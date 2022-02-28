(KMAland) -- Last year, we dipped our toes into the bowling awards water. This year, we are diving all the way in. Today marks day one of five for a week of the KMAland Bowling Awards!
As we have done in football, cross country, volleyball and wrestling this year, we are starting the week with the KMAland Bowling Conference Awards. Bowling is going to be a little different, considering bowling is only active in three of our conferences. In the Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa and Missouri River we will crown the following:
-Girls Bowler of the Year
-Boys Bowler of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Girls Senior of the Year
-Boys Senior of the Year
-Girls Junior of the Year
-Boys Junior of the Year
-Girls Sophomore of the Year
-Boys Sophomore of the Year
-Girls Freshman of the Year
-Boys Freshman of the Year
-Girls & Boys All-Hawkeye Ten
-Girls & Boys All-Pride of Iowa
-Girls & Boys All-Missouri River
Plus, we will also be announcing a number of other awards throughout the rest of the week. The schedule:
-Tuesday: KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year
-Wednesday: KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year
-Thursday: KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year
-Friday: All-KMAland Bowling Team
-Saturday: KMA Sports All-State Bowling
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Bowler of the Year: Aleesha Oden, Junior, Lewis Central – The state runner-up and Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, Oden led the conference and area with a 205.46 score per game and a 410.92 score per series.
Boys Bowler of the Year: Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert – This was a solid race between a number of St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig bowler…..until the final day of the year. Denny claimed a state championship and finished out the season with a Hawkeye Ten-best 232.65 score per game and a 465.31 score per series. He was also the Council Bluffs city runner-up.
Coach of the Year: Darin Pease, Shenandoah – With a solid push from Shelby Brawner for leading two teams to state (and one of them winning a state championship) and from Paul Renshaw for calling his own shot before his team won the girls title, we’re going with Pease. To win a state championship in a state field that had six of the last seven state champions is more than commendable.
Girls Senior of the Year: Ania Kaster, Harlan – The Class 1A fourth-place finisher, Kaster had a consistent season with a 170.91 score per game and 341.82 score per series. Her best work, though, came near the end of the season. She took fifth in the Hawkeye Ten with a 380 series, posted a 560 and finished second in her district and then claimed third at state while posting a school-record game of 266 to advance out of the quarterfinals.
Boys Senior of the Year: Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert – Piskorkis was a top five bowler in the Hawkeye Ten Conference all season, which – ya know – is pretty good considering how the league finished. He ended up ninth at the actual conference meet, qualified in districts with a strong finish and then put it all together on his way to a third-place finish in Class 1A.
Girls Junior of the Year: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central – See above.
Boys Junior of the Year: Adam Denny, St. Albert – See above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central – This could have been the toughest call in the conference given all the sophomore talent involved. Klopenstine, though, advanced to state individually and then found her way into the bracket where she ended up fourth in 2A. Her 179.90 score per game and 359.80 score per series led the sophomore class in the Hawkeye Ten.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Evan White, St. Albert – A little easier of a choice. Last year’s KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year, White had another big year with a 226.89 score per game and 453.77 score per series (both 2nd in the Hawkeye Ten). He also advanced to the state tournament in his sophomore year.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah – Consistently a top 10 bowler in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Athen was 10th in the league with a 163.96 score per game and a 327.92 score per series.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central – A big debut season for Hodtwalker, who led all Hawkeye Ten bowlers with a 197.38 score per game and a 394.75 score per series.
Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Bowling
-Aly Johnson, Junior, Clarinda: Johnson’s 188.46 score per game and 347.92 score per series were second in the Hawkeye Ten. She won a district championship and was one of the major standouts for the 1A state runner-up.
-Ania Kaster, Senior, Harlan: See above.
-Sophia Klopenstine, Sophomore, Lewis Central: See above.
-Aleesha Oden, Junior, Lewis Central: See above.
-Faith Renshaw, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Renshaw was one of the standouts for the Titans that helped them to a state title. She also qualified for state and took a top-8 finish while averaging 173.25 per game and 346.50 per series.
