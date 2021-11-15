(KMAland) -- Welcome to the opening day of a week-long celebration of KMAland cross country. For the first time, we are bringing you KMAland Iowa Conference Cross Country Awards.
Previously, the thought was that the conference meets serve as filling this spot for us. However, KMA Sports knows creativity so there are some additional ways to honor the year that was in cross country.
Each conference that held a conference meet will have a Female and Male Runner, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year, a Coach of the Year and a seven-person All-Conference, All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman team for both females and males. For the two conferences that do not hold conference meets, we will limit it to the top male and female runner in the conference.
Most of these awards are based on the results from conference meets. We understand that anybody could have done this kind of thing, but here we are, the entity that did it. Enjoy!
As a rule, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on the awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Lindsey Sonderman, Freshman, Harlan — Sonderman won the most competitive conference as well as five other meets this season. She is the first freshman to win the H-10 girls title since 2008.
Male Runner of the Year: Ethan Eichhorn, Sophomore, Lewis Central — The conference champion had wins at three other meets and collected a 13th-place medal at the state meet.
Coach of the Year: Jane Mayer, Clarinda — Mayer guided the Clarinda girls to the state cross country meet and the boys to a solid season that saw two individuals qualify for the state meet.
Female Senior of the Year: Kaia Bieker, Harlan — Bieker took runner-up in the conference to her teammate, Sonderman, but she was the only area 3A girls runner to pick up a state medal (7th).
Male Senior of the Year: Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic — Pottebaum was a three-time winner, finished third at the Hawkeye Ten meet and ended up 21st in the Class 3A boys race.
Female Junior of the Year: Ava Rush, Atlantic — Rush was a two-time individual meet champion this season and took third in the conference meet. Rush qualified for the state meet and finished in 48th while competing as a dual-sport athlete (volleyball).
Male Junior of the Year: Colin Lillie, St. Albert — A star-turning season for Lillie, who won meets on September 2nd, 4th, 7th and 14th and then October 16th before taking a district championship. He was fourth in the Hawkeye Ten and eighth in Class 1A.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Claire Pellett, Atlantic — Pellett was seventh in the conference and qualified for state before an 87th-place run at the 3A state meet.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Bryant Keller, Glenwood — Keller was the conference runner-up and the only 3A boys runner in the area to claim a state medal, finishing 11th.
Female Freshman of the Year: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan — See above.
Male Freshman of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — Wagoner was the top freshman in the conference this season with an eighth place finish in the Hawkeye Ten. He also qualified for the state meet and took 36th.
Female All-Hawkeye Ten: Madelyn Berglund, Freshman, Glenwood; Kaia Bieker, Senior, