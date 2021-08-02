(KMAland) -- Baseball award week is officially here!
Today, we release our KMAland Baseball Conference Awards with a Player, Pitcher, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore, Freshman & 8th Grader of the Year in each of our seven KMAland conferences - Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
In addition, there will be a "Nine" and a "Five" for the top nine hitters and top five pitchers in each of those leagues. As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on any of the selections.
Note: Most statistics are from before the state tournament began.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert
Pitcher of the Year:Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Coach of the Year: Rod Eberly, Clarinda & Duncan Patterson, St. Albert
-OPOTY: Another huge year for last year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Patterson hit .557/.625/.843 with 23 extra-base hits and 72 RBI. He also scored 60 runs, had 64 hits and walked 29 times.
-POTY: Heiden led the conference with 74 strikeouts, walked just 27 and had a 1.92 ERA over 51 innings while allowing just a .196 batting average against.
-COTY: Back to the state tournament for the Clarinda Cardinals, and Coach Eberly deserves plenty of credit for getting this team to play their best ball of the season at the exact right time. AND....when you win a state championship for the first time in 22 years we think it's OK to share an award. Coach Patterson pushed all the right buttons to take the 'ship.
Senior of the Year:Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig
Junior of the Year: Aron Harrington, Lewis Central
Sophomore of the Year:Brendan Monahan, St. Albert
Freshman of the Year: Kayden Anderson, Glenwood
8th Grader of the Year: Jeremiah Sherrill, St. Albert
-SOTY: Heiden is both one of the top pitchers and one of the top hitters in the conference. He hit .376/.500/.671 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 walks and 31 RBI.
-JOTY: Harrington led his class in a number of offensive categories while hitting .426/.576/.745 with 19 extra-base hits and 39 RBI. He also posted a 1.88 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings on the mound.
-SOTY: Monahan had a monster offensive season with a .434/.522/.597 line that included 14 extra-base hits and 38 RBI. He also tossed 10 innings, struck out 14 and had a 2.10 ERA with two saves.
-FOTY: Anderson was terrific on both sides of the ball with a .505/.607/.634 line. He had 11 extra-base hits, 22 walks and 24 RBI for the year. And he was strong on the mound with 51 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings.
-80TY: Sherrill threw 18 innings, struck out 10 and posted a 3.11 ERA for the Falcons. In limited at bats, he also finished the season with a .353/.450/.353 batting line, posting six hits in 17 at bats.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Nine
•Kayden Anderson, Freshman, Glenwood: See above.
•Hunter Dukes, Freshman, Shenandoah: Big year for Dukes, who had 60 total bases and hit .441/.500/.588. His six triples were a new school record for the season.
•Aron Harrington, Junior, Lewis Central: See above.
•Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: See above.
•Brendan Monahan, Sophomore, St. Albert: See above.
•Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert: See above.
•Austin Patton, Junior, Glenwood: Patton hit .418/.514/.538 with six doubles, a triple and a home run and drove in 25 runs for the Rams this summer.
•Blake Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Strong year for the senior infielder, who went .432/.495/.558 and drove in 20 runs on 41 hits.
•Isaac Sherrill, Senior, St. Albert: Sherrill was second in the league with 94 total bases, triple-slashing .441/.487/.691 with 15 doubles, five triples and three home runs and drove in 46 runs.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Five
•JC Dermody, Junior, Lewis Central: Dermody went 33 1/3 innings, struck out 50 and walked just 17 while pitching to a 1.68 ERA this season for the Titans.
•Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: See above.
•Luke Hubbard, Senior, St. Albert: Hubbard broke out in his senior season, pitching to a 1.71 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 15 walks over 53 1/3 innings.
•Cael Malskeit, Senior, Lewis Central: Malskeit was terrific this year for the Titans, posting a 1.36 ERA and allowing hits just 17.2% of the times someone came to the plate. The senior struck out 46 and walked just four for the season.
•Cal Wanninger, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The conference leader in ERA, Wanninger had a 1.22 ERA and a .149 batting average against over 34 1/ innings. He struck out 38 and had 23 walks.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Brydon Huntley, Sophomore, Sidney
Pitcher of the Year: Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney
Coach of the Year: Brad Johnson, Sidney
-OPOTY: Huntley led the league in batting average (.433), slugging percentage (.567), total hits (29), total bases (38) and singles (21). He also posted a .506 OBP, drove in 17 runs and scored 23 times.
