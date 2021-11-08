(KMAland) -- The Iowa high school volleyball season came to an end this past Thursday, and that means – as has been the case for a number of years – it’s time for our KMAland Iowa Conference Volleyball Awards.
Each of the seven conferences we cover – the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass – will have an Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Setter, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year. Each conference will also have six-person teams: Elite, Senior, Junior, Sophomore, Freshman and Defense.
This is just the first day of a seven-day extravaganza of awards for KMAland volleyball. The rest of the schedule:
Tuesday – Iowa KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
Wednesday – Iowa KMAland Setter of the Year + Missouri KMAland Player of the Year
Thursday – Iowa KMAland Defensive Player of the Year + Nebraska KMAland Player of the Year
Friday – Iowa KMAland Coach of the Year
Saturday – Iowa KMAland Elite
Sunday – KMA Sports Iowa All-State Teams
As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak — Johnson led the conference with 3.9 kills per set while hitting at a terrific .332 efficiency.
Setter of the Year: Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — Badding put together a big season for the Knights, averaging a conference-high 9.5 assists per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood — Arnold was a tough one to get past at the net, posting 99.0 total blocks on the season — or just under one per set.
Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery, Red Oak — Montgomery’s Tigers had to replace one of the top setters and liberos in the area, and they still managed to win 28 times and go 9-1 in the conference. She always seems to find a way to make it work.
Senior of the Year: Lexi Johnson, Red Oak — Johnson was the only player in the conference to average three kills and three digs (3.3) per set.
Junior of the Year: Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central — Bergman was the top hitting junior with 2.3 kills per set while also ranking fourth in the conference with 72.0 total blocks.
Sophomore of the Year: Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central — Strohmeier had big all around numbers with 2.1 kills and 2.1 digs per set while also posting 63.0 total blocks.
Freshman of the Year: Charley Hernandez, Glenwood — Hernandez posted 2.2 kills and 3.9 digs per set and had 28.0 total blocks in a big freshman season.
Hawkeye Ten Elite: Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood; Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Zophi Hendricks, Senior, Harlan; Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak; Kenya Prescott, Senior, Kuemper Catholic; Lauren Williams, Senior, St. Albert
All Senior: Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood; Zophi Hendricks, Harlan; Lexi Johnson, Red Oak; Kenya Prescott, Harlan; Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood; Lauren Williams, St. Albert
All Junior: Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Taylor Cole, Clarinda; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central; Madison Kjergaard, Harlan; Landry Miller, St. Albert
All Sophomore: Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic; Addison Holt, Lewis Central; Presley Jobe, Clarinda; Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic; Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central
All Freshman: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah; Nicole Bond, Red Oak; Lynnae Green, Shenandoah; Charley Hernandez, Glenwood; Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central
All Defense: Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood; Liz Carbaugh, Senior, Red Oak; Tarah Jackson, Senior, Glenwood; Presley Jobe, Sophomore, Clarinda; Kenya Prescott, Senior, Kuemper Catholic; Lauren Williams, Senior, St. Albert
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills — Williams had a monster season. After getting healthy, she finished with 4.4 kills per set and a .284 hit efficiency.
Setter of the Year: Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney — Expertly working the ball to her many hitters, Dowling finished with a league-high 7.8 assists per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Anna Kelley, Senior, Griswold — Kelley topped the Corner Conference with 4.6 digs per set and went over 1,000 for her career.
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney — Add another for McClintock, who helped Sidney clinch the Corner Conference regular season and tournament championship while also advancing to a regional final.
Senior of the Year: Anna Kelley, Griswold — See above
Junior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills — Williams also averaged 4.4 digs per set and had 32.0 blocks in 21 matches played.
Sophomore of the Year: Mia Goodman, East Mills — Goodman averaged 1.4 kills and 3.0 digs per set and finished the year with 42.0 total blocks.
Freshman of the Year: Evelyn Stoakes, Stanton — The top hitter/blocker among freshmen in the conference, Stoakes finished with 41.0 total blocks and averaged 1.1 kills per set.
