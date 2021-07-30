(KMAland) -- For the fourth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Softball Team.
As we have done the past three seasons, these are — according to our system — the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area includes the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools (Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg).
This year’s 10 includes six seniors, three juniors and one sophomore with five repeat honorees and two three-time All-KMAlanders. With that said, KMA Sports is proud to present this year’s All-KMAland Softball Team.
Haley Bach, Senior, Lewis Central*
Bach had another huge year at the plate with Hawkeye Ten highs in slugging percentage (.941), on-base percentage (.591), batting average (.447), triples (10) and walks (28). She also scored 43 runs, drove in 30 and posted 22 extra-base hits among her 38 total knocks.
Sterling Berndt, Junior, Wayne**
There were a lot of great pitchers in the POI, but Berndt averaged over two strikeouts per inning this season. She gave up just 26 total runs — earned or unearned — and allowed opponents to hit just .118 against her in 153.1 innings pitched. Along with her exploits as a pitcher, Berndt was terrific at the plate with a .511/.566/.848 batting line that included 12 doubles, five homers and two triples.
Emily Brouse, Senior, Harlan*
Brouse came on strong late in the season with a flurry of home runs, bashing eight of them and hitting .358/.392/.602 with 37 RBI. She also had a strong year in the circle with a 2.02 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 145.2 innings.
Alyssa Derby, Senior, Atlantic
Second in the Hawkeye Ten with 94 total bases, she drove in 50 while finishing with 17 doubles, five triples and five home runs and posted a .444/.531/.803 hitting line.
Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic*
Engler led the conference with 270 strikeouts and posted a 1.47 ERA over 181 innings pitched, leading the Trojans to a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and a return to the state tournament. Along with her pitching exploits, she absolutely crushed the ball all season long with league-highs in home runs (12) and RBI (53). She hit .380/.437/.793 for the season.
Josie Hartman, Junior, Southeast Warren
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Hartman had 88 total bases and a terrific .485/.557/.879 line that included 13 doubles, eight home runs, a triple, 28 RBI and 53 runs scored.
Anna Kelley, Junior, Griswold
Kelley was all over the leaderboard in KMAland, hitting .521/.547/.688 with 66 total bases, including seven doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 36 and scoring 38 times.
Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood
Pierce hit .543/.583/.674 with nine doubles and a home run among 50 total hits while driving in 23 runs. She also helped the Eagles to the state tournament while putting up terrific numbers in the circle. Over 168 innings, she struck out 150 batters, pitched to a 1.62 ERA and kept hitters to a .151 opponent’s batting average.
Nevaeh Randall, Sophomore, Creston
Randall was one of the area’s most feared hitters. She had 78 total bases thanks to nine home runs, eight doubles and a triple while hitting .423/.500/.804 with 40 RBI.
TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox**
Stoaks hit .450/.527/.613 for the season with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Tigers. She also posted the best ERA in the conference at 0.78 ERA and struck out more than anybody in the entire state (409) while allowing just a .133 batting average against.
*Denotes 2020 All-KMAland Softball Team member
**Denotes 2019 & 2020 All-KMAland Softball Team member