-POTY: Whipple was a complete beast on the mound all season, finishing with a 1.69 ERA and a 0.62 WHIP over 58 innings. He struck out 93 and walked just eight while winning seven of his eight decisions.
-COTY: An undefeated run through the conference lands Coach Johnson the Corner Coach of the Year.
Senior of the Year: Leighton Whipple, Sidney
Junior of the Year: Carter Johnson, Stanton
Sophomore of the Year: Brydon Huntley, Sidney
Freshman of the Year: Seth Ettleman, Sidney
8th Grader of the Year: Bradeon Godfread, Sidney
-SOTY: Whipple had a strong offensive season, too, with a .338/.547/.415 batting line. That league-best OBP included 20 walks and 10 hit by pitches. He also led the conference with 29 runs scored.
-JOTY: Arguably the top hitter and pitcher in his class, Johnson hit .344/.419/.469 with 19 RBI and struck out 60 with a 2.87 ERA in 31 2/3 innings.
-SOTY: See above.
-FOTY: Ettleman made a major impact on the mound this season. He threw 34 2/3 innings, struck out 23 and had a .241 batting average against.
-8OTY: Godfread had a .339 on-base percentage this season, posting nine walks, a hit by pitch and two doubles among nine hits for the Cowboys.
Corner Conference Nine
•Jack Anderson, Senior, East Mills: Anderson had another strong offensive season for the Wolverines with a .375/.478/.464 batting line that included five doubles among 21 hits.
•Brydon Huntley, Sophomore, Sidney: See above.
•Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton: See above.
•Joshua Martin, Sophomore, Stanton: Martin was all over the bases this season, finishing with a .515 on-base percentage. He had 13 walks, six hit by pitches and four doubles among 16 hits.
•Brexton Roberts, Junior, Sidney: Roberts smashed to the tune of .324/.446/.500, drove in 21 runs and had five doubles, two triples and a home run.
•Cole Stenzel, Junior, Sidney: Stenzel led the conference with eight doubles and 27 RBI while hitting .348/.489/.536.
•Cale Swain, Sophomore, Griswold: Swain was second in the conference with a .565 slugging percentage, also finishing with a .348 batting average and a .474 on-base percentage while driving in 14 runs on five doubles, a triple and a home run among 16 hits.
•Colton Turner, Senior, Griswold: Turner hit .375/.407/.446 with two doubles and a triple among 21 hits.
•Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney: See above.
Corner Conference Five
•Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton: See above.
•Tyler Johnson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Johnson struck out 72 and had a 3.33 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over 42 innings for the Knights.
•Kyler Owen, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Owen only threw 17 innings this season, but he had 29 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA while allowing just a .119 batting average against.
•Colby Royal, Senior, Stanton: One final terrific season of pitching for Royal, who finished with 82 strikeouts and a 2.46 ERA over 48 1/3 innings.
•Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney: See above.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Trent Kozeal, Senior, Tri-Center
Pitcher of the Year: Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center
Coach of the Year: Max Kozeal, Tri-Center
-OPOTY: There were two ELITE hitters in this league. Kozeal gets the nod with his ridiculous .511/.622/.946 line that included a pair of WIC titles and a trip to state. Plus, he had 26 extra-base hits, 21 singles, 42 RBI, 20 walks, seven hit by pitches and 45 runs scored.
-POTY: Nelson put together an incredible year with a 0.22 ERA over 62 2/3 innings, striking out 85 against just 11 walks while going 10-0.
-COTY: To the victor go the spoils, and Coach Kozeal’s team proved to be a dominant force throughout much of the season.
Senior of the Year:Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center
Junior of the Year: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning
Sophomore of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor
Freshman of the Year: Jack Vanfossan, Underwood
8th Grader of the Year: Kaleb Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia
-SOTY: Nelson also hit .465/.608/.577 with 41 RBI on 33 hits and was among just four players in the league with at least 20 walks.
-JOTY: Impressive year on both ends of it with Nielsen going .458/.553/.750 with nine doubles and four home runs at the plate. He also pitched to a 1.89 ERA, struck out 58 and walked just eight over 40 2/3 innings.
-SOTY: Schumacher was beastly at the plate, posting a .548/.646/1.151 batting line that included 26 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. He was also the top sophomore pitcher in the league with a 2.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings.
