven more scores. He also had 39.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions on defense.
FOTY: Ludwig was the top 1A-9 defensive player in his class, finishing the year with 24.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Stalder, JR, Greene County
Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda
Coach of the Year: Mike McDermott, Atlantic
OPOTY: Stalder led the district in a number of offensive categories, including total yards (1,782), passing yards (1,212), passing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (23). He also rushed for 570 yards.
DPOTY: Ridnour, by a hair, over his teammate Logan Green. The district coaches made that selection, so who am I to argue with them? Ridnour had 63.0 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
COTY: McDermott’s Atlantic team kind of came out of nowhere for many around the area. They lost a complete stud in Tyler Moen — last year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in A/1A/2A — but they still had their best season of the QuikStats era in going 7-2. What a year.
Senior of the Year: Cole Ridnour, Clarinda
Junior of the Year: Bradyn Smith, Greene County
Sophomore of the Year: Blake Herold, Shenandoah
Freshman of the Year: Michael Rumley, Greene County
SOTY: Ridnour also had a strong year on offense with 374 yards rushing, 107 yards receiving and eight total offensive touchdowns.
JOTY: An offensive lineman on offense, Smith had a big year on defense, too, with a district-high 64.5 total tackles to go with 12.0 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.
SOTY: There was a really good sophomore class in this district, but Herold was the top defensive player in the class with 57.0 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and four turnovers forced (3 INT, 1 FR). He also led the district with 33 receptions, was fourth with 436 yards and third with five touchdowns.
FOTY: Rumley led all freshmen with 15.0 total tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Offensive Player of the Year: Kody Noble, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Cory Brandt, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
OPOTY: Noble had a big year in helping his team advance to the Dome, ending up with 1,545 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 214 yards and three more scores.
DPOTY: Weiland led the district with 16.0 tackles for loss and tied for second with 7.0 sacks while finishing the year with 43.5 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
COTY: The program’s first Dome trip in Class 3A came one year after struggling to a 4-5 season. A great job of coaching, too, by Brandt, whose team lost some important players in the early going of the season.
Senior of the Year: Kody Noble, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Junior of the Year: Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sophomore of the Year: Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Freshman of the Year: Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic
SOTY: Noble also had 29.0 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries on defense. On special teams, he was the team’s top kick returner and even punted for the squad.
JOTY: The Division I recruit did a lot for the Warriors, finishing the season with 49.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss on defense and 30 receptions for 502 yards and seven scores on offense. They also used him as a key kick returner on specials.
SOTY: Smith replaced Daniel Wright and did really well for the Warriors, throwing for 1,880 yards, rushing for 303 more and accounting for 28 total offensive touchdowns.
FOTY: Sir Brandon Watts led his class with 18.0 total tackles and topped his team with three interceptions to go with a fumble recovery.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central
Coach of the Year: Todd Bladt, Harlan
OPOTY: We’re suckers for a good story, and Katzer bided his time and worked his tail off before breaking out in his senior year. He had 1,397 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns while also adding 128 yards receiving and another score.
DPOTY: A monster year for last year’s KMAland Defensive Player of the Year in 3A/4A. Deyo had 22.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 38.0 total tackles on the season.
COTY: It’d be hard to overlook a season that ended in a state championship and saw zero losses up to that point. Coach Bladt’s team was expected to be good, but maybe not this good. He deserves a lot of credit for the successes.
Senior of the Year: Logan Katzer, Lewis Central
Junior of the Year: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central
Sophomore of the Year: Aidan Hall, Harlan
Freshman of the Year: Caleb Moore, Lewis Central
SOTY: Katzer was also one of the top defensive players in the district with 48.5 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss while adding a fumble recovery and interception.
JOTY: Deyo was also a key part of the Lewis Central line play that helped the offense put up some big numbers all year.
SOTY: A bunch of sophomores that deserve some love from this Harlan team, but Hall was a two-way player that impacted the game in a lot of ways. He had 860 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on offense and 41.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a team-best five interceptions on defense.
FOTY: Moore played linebacker at a very high level for the Titans and did it in a really good district. He had 31.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception in a big debut season.
