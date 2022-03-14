(KMAland) -- It’s time for another week of awards to begin, and we are turning our attention to KMAland boys basketball with the KMAland Iowa Conference Boys Basketball Awards.
This year, we are doing all of the same awards as last year and adding another in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-3-Point (5) — A new award this season with the top five 3-point shooters as defined by 3-point makes and a percentage of at least 30%.
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5) — Defined as players that came off the bench in as many or more games than they started this season.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Caden Johnson, Junior, Glenwood — How could one lead the conference in points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) and not be the Player of the Year? Johnson also grabbed 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game (6th).
Coach of the Year: Spencer Plank, Red Oak — One thing we don’t always like to do is boil awards down to the postseason, but it’s impossible to overlook the job Plank did in helping the Tigers get to the first state tournament since 1993. That was an unthinkable feat when he took over the program.
Senior of the Year: Drew Brown, Clarinda — Brown topped all seniors with 13.9 points and grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game. He also had 1.6 steals per game and shot 40.8% from the field.
Junior of the Year: Caden Johnson, Glenwood — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Max DeVries, Red Oak — DeVries ranked second in the league with 15.6 points per game while also adding 4.1 rebounds and nearly one steal per contest. DeVries’ 66 3-pointers were second in the conference (by 1).
Freshman of the Year: Carson Kanne, Kuemper Catholic — Kanne was the top-scoring freshman (5.6 PPG) and added 46 assists and 15 steals in his debut season.
KMA Sports Elite All-Hawkeye Ten
-Cole Arnold, Sophomore, Lewis Central — A breakout sophomore year for Arnold, who put in 14.5 points, grabbed 3.6 rebounds and had 1.8 assists per game for the co-champs of the league.
-Jacob Birch, Junior, Harlan — Birch put in 15.5 points while grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game this season for the Cyclones.
-Max DeVries, Sophomore, Red Oak — See above.
-Caden Johnson, Junior, Glenwood — See above.
-Carson Seuntjens, Junior, Denison-Schleswig — Outstanding year for Seuntjens, who had 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game to lead the Monarchs to another substate final.
All-Senior: Drew Brown, Clarinda; Connor Frame, Harlan; Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central; Dayton Templeton, Atlantic; Carter White, St. Albert
All-Junior: Jacob Birch, Harlan; Bradley Curren, Harlan; Aidan Hall, Harlan; Caden Johnson, Glenwood; Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig
All-Sophomore: Cole Arnold, Lewis Central; Max DeVries, Red Oak; Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak; Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic; Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig
All-Freshman: Dalton Athen, Shenandoah; Carson Kanne, Kuemper Catholic; Owen Marshall, St. Albert; Jozef Reisz, Harlan; Brayden Sifford, Red Oak
All-3-Point: Jacob Birch, Junior, Harlan; Max DeVries, Sophomore, Red Oak; Zach Foster, Senior, Shenandoah; Hunter Gilleland, Sophomore, Red Oak; Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert
All-Defense: Alex Gast, Senior, St. Albert; Dawson Gifford, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Dennis Vonnahme, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic; DJ Weilage, Senior, St. Albert; Luke Wiebers, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
All-Reserve: Kayden Anderson, Sophomore, Glenwood; Isaac Jones, Junior, Clarinda; Teagon Kasperbauer, Junior, Harlan; Jackson McLaren, Junior, Atlantic; Khalil Sherrod, Senior, Creston
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills — Another incredible season for Crouse, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 6.9 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Schafer, East Mills — The Wolverines didn’t quite get the regular season and tournament sweep, but they will take the year-long success, I’m sure. Another regular season title and another COTY honor for Schafer.
Senior of the Year: Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills — A huge breakout campaign for Malcom, who finishes the year with 19.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. His 54.4% field goal percentage led the league.
Junior of the Year: Mason Crouse, East Mills — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Nolan Grebin, Stanton — Grebin upped his game to a new level this season, point-guarding the Vikings while averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Freshman of the Year: Evan Gettler, Stanton — The future is bright in Stanton. Gettler averaged 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He made a league-best 49 3-pointers.
KMA Sports Elite All-Corner
-Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills — See above.
-Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton — Johnson averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
-Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney — Jorgenson had a strong year of his own with 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
-Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills — See above.
