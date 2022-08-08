(KMAland) -- For the fifth year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports this past year are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team, which includes two seniors, three juniors and one sophomore. This year's squad also featured two repeat selections.
In addition to our All-Everything Team, this year we took a look at our seven KMAland conferences and named an athlete of the year from each league. Without further ado, here is this year’s All-Everything Team.
Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: POI Senior of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball), POI Elite (Volleyball, Basketball), POI All-Senior (Volleyball, Basketball), POI Player of the Year (Basketball), POI All-3-Point (Basketball), POI All-Defense (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Basketball, Track), All-State Team (Basketball), KMAland Track Athlete of the Year (Track)
Other: IGCA Class 2A Southwest All-District (Volleyball, Basketball), All-POI First Team (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), IGCA First Team All-State (Basketball), IPSWA First Team All-State (Basketball) POI champion in 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles (Track), Drake Relays qualifier in 100 hurdles, State champion in 100 hurdles. 13th in 400 (Track)
Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: All-Hawkeye Ten Team (Cross Country, Track), All-Junior Team (Cross Country), KMAland Elite (Cross Country, Track, Tennis), Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year (Track, Tennis)
Other: State 11TH Place (Cross Country), Hawkeye Ten champion in 3000 (Track), State runner-up in 3000, 4th in 1500, 10th in DMR, 11th in 800 (Track), Hawkeye Ten doubles champion (Tennis), 6th State Doubles (Tennis)
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Sophomore of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball), WIC Elite (Volleyball, Basketball, Track), WIC All-Sophomore (Volleyball, Basketball)
Other: IGCA All-State Honorable Mention (Volleyball), IGCA Class 2A Southwest All-District (Volleyball, Basketball), All-WIC First Team (Volleyball), All-WIC Second Team (Basketball), WIC champion in high jump, SHR
Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: POI Elite (Volleyball, Track), POI All-Senior (Volleyball, Softball), POI Athlete of the Year (Track), POI Senior of the Year (Track), All-POI Offense (Softball), KMAland Elite Team (Softball)
Other: All-POI First Team (Volleyball, Softball), POI champion in 200, 400 (Track), State runner-up in 400, 200, SMR (Track), IGCA 2A Second Team All-State (Softball), IGCA 2A Southwest All-District (Softball)
Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Junior of the Year (Basketball, Soccer), WIC Elite (Basketball, Track), WIC All-Junior (Basketball), WIC All-Defense (Basketball), KMAland Elite Team (Track, Soccer), Offensive Player of the Year (Soccer), Class 1A All-State Offense (Soccer)
Other: IGCA Third Team All-State (Basketball), IGCA Class 2A Southwest All-District (Basketball), All-WIC First Team (Basketball, Soccer), IPSWA Third Team All-State (Basketball), State runner-up in 100 hurdles, 6th in 4x400, 5th in SHR (Track), IGCA 1A All-State Second Team (Soccer), IGCA 1A West All-District First Team (Soccer)
Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland Elite Team (Volleyball), Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), Corner Conference Junior of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball, Track), Corner Conference All-Junior Team (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), Corner Conference All-Defense (Volleyball, Basketball), Corner Conference Player of the Year (Basketball), Corner Conference Elite (Basketball, Track), Corner Conference Athlete of the Year (Track)
Other: IGCA All-State Honorable Mention (Volleyball), IGCA 1A Southwest All-District Team (Volleyball), All-Corner Conference Elite Team (Volleyball), IGCA 1A South All-District Team (Basketball), All-Corner Conference First Team (Basketball), Corner Conference Champion in 100, 100 hurdles, SMR (Track), State 5th Place in 100 hurdles (Track)
KMALAND CONFERENCE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda
See full profile above.
CORNER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
See profile above
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor
See full profile above.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley
See full profile above.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mallory Behnken, Senior, CAM
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: RVC All-Senior (Volleyball, Basketball), RVC All-Defense (Volleyball), RVC Girls Field Athlete of the Year (Track), RVC Senior of the Year (Track), RVC Elite (Track)
Other: All-RVC First Team (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA 1A West Central All-District (Basketball), Drake Relays qualifier in discus (Track), State 15th place in discus, 17th in shot put (Track)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: MRC Junior of the Year (Basketball, Softball), MRC Elite (Basketball), MRC All-Junior (Basketball, Softball), MRC All-Defense (Basketball), All-MRC Offense (Softball)
Other: IGCA Third Team All-State (Basketball), IGCA Class 4A West All-District (Basketball), All-MRC First Team (Basketball, Softball), IPSWA Third Team All-State (Softball), State 17th in long jump, 18th in 4x200, 19th in 4x400 (Track), IGCA Third Team All-State (Softball)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Rylee Dunkin, Junior Twin Cedars
Sports: 5
KMA Sports Profile: Bluegrass All-Junior (Volleyball), Bluegrass Female Runner of the Year (Cross Country), KMAland Elite (Cross Country), Bluegrass Athlete of the Year (Track), Bluegrass Field Athlete of the Year (Track), Bluegrass Junior of the Year (Track, Softball), Bluegrass Elite (Track), Bluegrass All-Junior (Softball)
Other: State 12th Place (Cross Country), All-Bluegrass First Team (Volleyball, Softball), All-Bluegrass Second Team (Basketball), State 13th in long jump, 16th in 1500, 20th in 800 (Track), IGCA 1A First Team All-State (Softball), IGCA 1A South Central All-District (Softball)