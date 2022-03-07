(KMAland) -- It’s time for another week of awards to begin, and we are turning our attention to KMAland girls basketball with the KMAland Iowa Conference Girls Basketball Awards.
This year, we are doing all of the same awards as last year and adding another in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-3-Point (5) — A new award this season with the top five 3-point shooters as defined by 3-point makes and a percentage of at least 30%.
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5) — Defined as players that came off the bench in more games than they started this season. This is heavily depending on coaches correctly designating starters in Bound.)
With that said, here are the 2021-22 KMAland Iowa Conference Girls Basketball Awards. Reminder: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood — The South Dakota State commit can do it all. She was third in the league in scoring (16.9 PPG), 10th in rebounding (6.6 RPG), third in assists (4.2 APG), fourth in steals (3.5 SPG) and seventh in blocks (1.1 BPG).
Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood — The Rams just kept on keeping on with another conference title, another 20 wins and another trip to the state semifinals.
Senior of the Year: Madison Camden, Glenwood — The top scorer in the conference, Camden put in 19.2 points per game and became the school’s all-time leading scorer. She also had 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG and 2.4 SPG.
Junior of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Lucy Scott, Lewis Central — Scott was the top scorer in her class with 11.4 points per game this season while also ranking sixth in the league with 3.1 steals per contest.
Freshman of the Year: Paytn Harter, Atlantic — Impressive debut for Harter, who had 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. All of those numbers led her class.
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite
-Madison Camden, Senior, Glenwood — See above.
-Brianna Fields, Senior, Creston — Fields had a huge senior season with 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She also averaged 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while passing out 3.0 assists per contest.
-Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood — See above.
-Doryn Paup, Junior, Creston — Paup ranked second in the league with 18.8 points per game, ninth with 7.2 rebounds per game and with with 3.3 steals per game.
-Raegen Wicks, Senior, Harlan — The fifth spot definitely belonged to a Cyclone, and it’s Wicks here. She averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
All-Senior: Madison Camden, Glenwood; Brianna Fields, Creston; Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig; Claire Schmitz, Harlan; Raegen Wicks, Harlan
All-Junior: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood; Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Akuet Malek, Kuemper Catholic; Cate Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic; Doryn Paup, Creston
All-Sophomore: Missy Evezic, St. Albert; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic; Amelia Hesse, Clarinda; Ella Klusman, St. Albert; Lucy Scott, Lewis Central
All-Freshman: Lynnae Green, Shenandoah; Paytn Harter, Atlantic; Jerzee Knight, Clarinda; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central; Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan
All-3-Point: Madison Camden, Senior, Glenwood; Amelia Hesse, Sophomore, Clarinda; Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood; Lucy Scott, Sophomore, Lewis Central; Raegen Wicks, Senior, Harlan
All-Defense: Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood; Ella Klusman, Sophomore, St. Albert; Akuet Malek, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Cate Mayhall, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Claire Schmitz, Senior, Harlan
All-Reserve: Danika Arnold, Sophomore, Glenwood; Kylee Brown, Junior, Lewis Central; Lynnae Green, Freshman, Shenandoah; Madison Huddleson, Junior, Atlantic; Jaydin Lindsay, Sophomore, Red Oak
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills — Williams was incredible all season with 16.8 PPG and 9.4 RPG to lead the conference in both categories while also finishing with 3.6 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
Coach of the Year: Dave Snyder, Stanton — The Viqueens went undefeated all the way through the regular season, the Corner Conference Tournament and into a regional final before falling to Exira/EHK.
Senior of the Year: Chay Ward, Sidney — Ward led her class with 10.9 points per game while also grabbing 6.0 rebounds and nabbing 2.1 steals per contest.
Junior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Leah Sandin, Stanton — A big year for Sandin, who posted a career-best 9.4 points while also grabbing 2.2 steals per game.
Freshman of the Year: Ryleigh Ewalt, Fremont-Mills — With Zoey Weldon’s injury, Ewalt had to hop into an even bigger role than expected, finishing with 6.8 points and 1.3 steals per game.