-Braden West, Junior, East Mills — Another breakout here. West averaged 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
All-Senior: Carter Johnson, Stanton; Cole Jorgenson, Sidney; Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills; Garett Phillips, Sidney; Quentin Thornburg, Stanton
All-Junior: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold; Mason Crouse, East Mills; Landon Pelzer, Griswold; Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills; Braden West, East Mills
All-Sophomore: Nolan Grebin, Stanton; Layne Mastin, East Mills; Tony Racine, Essex; Zach Thornburg, East Mills; Qwityn Vanatta, Essex
All-Freshman: Peyton Cook, Griswold; Gavin Ford, Stanton; Evan Gettler, Stanton; Braedon Godfread, Sidney; Grant Whitehead, Sidney
All-3-Point: Kamron Brownlee, Junior, Griswold; Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills; Evan Gettler, Freshman, Stanton; Nolan Grebin, Sophomore, Stanton; Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney
All-Defense: Evan Gettler, Freshman, Stanton; Nolan Grebin, Sophomore, Stanton; Carter Johnson, Senior, Stanton; Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills; Braden West, Junior, East Mills
All-Reserve: JT Mahaney, Junior, Fremont-Mills; Joshua Martin, Junior, Stanton; Layne Mastin, Sophomore, East Mills; Taylor McFail, Junior, Sidney; Grant Whitehead, Freshman, Sidney
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Raydden Grobe, Senior, AHSTW — Efficient as he is a playmaker, Grobe averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his senior season.
Coach of the Year: G.G. Harris, AHSTW — The Vikings brought their game to a new level this year, cruising to an undefeated conference record and WIC championship.
Senior of the Year: Raydden Grobe, AHSTW — See above.
Junior of the Year: Brayden Lund, AHSTW — Lund posted 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season for the Vikings.
Sophomore of the Year: Grady Jeppesen, Riverside — The leading scorer in the conference, Jeppesen had averages of 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.4 assists.
Freshman of the Year: Luke Sternberg, AHSTW — One to watch for the future as he gets more opportunities. Sternberg had 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
KMA Sports Elite All-Western Iowa
-Raydden Grobe, Senior, AHSTW — See above.
-Grady Jeppesen, Sophomore, Riverside — See above.
-Brayden Lund, Junior, AHSTW — See above.
-Thomas Schwartz, Senior, Treynor — Schwartz was dazzling all year with 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
-Kyle Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW — Sternberg filled it up this season with 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
All-Senior: Raydden Grobe, AHSTW; Tru Melby, Logan-Magnolia; Thomas Schwartz, Treynor; Cole Staska, Missouri Valley; Brody West, Logan-Magnolia
All-Junior: Aiden Bell, Riverside; Brayden Lund, AHSTW; Cole Scheffler, AHSTW; Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW; Michael Turner, Tri-Center
All-Sophomore: Mason Boothby, Underwood; Grady Jeppesen, Riverside; Josh Ravlin, Underwood; Jace Tams, Treynor; Jack Vanfossan, Underwood
All-Freshman: Davis Bramman, Riverside; Jared Schwarte, Treynor; Camden Soukup, AHSTW; Luke Sternberg, AHSTW; Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia
All-3-Point: Aiden Bell, Junior, Riverside; Raydden Grobe, AHSTW; Grady Jeppesen, Sophomore, Riverside; Jaxon Johnson, Senior, Tri-Center; Jace Tams, Sophomore, Treynor
All-Defense: Ethan Dickerson, Junior, Treynor; Grady Jeppesen, Sophomore, Riverside; Ayden Salais, Junior, Riverside; Cole Scheffler, Junior, AHSTW; Kyle Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW
All-Reserve: Christian Dahir, Sophomore, Tri-Center; Caden Keller, Junior, IKM-Manning; Ethan Konz, Sophomore, Treynor; Jace Peterson, Senior, AHSTW; Jackson Thomsen, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr: A monster year for Frost, who put in 22.4 points per game while also grabbing 7.5 rebounds, passing out 4.0 assists and swiping 2.5 steals.
Coach of the Year: Joe Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys: Who had the Blue Devils seeing little or no drop off after the senior class they lost? Not this writer. Franey led his team to another terrific season in the league and beyond.
Senior of the Year: Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys: Franey had a big hand in the Blue Devils success with 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Junior of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Rayce Snyder, Wayne — The top-scoring sophomore in the conference, Snyder had 14.0 points per game and averaged 7.4 rebounds.