Corner Elite: Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney; Marleigh Johnson, Junior, Stanton; Anna Kelley, Senior, Griswold; Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton; Miah Urban, Junior, East Mills; Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
All Senior: Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills; Lydia Greiman, Griswold; Riley Jensen, Essex; Anna Kelley, Griswold; Brenna Rossell, Griswold; Harley Spurlock, Sidney
All Junior: Avery Dowling, Sidney; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton; Kaden Payne, Sidney; Jenna Stephens, Stanton; Miah Urban, East Mills; Emily Williams, East Mills
All Sophomore: Audrey Boban, East Mills; Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney; Brooke Burns, Essex; Mia Goodman, East Mills; Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills; Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
All Freshman: Marissa Askeland, Griswold; Carlie Chambers, Fremont-Mills; Ryleigh Ewalt, Fremont-Mills; Kyla Hart, Stanton; Olivia Mahaney, Fremont-Mills; Eveyln Stoakes, Stanton
All Defense: Olivia Baker, Junior, Essex; Jamiee Davis, Junior, East Mills; Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills; Anna Kelley, Senior, Griswold; Jenna Stephens, Junior, Stanton; Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Natalie Hagadon, Senior, AHSTW — Hagadon led the conference with 4.3 kills per set while also hitting a very solid .297 efficiency during the season.
Setter of the Year: Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center — Ring led the Trojans to the state tournament while averaging 8.3 assists per set. She hit the 2,000-assist milestone this season.
Defensive Player of the Year: Tatum Carlson, Senior, Tri-Center — A move to the back row allowed Carlson to use her overall instincts to lead the conference with 4.0 digs per set.
Coach of the Year: Amy Wingert, Tri-Center — A great, competitive league that Tri-Center was right in the mix for, but the tiebreaker was the Trojans going back to Cedar Rapids with a dominant regional run.
Senior of the Year: Maddie Lewis, Treynor — Lewis was fourth in the conference with 3.2 kills per set and 16th with 2.7 digs per set.
Junior of the Year: Ella Myler, Missouri Valley — Myler slammed in 3.0 kills per set and hit the conference’s top efficiency (.358) while also averaging 3.0 digs and posting 39.0 total blocks.
Sophomore of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood — Stepping into an even bigger role, Jacobsen had 3.5 kills per set and hit .304 efficiency on the year. Jacobsen was also one of the top blockers in the conference with 53.0 total swats.
Freshman of the Year: Ayla Richardson, Riverside — It was one heck of a debut for Richardson, who posted 5.6 assists, 0.7 kills and 1.0 digs per set on the year.
WIC Elite: Maya Contreraz, Junior, Missouri Valley; Natalie Hagadon, Senior, AHSTW; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood; Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor; Ella Myler, Junior, Missouri Valley; Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center
All Senior: Tatum Carlson, Tri-Center; Jaci Christensen, Audubon; Emma Flathers, Treynor; Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW; Maddie Lewis, Treynor; Miranda Ring, Tri-Center
All Junior: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside; Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley; Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley; Ella Myler, Missouri Valley; Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside; Delaney Simpson, Treynor
All Sophomore: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley; Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center; Cassidy Cunningham, Underwood; Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW; Mattie Nielsen, Audubon; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood
All Freshman: Zoe Heim, Logan-Magnolia; Elly Henderson, Riverside; Ayla Richardson, Riverside; Sophia Taylor, Riverside; Meya Wingert, Tri-Center
All Defense: Mikenzie Brewer, Sophomore, Tri-Center; Tatum Carlson, Senior, Tri-Center; Kiralyn Horton, Junior, Treynor; Lesley Morales-Foote, Senior, Underwood; Grace Porter, Junior, AHSTW; Delaney Simpson, Junior, Treynor
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Junior, Southeast Warren — Ruble had over 400 kills in her junior season, averaging 4.1 kills and hitting .292 efficiency.
Setter of the Year: Ryanne Mullen, Junior, Southwest Valley — Mullen led the way for Southwest Valley and in the Pride of Iowa Conference with 6.4 assist per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Sadie Cox, Freshman, Lenox — Based on the numbers, Cox is a double threat with 82.0 total blocks and 2.8 digs per set.
Coach of the Year: Jodi Clendenen, Southeast Warren — They had a target on their back all season, and they came through with a Pride of Iowa Conference championship.
