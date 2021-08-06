(KMAland) -- For the fourth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Baseball Team.
As we have done the past three seasons, these are — according to our system — the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area encompasses the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conferences schools (Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg).
This year’s 10 includes four seniors, four juniors and two sophomores, three repeat selections and the only three-time choice in the history of this team. With that said, KMA Sports is proud to present this year’s All-KMAland Baseball Team.
*Denotes 2020 All-KMAland Baseball Team member
**Denotes 2019 & 2020 All-KMAland Baseball Team member
Caelen DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
The POI Picher of the Year, DeVault struck out 87 and walked just 18 while pitching to a 1.62 ERA in 52 innings. He also had a big year at the plate with a .513/.604/.671 batting line, including nine doubles and a home run while driving in 25 in 25 games.
Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
Frost was on everything all year, hitting .634/.743/1.141 with eight doubles, eight home runs and two triples among 45 hits. He also had a 29:2 walk to strikeout ratio and tossed 28 1/3 innings, struck out 47 and walked just nine while pitching to a 0.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.
Aron Harrington, Junior, Lewis Central
Harrington led Lewis Central in a number of offensive categories while hitting .426/.576/.745 with 19 extra-base hits and 39 RBI. He also posted a 1.88 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings on the mound.
Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig*
Heiden led the Hawkeye Ten with 74 strikeouts, walked just 27 and had a 1.92 ERA over 51 innings while allowing just a .196 batting average against. He was also one of the top hitters in the conference, hitting .376/.500/.671 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 walks and 31 RBI.
Trent Kozeal, Senior, Tri-Center
Kozeal had a ridiculous .511/.622/.946 line that included a pair of WIC titles and a trip to state. Plus, he had 26 extra-base hits, 21 singles, 42 RBI, 20 walks, seven hit by pitches and 45 runs scored.
Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center
The KMAland Pitcher of the Year put together an incredible year with a 0.22 ERA over 62 2/3 innings, striking out 85 against just 11 walks while going 10-0 heading into the state tournament. He also hit .465/.608/.577 with 41 RBI on 33 hits and was among just four players in the WIC with at least 20 walks.
Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert**
Another huge year for the two-time KMAland Offensive Player of the Year and only three-time All-KMAland Baseball Team member ever. Patterson hit .557/.625/.843 with 23 extra-base hits and 68 RBI. He also scored 60 runs, had 64 hits and walked 29 times.
Colby Rich, Junior, CAM
What a year for Rich. He hit .515/.605/.951 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles and a triple, driving in a league-high 65 runs on 53 hits. His 98 total bases also led the RVC. He also struck out 38 and pitched to a 4.29 ERA over 32 2/3 innings on the mound.
Jaxon Schumacher, Sophomore, Treynor
Schumacher was beastly at the plate, posting a .548/.646/1.151 batting line that included 26 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. He was also the top sophomore pitcher in the WIC with a 2.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings.
Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM*
Spieker totaled 96 bases thanks to 12 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 43 total hits while slashing .538/.690/1.200 for a massive junior year. He also tied for the RVC-high with 97 strikeouts, posted a 2.84 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP and had a .144 batting average against in 56 2/3 innings.