-FOTY: This was going to be someone from Underwood. Vanfossan gets it thanks to his 1.18 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings. He also hit .364/.430/.429 with 37 RBI on 28 total hits for the season.
-8OTY: Kuhl got a good start to his career, going 5/8 with three RBI at the plate and throwing 10 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA.
Western Iowa Conference Nine
•Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood: Hall finished out his terrific career with a .452/.587/.699 batting line that included 31 free passes (14 walks, 17 HBP) and 33 hits with 28 RBI.
•Jaxon Johnson, Junior, Tri-Center: I have to give big ups to the dude for knowing the strike zone. He’s walked 37 times to post a league-best .680 on-base percentage while also hitting .468 with a .694 slugging mark.
•Trent Kozeal, Senior, Tri-Center: See above.
•Brett McGee, Senior, Tri-Center: McGee hit .482/.611/.635 for the year with seven doubles, three triples and 28 RBI.
•Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center: See above.
•Max Nielsen, Junior, IKM-Manning: See above.
•Mason Rohatsch, Senior, Tri-Center: Rohatsch went .449/.554/.663 atop the Tri-Center lineup, scoring 54 runs and driving in 28 runs on 44 total hits.
•Jaxon Schumacher, Sophomore, Treynor: See above.
•Justice Weers, Junior, Tri-Center: Weers’ 49 RBI is believed to be a school record, hitting .484/.550/.800 in the process. He had 15 doubles and five bombs among 46 total hits.
Western Iowa Conference Five
•Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center: See above.
•Max Nielsen, Junior, IKM-Manning: See above.
•Conner Richards, Senior, IKM-Manning: Richards struck out 47 and walked just 10 while pitching to a 2.01 ERA and a terrific 0.99 WHIP over 31 1/3 innings.
•Mason Rohatsch, Senior, Tri-Center: Rohatsch had a 2.53 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 47 innings for the Trojans this season.
•Jack Vanfossan, Freshman, Underwood: See above.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
Pitcher of the Year: Caelen DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Coach of the Year: Chris Elwood, Mount Ayr
-OPOTY: Frost was on everything all year, hitting .634/.743/1.141 with eight doubles, eight home runs and two triples among 45 hits. He also had a 29:2 walk to strikeout ratio. Just a complete star.
-POTY: Pretty impressive league with a lot of great pitchers, but DeVault struck out 87 and walked just 18 while pitching to a 1.62 ERA in 52 innings. Big numbers for the Wolverines standout.
-COTY: Mount Ayr shared the conference championship, beating Martensdale-St. Marys in the POI regular season matchup before eliminating the Blue Devils in the district final rubber match. Elwood had plenty to do with that.
Senior of the Year: Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
Junior of the Year: Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
Freshman of the Year: Tate Dierking, Southeast Warren
8th Grader of the Year: Caden Crow, Southeast Warren
-SOTY: Elbert had 62 total bases while hitting .404/.482/.660 and put together a strong year on the mound with a 1.69 ERA while striking out 37 in 20 2/3 innings.
-JOTY: DeVault also had a big year at the plate with a .513/.604/.671 batting line, including nine doubles and a home run while driving in 25 in 25 games.
-SOTY: Frost tossed 28 1/3 innings, struck out 47 and walked just nine while pitching to a 0.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.
-FOTY: Pretty hard to deny the two-way greatness of Dierking, who hit .373/.523/.433 with 20 RBI on 25 hits while posting a 1.73 ERA and finishing with 30 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings on the mound.
-8OTY: Crow topped the class with a .395 on-base percentage and had 15 hits in 25 starts this past season. He also threw one shutout inning on the bump.
Pride of Iowa Conference Nine
•Matthew Boothe, Junior, Central Decatur: Boothe smashed to the tune of a .449/.619/.603 batting line, reaching base 35 times on free passes (23 walks, 12 HBP) and added 10 doubles, a triple and 21 RBI.
•Wyatt Carlson, Junior, East Union: Underrated year for Carlson, who ranked third in the conference with a .492 batting average while also posting a .583 on-base percentage and a .576 slugging mark.
•Kasey Carter, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Carter was terrific all season with 21 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 47 runs and a .473/.553/.846 batting line.
•Boston Default, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley: The younger DeVault had a big year at the plate with a .481/.564/.671 line that included 28 RBI on 38 hits.
