(KMAland) -- Yesterday, KMA Sports revealed we were spending the week honoring the top bowlers in KMAland.
If you missed the All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team, you will want to check it out linked here. Today, it’s all about the All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team.
The inaugural team includes bowlers from all four Council Bluffs schools, including two from St. Albert, two from Abraham Lincoln and one each from Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson. What can we say? It was a good year for Council Bluffs bowling.
The list also includes two seniors, three sophomores and a freshman. Check out the first All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team below.
Josh Chavarria, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
A well-known member of the Thomas Jefferson bowling team over the years, Chavarria ranked second in KMAland with a 208.25 game average and a 416.50 series average this season. Chavarria also placed third at the MRC meet.
Adam Denny, Sophomore, St. Albert
The first of two from St. Albert, Denny had a monster season of his own with a 207.39 game average and a series average of 414.77. Both numbers ranked third among KMAland bowlers. Denny also had a strong third-place finish in a loaded city meet and was third at the Hawkeye Ten championships.
Carter James, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
A great senior year for James, whose averages of 200.55 and 401.09 were among the top six in KMAland. The senior AL standout posted a high seriers this year of 502 and a high game of 286. The dude can spin it.
Hunter Merksick, Sophomore, Lewis Central
The Hawkeye Ten champion, Merksick posted a 198.83 game average and a 397.67 series average this season. His big moment came at the Thunderbowl on February 12th when he posted a 459 series to take the conference championship.
Bennett Olsen, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
A super sophomore year for Bennett Olsen, who ranked fourth in KMAland with a 207.18 game average and a 414.36 series average. Olsen seemed to be at his best at the biggest times with an MRC championship, a district title and a 22nd place finish at the state meet.
Evan White, Freshman, St. Albert
The Missouri Valley student was not only one of the top bowlers in KMAland, he was one of the top bowlers in the state. His score per game of 223.85 ranked sixth in the state, as did his 447.69 series average. The first team all-state choice had a high series this year of 532 and a top game of 290.
We’ll be back tomorrow with more bowling awards, announcing our KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year.