Senior of the Year: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley — DeVault was one of the top hitting seniors in the conference with 3.0 kills per set and also had 3.4 digs per set.
Junior of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren — Along with Ruble’s hitting prowess, she averaged 2.7 digs per set and posted 32.0 total blocks.
Sophomore of the Year: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley — Davis had a big season as an all-around player and setter for the Wolverines. The sophomore averaged 5.4 assists and 3.1 digs per set.
Freshman of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — The big year for the Lenox standout was not just all defensively. Cox also ranked fourth in the conference with 2.8 kills per set.
POI Elite: Sadie Cox, Freshman, Lenox; Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley; Josie Hartman, Senior, Southeast Warren; Emily Jones, Senior, Wayne;Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr; Alivia Ruble, Junior, Southeast Warren
All Senior: Kaylee Bauer, Southeast Warren; Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur; Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren; Emily Jones, Wayne; Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr;
All Junior: Cadence Douglas, Lenox; Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley; Lydia Kern, Southeast Warren; Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley; Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren; Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr
All Sophomore: Tierney Dalton, Southwest Valley; Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys; Charlee Larsen, Southwest Valley; Genevieve Livingston, Nodaway Valley; Hayden Ruggles, Mount Ayr
All Freshman: Sadie Cox, Lenox; Allie Jo Fortune, Wayne; Olivia Huntington, Mount Ayr; Brooklyn Mitchell, East Union; Izzie Moore, Wayne; Zoey Reed, Lenox;
All Defense: Sadie Cox, Freshman, Lenox; Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox; Maggie Haer, Junior, Southwest Valley; Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur; Josie Hartman, Senior, Southeast Warren; Samantha Larsen, Senior, Southwest Valley
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Leah Cooper, Senior, Boyer Valley — Cooper topped the conference with 3.5 kills per set and hit a terrific .282 efficiency for the year.
Setter of the Year: Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Rasmussen led the Rolling Valley Conference with a monster 10.1 assists per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Alisa Partridge, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — An active libero with a Rolling Valley Conference-best 5.4 digs per set.
Coach of the Year: Beth Peterson, Woodbine — What a year for Woodbine, going from eight wins in 2020 to 21 and a co-conference championship in 2021.
Senior of the Year: Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley — Cooper also averaged 2.3 digs per set for the Bulldogs.
Junior of the Year: Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Shoutout to the liberos of the world. Davis averaged 3.9 digs per set to lead all juniors in the conference.
Sophomore of the Year: Eva Steffensen, CAM — Steffensen was the top sophomore hitter in the conference with 2.8 digs per set and was fourth with 32.0 total blocks.
Freshman of the Year: Lauren Hulsing, Glidden-Ralston — Brilliant debut season for Hulsing, who finished with 51.0 total blocks and averaged 2.0 kills per set.
RVC Elite: Leah Cooper, Senior, Boyer Valley; Maclayn Houston, Sophomore, West Harrison; Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine; Alisa Partridge, Senior, Exira/EHK; Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/EHK; Eva Steffensen, Sophomore, CAM
All Senior: Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Mallory Behnken, CAM; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley; Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine; Alisa Partridge, Exira/EHK; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EHK
All Junior: Breanna Bower, CAM; Talia Burkhart, Boyer Valley; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK; Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston; Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston;
All Sophomore: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston; Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison; Tiel Janssen, Glidden-Ralston; Lauren Malone, Boyer Valley; Eva Steffensen, CAM
All Freshman: Lauren Hulsing, Glidden-Ralston; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Maria Puck, Boyer Valley; Danyelle Steinkuehler, Woodbine; Tylar Stirtz, West Harrison; Ashlyn Tigges, Glidden-Ralston
All Defense: Mallory Behnken, Senior, CAM; Gemini Goodwin, Sophomore, Exira/EHK; Tiela Janssen, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston; Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine; Alisa Partridge, Senior, Exira/EHK; Marissa Spieker, Senior, CAM
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — A huge year for Salker, who led the conference with 3.4 kills per set and hit a ridiculous .361 efficiency.