•Caelen DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley: See above.
•Carson Elbert, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: See above.
•TJ Fallis, Senior, Central Decatur: Fallis finished a terrific career with a .398/.519/.602 line at the plate. He had seven doubles, two triples and two home runs while driving in 25 runs.
•Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: See above.
•Kale Rockhold, Freshman, Central Decatur: Rockhold hit .398/.541/.434 with 25 RBI on 33 hits, totaling 50 bases at the plate.
Pride of Iowa Conference Five
•Caelen DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley: See above.
•Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: See above.
•Jace Grose, Junior, Mount Ayr: Grose had the lowest ERA in the conference at 0.66 while also finishing with a 0.94 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 dominant innings.
•Jaydon Knight, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: Knight posted a 1.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts against just 15 walks in 38 2/3 innings.
•Mason Mather, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Mather was dominant with a 1.22 ERA and allowed just a .188 batting average against while striking out 26 against just 10 walks in 34 1/3 innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
Pitcher of the Year: Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine
Coach of the Year: Tony Nunez, West Harrison
-OPOTY: Spieker totaled 96 bases thanks to 12 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 43 total hits while slashing .538/.690/1.200 for a massive junior year.
-POTY: Combine the number of innings with the strikeouts, the ERA and the lack of walks, and Bantam takes it. He had a 2.30 ERA and a .184 batting average against with 80 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 45 2/3 innings.
-COTY: We do have a little tradition here that we sometimes like to honor retiring coaches that put together a strong season. Coach Nunez’s team certainly did that with 20 total wins and a solid 10-6 mark in the conference.
Senior of the Year: Connor McKee, CAM
Junior of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM
Sophomore of the Year: Koleson Evans, West Harrison
Freshman of the Year: Mason McIntosh, West Harrison
8th Grader of the Year: Hayden Soma, Boyer Valley
-SOTY: McKee hit .361/.410/.410 with 25 RBI on 44 hits and scored 40 runs for the Cougars. He was also a key pitcher for CAM with 32 Ks and a 2.50 ERA in 28 innings.
-JOTY: Spieker could have just as easily also been the POTY. He tied for the league-high with 97 strikeouts, posted a 2.84 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP and had a .144 batting average against in 56 2/3 innings.
-SOTY: Evans led the class with a .470 batting average thanks to 31 hits in 23 games, driving in 16 and posting a .533 OBP and a .682 SLP. His 43 strikeouts also led all sophomores while finishing with a 2.41 ERA over 32 innings pitched.
-FOTY: McIntosh had a 2.31 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with 42 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 30 1/3 innings. The thing that puts him over the top here, though, is that he totaled 41 bases in just 28 games while hitting .349/.452/.477, driving in 24 on 30 hits.
-80TY: Soma had 16 hits and 24 total bases in 61 total at bats while finishing with a .262/.378/.393 line. He also led his class with 25 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.
Rolling Valley Conference Nine
•Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine Bantam also had a big year at the plate with a .453/.553/.719 batting line that included 11 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI in 23 games.
•Lance Clayburg, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg hit .424/.525/.598 for the season with four doubles, three triples and two home runs among 39 hits while driving in 27 runs and scoring 40 times in 33 games.
•Koleson Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison: See above.
•Sage Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison: Another Evans, Sage hit .455/.567/.649 for the Hawkeyes. He had 29 RBI on 35 hits, including seven doubles, two home runs and a triple.
•Easton Hays, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hays hit .395 with a .442 on-base percentage and a .544 slugging mark that included six doubles, four triples and a home run while driving in 21 runs and scoring 40 times.
•Joe Kauffman, Junior, CAM: Kauffman was terrific, too, with a .476/.559/.602 line, finishing with 31 RBI and 53 runs scored in 32 games.
•Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Kock hit .418 and had a .494 on-base percentage while finishing with six doubles and one triple to finishing with a .537 slugging percentage.
•Colby Rich, Junior, CAM: What a year for Rich. He hit .515/.605/.951 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles and a triple, driving in a league-high 65 runs on 53 hits. His 98 total bases also led the league.
•Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM: See above.
Rolling Valley Conference Five
•Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine: See above.
•Quentin Culbertson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: A terrific season for Culbertson on the mound with 76 strikeouts and 15 walks in 64 1/3 innings. He also had a 2.18 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a .223 batting average against.