KMA Sports Corner Elite
-Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills — Ewalt scored 12.7 points, grabbed 6.7 rebounds and added 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this season.
-Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton — Johnson posted 12.2 points with 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the Viqueens.
-Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton — Another huge year for Stephens, who scored 16.5 per game with 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
-Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills — A tough call for the final spot, but Urban gets it with 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this year.
-Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills — See above.
All-Senior: Desi Glasgo, Essex; Brenna Rossell, Griswold; Riley Jensen, Essex; Harley Spurlock, Sidney; Chay Ward, Sidney
All-Junior: Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton; Jenna Stephens, Stanton; Emily Williams, East Mills; Miah Urban, East Mills
All-Sophomore: Emma Barrett, Essex; Mia Goodman, East Mills; Emily Madison, Fremont-Mills; Leah Sandin, Stanton; Ellie Switzer, Fremont-Mills
All-Freshman: Riley Burke, Stanton; Ryleigh Ewalt, Fremont-Mills; Abby Gohlinghorst, Griswold; Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills; Hannah Olson, Stanton
All-3-Point: Abby Burke, Sophomore, Stanton; Aspen Crouse, Junior, East Mills; Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney; Natalie Goodman, Junior, East Mills; Leah Sandin, Sophomore, Stanton
All-Defense: Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills; Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton; Kaden Payne, Junior, Sidney; Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills; Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
All-Reserve: Hailee Barrett, Sophomore, Essex; Tori Burns, Sophomore, Essex; Bella Gute, Freshman, Fremont-Mills; Aunika Hayes, Junior, Sidney; Hannah Olson, Freshman, Stanton
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon — A terrific career finishes out with another terrific season from Hermansen, who averaged a league-best 18.4 points to go with 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals.
Coach of the Year: Jasymn Ruth, Underwood — It had been since 2004 that the Eagles qualified for the state tournament, and they did it thanks to a rubber match victory over Treynor in a regional final. She also put together a winning game plan against a terrific Denver team at state.
Senior of the Year: Aleah Hermansen, Audubon — See above.
Junior of the Year: Clara Teigland, Treynor: Teigland had another strong year with 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.5 assists per game while helping the Cardinals to a share of the WIC championship.
Sophomore of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood — A dream year for Jacobsen, who averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while leading the Eagles to a co-WIC title and a state tournament trip.
Freshman of the Year: Elly Henderson, Riverside — A strong debut season for Henderson. She averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Elite
-Jaci Christensen, Senior, Audubon — Another Audubon senior, Christensen put in 14.4 points with 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
-Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon — See above.
-Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood — See above.
-Kendra Kuck, Senior, Underwood — Kuck had a brilliant all-around season for the Eagles with 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
-Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor — See above.
All-Senior: Bianca Cadwell, IKM-Manning; Jaci Christensen, Audubon; Macie Doyel, IKM-Manning; Aleah Hermansen, Audubon; Kendra Kuck, Underwood
All-Junior: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood; Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning; Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia; Clara Teigland, Treynor
All-Sophomore: Alexis Flaharty, Tri-Center; Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood; Taylor Kenkel, Tri-Center; Alexa Schwartz, Treynor
All-Freshman: Elly Henderson, Riverside; Grace Herman, Missouri Valley; Tieler Hull, Underwood;
Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center; Hayden Thomas, Tri-Center
All-3-Point: Sienna Albertsen, Junior, Audubon; Ava Goldsmith, Junior, Logan-Magnolia; Delaney Goshorn, Sophomore, AHSTW; Leah Hall, Junior, Underwood; Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon
All-Defense: Elly Henderson, Freshman, Riverside; Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon; Aliyah Humphrey, Junior, Underwood; Ellie Peterson, Junior, AHSTW; Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor
All-Reserve: Sienna Albertsen, Junior, Audubon; Kasey Lang, Junior, Treynor; Jozie Lewis, Sophomore, Treynor; Abbagail Neilheisel, Sophomore, IKM-Manning; Hayden Thomas, Freshman, Tri-Center
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley — DeVault poured in 22.6 points per game while also continuing to do the other things that make her great. She had 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game.