Setter of the Year: Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Hinkel’s season was all kinds of prolific with 10.8 assists and 1.6 kills per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Salker was one of the top blockers (91.0 total) in the conference while also finishing the season with 137 total digs.
Coach of the Year: Lauren Brobst, Bishop Heelan Catholic — As far as doing something nobody expected, Coach Brobst and Heelan take the cake in advancing to their first state tournament in four years with a very, very young group.
Senior of the Year: Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — See above.
Junior of the Year: Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln — Green was second in the Missouri River with 100.0 total blocks and was among the top junior hitter with 2.4 kills per set.
Sophomore of the Year: Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln — Romano’s numbers are terrific with 7.6 assists, 1.5 kills and 2.3 digs per set. She also had 60.0 total blocks on the year.
Freshman of the Year: Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan Catholic — She is the real deal. Hacker had 1.9 kills and 1.0 digs per set and posted 39.0 total blocks.
MRC Elite: Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alex Radcliffe, Senior, Sioux City East; Molly Romano, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln; Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alivia Wolf, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All Senior: Madison Craighead, Sioux City North; Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln; Maddie Hinkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alex Radcliffe, Sioux City East; Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alivia Wolf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All Junior: Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln; Braelyn Keesee, Thomas Jefferson; Lauren LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Alexa Trover, Sioux City East; Payton Wright, LeMars
All Sophomore: Sarah Brown, LeMars; Sidney Chamberlain, Sioux City North; Mackenzie Crawford, Sioux City East; Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East; Taylor Mackey, LeMars; Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln;
All Freshman: Lydia Dix, Abraham Lincoln; Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Maddie LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Holly McNaughton, LeMars; Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln; Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln
All Defense: Taylor Drent, Sioux City East; Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln; Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln; Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alivia Wolf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni — Martin led the league with 5.1 kills per set and did it while hitting .373 efficiency. Monster numbers.
Setter of the Year: Katie Quick, Freshman, Ankeny Christian — Quick had a big year all the way around with 6.9 assists and 1.8 kills per set.
Defensive Player of the Year: Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni — Potter was way ahead of the rest of the league, finishing the season with 109.0 blocks, including 62 solo swats.
Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian — The Eagles went from a solid 17-win season all the way up to 33 victories and a regional final. Huge year.
Senior of the Year: Abby Martin, Lamoni — Martin also led the conference with 4.4 digs per set and was fifth with 30.0 total blocks.
Junior of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal — Lumbard’s big season came behind 3.4 kills and 3.2 digs per set. She was also sixth in the league with 26.0 total blocks.
Sophomore of the Year: Maysen Trimble, Seymour — Trimble was the top sophomore hitter in the league with 1.9 kills per set. She was also second in the conference with 41.0 total blocks and averaged 1.0 digs per set.
Freshman of the Year: Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian — Quick also averaged 1.1 digs per set, had 25.0 total blocks and was a ridiculous server with 101 aces.
Bluegrass Elite: Carley Craighead, Freshman, Ankeny Christian; Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal; Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni; Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni; Katie Quick, Freshman, Ankeny Christian; Anna Weathers, Freshman, Ankeny Christian
All Senior: Zoe Joiner, Seymour; Kolbi Keller, Seymour; Abby Martin, Lamoni; Cameron Martin, Lamoni; Ali Mockenhaupt, Twin Cedars; Reese Potter, Lamoni
All Junior: Jayda Chew, Murray; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; Zoey Hackathorn, Moulton-Udell; Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal; Miah Roberts, Mormon Trail; Alaina Whittington, Diagonal
All Sophomore: Kinsley Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg; Jillian French, Twin Cedars; Aidyn Newton, Mormon Trail; Annika Shanks, Mormon Trail; Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail; Maysen Trimble, Seymour
All Freshman: Carley Craighead, Ankeny Christian; Sydney Forkner, Mormon Trail; Taylor Henson, Lamoni; Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian; Anna Weathers, Ankeny Christian; Nyah Watters, Mormon Trail
All Defense: Taylor Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal; Abby Martin, Senior, Lamoni; Reese Potter, Senior, Lamoni; Miah Roberts, Junior, Mormon Trail; Annika Shanks, Sophomore, Mormon Trail; Maysen Trimble, Sophomore, Seymour