•Joe Kauffman, Junior, CAM: Kauffman struck out 97 of his own and had a 2.77 ERA while putting together a minuscule .089 batting average against over 43 innings.
•Preston McAlister, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: McAlister had a 1.62 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 39 innings on the bump for the Crusaders. He also had a terrific 42:14 strikeout to walk ratio.
•Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM: See above.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North
Pitcher of the Year: Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East
Coach of the Year: Trevor Miller, Sioux City East
-OPOTY: Helvig led the conference in batting average (.474), slugging percentage (.905), total hits (55), total bases (105), doubles (14) and home runs (10).
-POTY: Boever was dominant with a 0.48 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 43 1/3 innings, striking out 68 and walking just 21 batters for the Black Raiders.
-COTY: It was pure dominance this year for Miller’s Sioux City East team. It’s hard to go any other way considering the 27-1 conference mark and their +6.4 run differential on average.
Senior of the Year: Cael Boever, Sioux City East
Junior of the Year: Drew Benson, Sioux City West
Sophomore of the Year: Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Freshman of the Year: Aidan Martin, Abraham Lincoln
8th Grader of the Year: Garrett Denman, Thomas Jefferson
-SOTY: Boever also did it at the plate with a .435/.577/.748 batting line that included 11 doubles, seven home runs and two triples while driving in 42 runs on 50 hits and scoring 56 runs.
-JOTY: Benson was a great two-way player, hitting .420/.517/.600 with 60 total bases behind nine doubles, three triples and a home run. He also had a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched for the Wolverines.
-SOTY: Lutgen struck out 33 in 41 innings and had a 4.95 ERA. He was also among the top hitters in the class with 44 total bases on 38 hits and a .309/.389/.358 line.
-FOTY: Martin had a .277/.400/.361 batting line with 23 total hits and 13 RBI for the Lynx. He proved to also be among the top pitchers in his class with a 4.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.
-8OTY: Denman had a .246/.333/.246 line while playing in 30 games this season. He was among the top 8th grade pitchers, too, throwing 11 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts.
Missouri River Conference Nine
•Carter Arens, Senior, LeMars: Arens had a fine season with a .440/.480/.578 line that had 39 RBI attached to it on 48 hits. Arens had five doubles, two triples and two home runs.
•Drew Benson, Junior, Sioux City West: See above.
•Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East: See above.
•Bryce Click, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Click led his class with 65 total bases behind 41 total hits. He had 11 doubles, three home runs and two triples, drove in 36 and finished with a .347/.477/.551 line.
•Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gill was on base all the time this past season, posting a .551 on-base percentage with a .422 batting average and a .639 slugging mark. He had eight doubles, two triples and two home runs among 35 hits, scored 38 times and drove in 27.
•Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North: See above.
•Tyler Huey, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: Huey led the way for the sophomore class with 48 hits and put up a .425/.482/.658 batting line for the season.
•Cam Riemer, Senior, Sioux City East: Riemer was right in the mix of everything offensively for East with a .415/.547/.699 line. He had a league-best 65 runs scored and drove in 33 on 51 hits for the Black Raiders.
•Aidan Sieperda, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Sieperda was right among the top junior hitters, finishing with a .362/.483/.552 line. He finished up with 43 RBI on 42 hits, including 11 doubles, three home runs and a triple.
Missouri River Conference Five
•Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East: See above.
•Kaleb Gengler, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gengler dominated his way to a 1.33 ERA in 47 1/3 innings. He struck out 71 and walked just 24 and had a .131 batting average against.
•Aidan Haukap, Junior, Sioux City East: Haukap let his defense work, finishing with 47 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings while putting up a 1.91 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.
•Trevor Hill, Senior Sioux City East: Hill had a 1.52 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 32 1/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking just nine batters.
•Sean McManamy, Senior, Sioux City East: McManamy went 43 1/3 innings and struck out just 29 while pitching to his defense and posting a terrific 1.45 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Landon Gilliland, Lamoni
Pitcher of the Year: Brayden Olson, Junior, Lamoni
Coach of the Year: Craig Dueker, Ankeny Christian Academy
-OPOTY: Gilliland just does big damage. He hit .542/.681/1.062 with 22 extra-base hits among 26 total hits in 21 games while driving in 22 runs. And he walked 20 times while striking out just four. Huge year, again.