Coach of the Year: Tim Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys — The Blue Devils were expected to be good, but this good? Maybe not quite. Coach Baker helped his team to an unbeaten Pride of Iowa Conference championship and got on the doorstep of another return to Des Moines.
Senior of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley — See above.
Junior of the Year: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley — Haer put together a strong all-around statistical line with 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Sophomore of the Year: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley — Davis took another step forward for the Wolverines with 15.8 points, 4.5 steals, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Freshman of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Huge year for Cox. She was only player in the league to average a double-double with 17.1 points and 15.6 rebounds while also nabbing 4.1 steals and blocking 3.1 shots per game.
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Elite
-Sadie Cox, Freshman, Lenox — See above.
-Lindsey Davis, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley — See above.
-Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley — See above.
-Josie Hartman, Senior, Southeast Warren — A great senior year for Hartman, who averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. She also blocked nearly one shot per game.
-Kaylin Lack, Senior, East Union — Another senior with a career year, Lack averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.
All-Senior: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren; Kaylin Lack, East Union; Lauren Martin, Central Decatur; Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr
All-Junior: Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur; Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley; Layni Masters, Central Decatur; Noelle McKnight, East Union; Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
All-Sophomore: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys; Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley; Clara O’Brien, Wayne; Sophia Shannon, Martensdale-St. Marys
All-Freshman: Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys; Sadie Cox, Lenox; Jaxy Knight, Mount Ayr; Izzie Moore, Wayne; Zoey Reed, Lenox
All-3-Point: Carolyn Amfahr, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys; Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley; Norah Lund, Senior, Southwest Valley; Lauren Martin, Senior, Central Decatur; Sophia Shannon, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys
All-Defense: Sadie Cox, Freshman, Lenox; Lindsey Davis, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley; Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley; Annebelle Kennedy, Senior, Southeast Warren; Kaylin Lack, Senior, East Union
All-Reserve: Carolyn Amfahr, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys; Devyn Davis, Junior, Wayne; Annika Evertsen, Junior, Central Decatur; Jill Kniep, Junior, Mount Ayr; Whitney Lamb, Senior, Nodaway Valley
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — She loves to hoop, and it shows. Bass averaged a league-best 19.5 points per game while also adding 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and even 1.0 block per game.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Coenen, Woodbine — It’s one thing to project a rise, it’s another to do it. Woodbine took a major step forward this year, going from under .500 to 20 wins and a serious contender in the RVC.
Senior of the Year: Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard — See above.
Junior of the Year: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Playmaker. Grubbs averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.3 assists per game in leading the Spartans to another RVC championship and state tournament appearance.
Sophomore of the Year: Eva Steffensen, CAM — As good as you’re going to get in the league on pure talent and versatility. Steffensen’s averages were 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Freshman of the Year: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine — Pryor led the league in 3-point makes (66) and was easily the most productive freshman with 13.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
KMA Sports Rolling Valley Conference Elite
-Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — See above.
-Macy Emgarten, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Emgarten scored 17.2 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and added 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the Spartans.
-Quinn Grubbs, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — See above.
-Paige Klocke, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — Klocke was the only player in the conference to average a double-double (19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds) while also averaging 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
-Eva Steffensen, Sophomore, CAM — See above.
All-Senior: Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Mallory Behnken, CAM; Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Carmyn Paup, Paton-Churdan; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
All-Junior: Talia Burkhart, Boyer Valley; Addison Erickson, Woodbine; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
All-Sophomore: Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison; Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston; Eva Steffensen, CAM
All-Freshman: Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley; Jaysa Lawrenson, West Harrison; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Maria Puck, Boyer Valley; Tylar Stirtz, West Harrison
All-3-Point: Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Quinn Grubbs, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Paige Klocke, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Charlie Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine; Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
All-Defense: Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Quinn Grubbs, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine; Charlie Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine; Nicole Sherer, Junior, Woodbine
All-Reserve: Megan Gray, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Addison Murdock, Sophomore, Woodbine; Amanda Newton, Sophomore, Woodbine; Kiera Nichols, Sophomore, CAM; Jess O’Day, Sophomore, Boyer Valley
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Stanley took her game to a new level this season with 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.9 assists per game for the state runner-up Crusaders.
