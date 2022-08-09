(KMAland) -- KMA Sports' year in review continues today with the fifth annual KMAland All-Everything Boys Team.
This year's team includes the best athletes in KMAland. To be eligible, athletes must have played in at least three sports.
This year's team features three three-sporters, two four-sporters and one five-sport athlete. There are five seniors and one junior on this year's team and a pair of repeat choices.
In addition to the All-Everything Team, we also honored the top athlete from each KMAland Conference.
Without further ado, the best of the best in KMAland.
Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: POI Offensive Player of the Year (Football, Baseball), POI Junior of the Year (Football, Basketball, Baseball), POI Top Quarterback (Football), POI Player of the Year (Basketball), POI Elite Team (Basketball), POI All-Junior Team (Basketball, Baseball), KMAland Elite Team (Basketball, Baseball), POI All-Offensive Team (Baseball), All-POI Pitching Team (Baseball), Class 1A All-State Offensive Team (Baseball)
Other: District MVP (Football), All-POI First Team (Basketball, Baseball), IPSWA Second Team All-State (Basketball), IBCA First Team All-State (Baseball), IBCA All-District (Baseball)
Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland Elite Team (Wrestling)
Other: All-District First Team Defense (Football), District Defensive MVP (Football), IPSWA Second Team All-State (Football) Hawkeye Ten Tournament champion (Wrestling), State 4th Place (Wrestling), State 7th Place in shot put (Track)
Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year (Football), Hawkeye Ten All-Junior Team (Basketball), Hawkeye Ten Elite Team (Track)
Other: All-District First Team Defense (Football), IPSWA First Team All-State (Football), All-Hawkeye Ten Second Team (Basketball), Drake Relays 6th-place finisher in 100 (Track), Hawkeye Ten Conference champion in 100, 4x100, 4x200 (Track)
Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills
Sports: 5
KMA Sports Profile: Corner Conference Top Defensive Back (Football), Corner Conference Senior of the Year (Basketball, Golf), Corner Conference Elite Team (Basketball, Golf, Track), Corner Conference All-Senior Team (Basketball, Golf), Corner Conference All-Defense Team (Basketball), Corner Conference Player of the Year (Golf), Corner Conference All-Senior Team (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team Offense (Football), IPSWA First Team All-State (Football), All-District First Team Defense (Football), All-Corner Conference First Team (Basketball), All-Corner Conference Second Team (Baseball), State 5th in high jump (Track)
Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Offensive Player of the Year (Football), WIC Top QB (Football), KMAland Elite Team (Track), WIC Senior of the Year (Baseball), All-WIC Offensive Team (Baseball), WIC All-Senior Team (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), District Offensive Player of the Year (Football), IPSWA First Team All-State (Football), All-WIC First Team (Baseball), State 3rd Place in 110 hurdles, 3rd in SHR (Track)
Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: RVC Offensive Player of the Year (Football, Baseball), RVC Senior of the Year (Football, Track, Baseball), RVC Top RB (Football), KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year (Football), State Offensive Player of the Year (Football), State Top Running Back (Football), RVC Track Athlete of the Year (Track), RVC Elite Team (Basketball), KMAland Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), RVC Pitcher of the Year (Baseball), RVC All-Offensive Team (Baseball), RVC All-Pitching Team (Baseball), RVC All-Senior Team (Baseball), Class 1A All-State Offensive Team (Baseball), Class 1A All-State Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), KMAland Elite Team (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team (Football), District MVP (Football), IPSWA All-State Team Captain (Football) All-RVC Second Team (Basketball), IBCA First Team All-State (Baseball), IBCA All-District (Baseball), RVC Champ in 100, 200, long jump (Track), State 6th Place in long jump, 8th in 100, 13th in 200, 14th in SMR (Track)
KMALAND CONFERENCE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda
See full profile above.
CORNER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills
See full profile above.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon
See full profile above.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr
See full profile above.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM
See profile above.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Tyler Smith, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: MRAC Offensive Player of the Year (Football), MRAC Junior of the Year (Football), MRAC Top QB (Football), MRAC Elite Team (Basketball), MRAC All-Junior Team (Basketball), MRAC All-Defense Team (Basketball)
Other: All-MRAC First Team (Basketball), First Team All-District (Football), IPSWA Second Team All-State (Football)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: Bluegrass Offensive Player of the Year (Football), Bluegrass Senior of the Year (Football, Track), Bluegrass Top QB (Football), BGC Track Athlete of the Year (Track), Bluegrass Elite Team (Track), Bluegrass All-Offensive Team (Baseball), Bluegrass All-Senior Team (Baseball)
Other: All-District First Team Offense (Football), All-District First Team Defense (Football), All-Bluegrass Conference Second Team (Basketball), All-Bluegrass First Team (Baseball), Drake Relays qualifier in 100 (Track), Bluegrass Conference champion in 100, 200, 400 (Track), State 12th Place in DMR, 15th in 200 (Track)