Freshman of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox — A top 7 scorer in the conference, Funk put in 13.2 points per game while also adding 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
KMA Sports Elite All-Pride of Iowa
-Boston DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley — DeVault had a big year of his own with 16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
-Hogan Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys — See above.
-Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr — See above.
-Trey Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur — Great season for the POI champion Cardinals, and Hullinger was one of the leaders with 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
-Gavin Stott, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: A big breakout year for Stott, who had 17.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals on average.
All-Senior: Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur; Cale Eklund, East Union; Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys; Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur; Owen Lucas, Bedford
All-Junior: Samson Adams, Lenox; Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr; Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley; Jack Williams, Southeast Warren
All-Sophomore: Seth Hudson, East Union; Carter Reed, Lenox; Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr; Rayce Snyder, Wayne; Silas Walston, Bedford
All-Freshman: Caden Carruthers, Southeast Warren; Brogan Ewing, Southeast Warren; Gabe Funk, Lenox; Tyler Martin, Mount Ayr; Cam Seuferer, Southeast Warren
All-3-Point: Boston DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Hogan Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys; Seth Hudson, Sophomore, East Union; Carter Reed, Sophomore, Lenox; Gavin Stott, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
All-Defense: Boston DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Hogan Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys; Austin Lack, Sophomore, East Union; Conner Nally, Sophomore, Bedford; Jack Scrivner, Junior, Central Decatur
All-Reserve: Sam Boothe, Sophomore, Central Decatur; Walon Cook, Junior, Lenox; Rason Grail, Sophomore, East Union; Kyle Linhart, Junior, Central Decatur; Tyler Martin, Freshman, Mount Ayr
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison — A triple-double threat every time he touched the court, Evans had 13.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game in leading the Hawkeyes to the conference championship and their first state tournament berth.
Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison — There’s a rule in these here parts: If you guide a team to its first state tournament you always win the coach of the year in your conference.
Senior of the Year: Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Obert gave the Crusaders a little bit of everything with 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Junior of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Cash Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Emgarten led all sophomores with 12.3 points per game while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
Freshman of the Year: Carter Gruver, Woodbine — Gruver had a strong debut season with 9.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
KMA Sports Elite All-Rolling Valley
-Lance Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Clayburg averaged 13.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this year for the Crusaders.
-Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison — Evans put in 14.4 points, grabbed 9.6 rebounds and added 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
-Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison — See above.
-Mason King, Junior, West Harrison — The conference’s leading scorer, King put in 15.3 points per game and also had 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
-Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — See above.
All-Senior: Joe Carey, Paton-Churdan; Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine; Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va; Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard
All-Junior: Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Koleson Evans, West Harrison; Sage Evans, West Harrison; Sam Foreman, CAM; Mason King, West Harrison
All-Sophomore: Cash Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Aiden Flathers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Mason McIntosh, West Harrison; Emmett Neumann, Ar-We-Va; Jackson Radcliff, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
All-Freshman: Jonny Bergmeier, Glidden-Ralston; Nolan Birdsall, West Harrison; Carter Gruver, Woodbine; Carson Kelley, Woodbine; Wade Ragaller, Ar-We-Va
All-3-Point: Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine; Joe Carey, Senior, Paton-Churdan; Aiden Flathers, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Mason King, Junior, West Harrison; Tanner Oswald, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
All-Defense: Lance Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Koleson Evans, Junior, West Harrison; Sage Evans, Junior, West Harrison; Easton Hays, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Carsan Wood, Senior, Boyer Valley
All-Reserve: Parker Fitzpatrick, Junior, Paton-Churdan; Derrek Kommes, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Mason McIntosh, Sophomore, West Harrison; Caden Neilsen, Senior, Boyer Valley; Emmett Neumann, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Josh Dix, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — He only needed 12 games to put up incredible production, including 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln — Even after losing his star, Isaacson was able to coach his team through the rest of the season and clinched the MRC championship.
Senior of the Year: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln — See above.
Junior of the Year: Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West — Hayes averaged 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Wolverines.
Sophomore of the Year: Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Easily the top-scoring player in his class, Noll had 14.0 points to go with 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Freshman of the Year: Creighton Bracker, Abraham Lincoln — Bracker had solid averages of 3.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his debut season.
KMA Sports Elite All-Missouri River
-Josh Dix, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — See above.