-POTY: Olson had a dominant season with a 0.66 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in 31 2/3 innings pitched for the Demons. He struck out 42, walked just 14 and had a .114 batting average against. More than anything, the most impressive statistic has to be the fact that he gave up just four TOTAL runs all season.
-COTY: Sometimes it’s your turn. Ankeny Christian Academy and Lamoni have been going back and forth the last couple years. Lamoni’s Alan Dykens won this award last season. As is customary in their on-field series, it’s ACA’s turn this time around. Big ups to their 27 overall wins and 17 conference victories, too.
Senior of the Year: Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian
Junior of the Year: Brycen Wookey, Murray
Sophomore of the Year: Gage Hanes, Moravia
Freshman of the Year: Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian
8th Grader of the Year: Mason Hackathorn, Moulton-Udell
-SOTY: The spirit of this award is right in Cale Leever’s wheelhouse. He was a huge two-way threat with a .387/.483/.559 batting line that included nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 RBI. He also had a dominant 1.15 ERA with 47 strikeouts against just nine walks in 42 2/3 innings.
-JOTY: Wookey was the top hitter in his class with a .509/.636/1.035 batting line that included seven doubles, seven home runs, a triple and 23 RBI in 24 games. He was also among the top pitchers with 77 strikeouts in 37 innings, a 2.08 ERA and a terrific .130 batting average against.
-SOTY: The sophomore class at Moravia was stacked this year, but Hanes is the choice due to his success in hitting and pitching. He hit .351/.417/.447 with six doubles and a home run among 33 hits in 30 games. He also led the Mohawks staff with a 2.51 ERA, struck out 67 against just 17 walks and threw 58 2/3 innings. Workhorse.
-FOTY: Christensen was a beast both ways. He struck out 52 and had a 2.42 ERA over 34 2/3 innings on the mound. He also crushed to the tune of a .400/.500/.500 batting line, including seven doubles and a triple while driving in 22 runs and scoring 28 times.
-8OTY: Hackathorn contributed both ways, too, for Moulton-Udell. He had 11 hits at the plate while striking out 22 in 14 innings of work on the mound.
Bluegrass Conference Nine
•Kade Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars: Dunkin’s .560 slugging percentage was second among seniors in the conference, finishing with six doubles, two triples, 24 RBI and 35 runs scored in 24 games this past season. He had 42 total bases and hit .427 with a .538 on-base percentage.
•Jaden Enright, Senior, Seymour: Enright’s .596/.667/.965 batting line over 20 games this year is very impressive. He had just one strikeout against 10 walks, drove in 22 and had seven doubles, three triples and two home runs among his 34 hits.
•Landon Gilliland, Senior, Lamoni: See above.
•Malachi Johnson, Junior, Ankeny Christian Academy: Johnson hit .483/.605/.828 with 16 doubles, four triples and two home runs, driving in 23, scoring 48 and walking 26 times against just five strikeouts.
•Cole Metz, Junior, Melcher-Dallas: A huge run producer, Metz led the conference with 38 RBI on 37 hits while slashing .435/.541/.518 with seven doubles. He also walked (22) double the number of times he struck out (11).
•Jaiden Rivera, Senior, Lamoni: Rivera put together another big year, including getting on base at a .551 clip. He also hit .449 with 27 RBI, 23 runs scored a .493 slugging percentage.
•Matthew Seals, Sophomore, Moravia: Seals topped Moravia with a .373/.548/.613 batting line that included 26 walks, 27 RBI and 33 runs. He had seven doubles, three home runs and a triple this season.
•Javin Stevenson, Junior, Lamoni: Stevenson continued his great year of athletics with a .432/.495/.648 line this summer. He drove in 23 on 38 hits with eight doubles, four triples and a home run on the season.
•Brycen Wookey, Junior, Murray: See above.
Bluegrass Conference Five
•Devin Arkema, Junior, Twin Cedars: Arkema was a powerful force on the mound with 75 strikeouts and a 2.67 ERA in 42 innings pitched. He allowed just a .103 batting average to his opponents.
•Malachi Johnson, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Johnson put up a 2.09 ERA, struck out 78 and walked just 13 in 53 2/3 innings this season while facing the toughest teams on the ACA schedule.
•Cale Leever, Senior, Ankeny Christian: See above.
•Brayden Olson, Junior, Lamoni: See above.
•Brycen Wookey, Junior, Murray: See above.