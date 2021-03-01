(KMAland) -- For the last several years, the week between our KMAland Wrestling Awards and KMAland Girls Basketball Awards has been a little silent. That’s changing this year.
For the first time, KMA Sports unveils its week of KMAland Bowling Awards. The schedule for this week:
Monday – All-KMAland Girls Bowling
Tuesday – All-KMAland Boys Bowling
Wednesday – KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year
Thursday – KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year
Friday – KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year
As the schedule shows above, it’s All-KMAland Girls Bowling time! As is customary for any bowling team, our group is six strong. We based our choices most prominently on average games, but as you will see, if you perform big in major tournaments you have earned a spot.
This year’s team features two seniors, one junior and three sophomores. Enough talk, here is this year’s All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team!
Lily Hegarty, Junior, Harlan
The first of four underclassmen on this list, Hegarty had a strong year for the Cyclones, posting a 160.32 game average and a 320.64 series average. Both of those numbers ranked fifth among KMAland girls bowlers.
Chelsey Hoakison, Senior, Lenox
I chose Chelsey Hoakison as a Name to Know at the beginning of the season and there was good reason for that. The Lenox standout ranked third this year with an average game of 167.57 and an average series of 335.14. She was also paramount in leadin the Tigers to their first state team tournament appearance, where she finished 21st.
Aly Johnson, Sophomore, Clarinda
Johnson put together a big sophomore season, ranking fourth in KMAland with a 166.41 game average and with an average series of 332.82. Johnson had a high game of 244 and a high series of 405. She was generally one of the most consistent bowlers in the area.
Claire Miller, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
Let’s just call her Big Game Claire. The sophomore posted the single-highest girls game among KMAlanders this year with a 210. Not only that, Miller placed second at the Hawkeye Ten meet and third at the state(!) meet. It’s pretty clear, Miller brings her best when the lights are shining brightest.
Aleesha Oden, Sophomore, Lewis Central
The sophomore sensation led KMAland with an average game score of 195.70 and an average series score of 391.40. Oden was also eighth in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and was second at the Council Bluffs city meet. Big things are ahead for the LC standout.
Madelyn Pulliam, Senior, Clarinda
A senior year to remember for Pulliam, who did not play in her junior season due to an illness. She came back with all kinds of determination this year, ranking second in KMAland with an average game score of 177.05 and an average series score of 354.09. More than anything, though, Pulliam put it all together at her district meet in posting a 362 series to advance to the state tournament, where she finished 20th.