-Caleb Dreckman, Senior, LeMars — Hugely impressive year for Dreckman, who led the conference with 21.2 points per game. Dreckman also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals.
-Jamison Gruber, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Gruber had a huge year himself with 19.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
-Keavian Hayes, Junior, Sioux City West — See above.
-Tyler Smith, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Smith finished his junior season with 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
All-Senior: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln; Caleb Dreckman, LeMars; Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln; Nick Miller, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Bie Ruei, Sioux City East
All-Junior: Preston Dobbs, Sioux City East; Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West; Lamarion Mothershead, Sioux City West; Cole Ritchie, Sioux City East; Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All-Sophomore: Beau Chamberlain, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Devin Davis, Thomas Jefferson; Jordan Dewaele, Thomas Jefferson; Zach Hesse, Sioux City North; Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Freshman: Creighton Bracker, Abraham Lincoln; Dominic Foster, Sioux City North; Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln; Griff Rardin, Abraham Lincoln
All-3-Point: Caleb Dreckman, Senior, LeMars; Jay Grause, Junior, Sioux City West; Jamison Gruber, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Jaxson Jones, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Lamarion Mothershead, Junior, Sioux City West
All-Defense: Konnor Calhoun, Senior, LeMars; Jordan Dewaele, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson; Jamison Gruber, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Tyler Smith, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Brandt VanDyke, Junior, Sioux City East
All-Reserve: Preston Dobbs, Junior, Sioux City East; Dominic Foster, Freshman, Sioux City North; Sam Jons, Junior, Sioux City East; Robert Johnson, Junior, Sioux City West; Sean Schaefer, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Devin Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars — When it came down to it, Arkema got buckets. He averaged 23.2 points with 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
Coach of the Year: Brian Bickel, Moravia — A huge season for the Mohawks, which went undefeated through the regular season Bluegrass slate and ended up second in the conference tournament.
Senior of the Year: Devin Arkema Twin Cedars — See above.
Junior of the Year: Gage Hanes, Moravia — One of the stars for the Mohawks, Hanes averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Sophomore of the Year: Cade Wierck, Ankeny Christian — Wierck had a strong season for ACA with 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Freshman of the Year: Mason Hackathorn, Moulton-Udell — Hackathorn’s modest 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game led the freshman class in the Bluegrass.
KMA Sports Elite All-Bluegrass
-Devin Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars — See above.
-Gage Hanes, Junior, Moravia — See above.
-Riley Hawkins, Junior, Moravia — Hawkins put in 14.8 points, grabbed 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and also finished with 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
-Remington Newton, Senior, Mormon Trail — Newton averaged 15.0 points, 9.6 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
-Owen Suntken, Junior, Melcher-Dallas — Suntken averaged a double-double over just 12 games this season with 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds to go with 2.8 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.
All-Senior: Devin Arkema, Twin Cedars; Logan Fincham, Ankeny Christian; Malachi Johnson, Ankeny Christian; Remington Newton, Mormon Trail; Brayden Olson, Lamoni
All-Junior: Gavin Dixson, Mormon Trail; Gage Hanes, Moravia; Riley Hawkins, Moravia; Carter Houser, Seymour; Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas
All-Sophomore: Triton Gwinn, Mormon Trail; Shane Helmick, Moravia; Jackson McDanel, Moravia; Garrett Stephens, Diagonal; Cade Wierck, Ankeny Christian
All-Freshman: Owen Anderson, Mormon Trail; Mason Hackathorn, Moulton-Udell; Johnny Milburn, Melcher-Dallas; Caden Page, Murray; Austin Peterson, Murray
All-3-Point: Devin Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars; Gage Hanes, Junior, Moravia; Ben McDermott, Senior, Ankeny Christian; Chase Ripperger, Junior, Melcher-Dallas; Kayden Snowden, Senior, Seymour
All-Defense: Devin Arkema, Senior, Twin Cedars; Kalvin Brown, Junior, Lamoni; Brayden Olson, Senior, Lamoni; Owen Suntken, Junior, Melcher-Dallas; Ben Werneck, Junior, Diagonal
All-Reserve: Eli Christensen, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian; Jarren Gracey, Junior, Murray; Ty Hysell, Junior, Mormon Trail; Eli Owen, Junior, Lamoni; Matthew Seals, Junior, Moravia