-Andi Woods, Sophomore, Clarinda: Another sophomore sensation, Woods averaged 175.29 per game and 323.62 per series. She also qualified for individual state and helped the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish.
Boys All-Hawkeye Ten Bowling
-Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert: See above.
-Treye Herr, Senior, Shenandoah: Herr deserves this spot for bowling an incredible series at the Hawkeye Ten Conference while also posting a top 14 score and series on average in the toughest league in the area throughout the course of the year. Herr had a 300 game and a 533 series to win the Hawkeye Ten championship.
-Hadyn Piskorski, Senior, St. Albert: See above.
-Blake Polzin, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Polzin claimed a top-8 finish at 2A individual state and helped the Monarchs to a 2A state team championship while averaging 215.25 per game and 430.50 per series.
-Evan White, Sophomore, St. Albert: See above.
-Jackson Wigington, Junior, St. Albert: The Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up, Wigington ranked fourth in the conference with a 208.12 score per game and a 416.23 score per series.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Bowler of the Year: Takota Cordell, Senior, Lenox – The Pride of Iowa Conference champion, Cordell led the way in the conference with a 158.59 score per game and 317.18 score per series.
Boys Bowler of the Year: Brandon Cox, Freshman, Lenox – While Cox was second at the Pride of Iowa meet this season, he was the most consistent bowler throughout the year. Cox had a 170.06 score per game and a 340.11 score per series to lead the conference.
Coach of the Year: Leevi Marshall, Lenox – To the victor go the spoils. Lenox won the girls Pride of Iowa Conference championship, and they were only four pins away from winning the boys POI title.
Girls Senior of the Year: Takota Cordell, Lenox – See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Brandon Lane, Mount Ayr – Lane was a top four bowler throughout the year with a 153.42 score per game and a 306.83 score per series. He was also third at the POI meet.
Girls Junior of the Year: Josclyn Sunderbg, Southeast Warren – Sundberg was the top scoring junior in the conference this season with a 145.93 score per game and a 291.86 score per series.
Boys Junior of the Year: Collin Wenstad, Nodaway Valley – Wenstad’s averages of 143.10 and 260.18 per game and series, respectively, were among the top five in his junior class. However, the big one was winning the Pride of Iowa Conference championship.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Riley Brokaw, Lenox – The top-scoring sophomore in the conference this season, Brokaw had averages of 113.86 per game and 227.73 per series.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Owen Williams, Southeast Warren – Williams was the top-scoring sophomore all season long with averages of 134.75 per game and 269.50 per series, and he was the top-finishing sophomore (11th) at the POI meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Aubrey Reed, Mount Ayr – Reed was a top five bowler in the league overall, finishing with a 139.39 score per game and a 278.78 score per series. She also finished third at the conference meet.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Brandon Cox, Lenox – See above.
Girls All-Pride of Iowa Bowling
-Hallie Clasier, Senior, Lenox: Clasier was second at the POI meet and was second in the conference with a 154.09 score per game and a 308.18 score per series.
-Takota Cordell, Senior, Lenox: See above.
-Ashlee David, Senior, Lenox: David was fourth in the conference this year with a score per game of 140.20 and score per series of 280.40.
-Aubrey Reed, Freshman, Mount Ayr: See above.
-Josclyn Sundberg, Junior, Southeast Warren: See above.
-Kamera Wolfe, Freshman, Nodaway Valley: A second freshman on the team, Wolfe was right behind Reed with a 131.00 score per game and a 262.00 score per series.
Boys All-Pride of Iowa Bowling
-Brandon Cox, Freshman, Lenox: See above.
-Aiden Eggert, Junior, Lenox: Eggert placed seventh at the POI meet, but he also ranked third with a 153.45 score per game and a 306.90 score per series.
-Brandon Lane, Senior, Mount Ayr: See above.
-Jayden Stephens, Junior, Lenox: The top scoring junior in the conference this year, Stephens had a 167.65 score per game and a 335.30 score per series. He was sixth at the POI meet.