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Hard to argue with the job Koolstra did, leading the Crusaders to an MRC championship and a state championship appearance.
Senior of the Year: Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Salker averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Warriors this season.
Junior of the Year: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Payton Hardy’s 13 games were really good, but Meis was terrific this year, too, with 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 assists per game.
Sophomore of the Year: Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic — See above.
Freshman of the Year: Jaelyn Marienau, LeMars — Marienau was the most productive freshman in the conference with 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
KMA Sports Missouri River Conference Elite
-Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Girres averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.
-Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Hinkel posted strong all-around numbers with 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
-Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — See above.
-Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — See above.
-Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic — See above.
All-Senior: Kayla Benson, Sioux City East; Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln; Maddie Hinkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West; Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All-Junior: Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Lauryn Peck, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln; Sydney Rexius, Sioux City North
All-Sophomore: Sarah Brown, LeMars; Kiah Davis, Sioux City West; Alex Flattery, Sioux City East; Lexi Hurd, LeMars; Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Freshman: Hannah Burge, Sioux City West; Vera Grom, Sioux City West; Abby Lee, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Jaelyn Marienau, LeMars; Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln
All-3-Point: Kayla Benson, Senior, Sioux City East; Sarah Brown, Sophomore, LeMars; Lily Juhnke, Senior, Sioux City West; Jaelyn Marienau, Freshman, LeMars; Katelyn Sale, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All-Defense: Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Hannah Mogensen, Junior, Sioux City North; Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Reserve: Vera Grom, Freshman, Sioux City West;Jaelyn Marienau, Freshman, LeMars;Jada Newberg, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Payton Schermerhorn, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Alexa Trover, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni — One last season for the great Abby Martin (no relation), who had averages of 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.4 assists per game for the Demons.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Brunner, Lamoni — Pure dominance from the Demons this year, cruising to regular season and tournament championships in the conference and 20 wins overall.
Senior of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni — See above.
Junior of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal — Huge numbers this year for Lumbard, who averaged 13.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per game.
Sophomore of the Year: Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail — Shanks led her class with 14.8 points per game while also putting up averages of 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.1 assists and 0.6 blocks per game.
Freshman of the Year: Adriana Howard, Moulton-Udell — Howard was terrific all year with 13.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
KMA Sports Bluegrass Conference Elite
-Adriana Howard, Freshman, Moulton-Udell — See above.
-Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal — See above.
-Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni — See above.
-Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni — Potter averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Demons this season.
-Mia Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail — See above.
All-Senior: Abby Martin, Lamoni; Cameron Martin, Lamoni; Hannah Paschke, Murray; Reese Potter, Lamoni; Brooke Roby, Twin Cedars
All-Junior: Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars; Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg; Jayda Chew, Murray; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
All-Sophomore: Kinsey Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg; Gracie Peck, Seymour; Chloe Roe, Ankeny Christian; Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail; Kasyn Shinn, Orient-Macksburg
All-Freshman: Taylor Henson, Lamoni; Adriana Howard, Moulton-Udell; Ella Hysell, Mormon Trail; Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian; Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas
All-3-Point: Jaden Lynn, Junior, Murray; Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni; Anna Newton, Junior, Diagonal; Mia Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail; Addison Wadle, Freshman, Melcher-Dallas
All-Defense: Christa Cass, Junior, Orient-Macksburg; Jayda Chew, Junior, Murray; Adriana Howard, Freshman, Moulton-Udell; Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni; Brooke Roby, Senior, Twin Cedars
All-Reserve: Lauren Burton, Sophomore, Diagonal; Taylor Henson, Freshman, Lamoni; Rachel Ogden, Freshman, Moulton-Udell; Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Sophomore, Lamoni; Taylor Ruby, Sophomore, Seymour