-Dominic Wadle, Junior, Southeast Warren: The junior class leads the conference. Wadle was one of just five that averaged a series of 300+ (301.00) while averaging 150.50 per game. Wadle took fourth at the POI meet.
-Collin Wenstad, Junior, Nodaway Valley: See above.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Bowler of the Year: Katelin Konz, Senior, LeMars – Konz had a completely dominant season throughout the year that we can’t keep this award from her. Her 211.15 score per game and 422.30 score per series led the conference. She also qualified for state and claimed a 14th-place finish.
Boys Bowler of the Year: Bennett Olsen, Junior, Abraham Lincoln – Olsen was terrific all season with a 215.83 score per game and 431.67 score per series. The AL junior was also a district runner-up to advance on to the state tournament where he finished with a 627 series and had the top place for a KMAlander in Class 3A.
Coach of the Year: Gary Brady, LeMars Girls – The most dominant team in the area throughout the season was from LeMars. While the Bulldogs dropped out of the state tournament in the quarterfinals, it was against the eventual 2A champs (Lewis Central). Their MRC championship win was by over 800 pins. Just pure dominance all season for this team.
Girls Senior of the Year: Katelin Konz, LeMars – See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Samuel Shanno, Thomas Jefferson – This battle was close enough between Shanno and a trio of LeMars seniors that the tie goes to the MRAC champion. His 492 series was 31 pins better than the rest of the field, and he finished the year with a 192.80 score per game and 385.60 score per series.
Girls Junior of the Year: Emily Peters, LeMars – The MRC runner-up, Peters was second in the conference with a 196.70 score per game and a 393.40 score per series. Peters also qualified for state and finished 27th.
Boys Junior of the Year: Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln – See above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Hope Westhoff, LeMars – The top sophomore finisher in the conference, Westhoff was 11th at the MRC meet. However, she was eighth for the season with a 163.79 score per game and a 327.57 score per series.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Tyson Alcorn, LeMars – Difficult call here, but Alcorn led his class in the MRC with a 198.80 score per game and a 397.60 score per series.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars – The scary thing about LeMars is that they’re not going away anytime soon given this came down to Vanderloo and her teammate Bailey Gill. Vanderloo’s 179.70 score per game and 359.40 score per series both ranked fifth in the MRC, and she finished fourth at the MRC meet and 23rd at the state tournament.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson – Hard to keep this award from Bell, who was sixth in the conference with a 201.71 score per game and 403.42 score per series. He nabbed a ninth-place finish at the MRC meet.
Girls All-MRC Bowling
-Trinity Brunsting, Junior, LeMars: Brunsting qualified for state, finished 16th in Class 2A and had the sixth-best score per game (169.61) and score per series (339.22) in the MRC.
-Bailey Gill, Freshman, LeMars: Gill actually had better per game (182.45) and per series (364.50) averages than her freshman teammate while also finishing sixth in the MRC and 26th in Class 2A.
-Katelin Konz, Senior, LeMars: See above.
-Emily Peters, Junior, LeMars: See above.
-Sam Sonier, Senior, Sioux City North: The MRC champion, Sonier was third this year with a 185.30 score per game and 370.60 score per series.
-Natalie Vanderloo, Freshman, LeMars: See above.
Boys All-MRC Bowling
-Kendall Bell, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson – See above.
-Brenden Lewis, Junior, Sioux City East – Lewis ranked second in the MRC this year with a 213.96 score per game and a 427.92 score per series. His 601 series at districts missed state by 23 pins.
-Eric McCoy, Junior, Abraham Lincoln – McCoy was among the top bowlers in the conference this year with a 206.42 per game and a 383.36 score per series. The AL junior also advanced to the state tournament after a top 10 finish in the MRC. He also claimed the city championship.
-Bennett Olsen, Junior, Abraham Lincoln – See above.
-Samuel Shanno, Senior, Thomas Jefferson – See above.
-Tyler Sundt, Senior, LeMars – You can’t overlook the consistent numbers Sundt put up this year with a 203.11 score per game and a 406.22 score per series.
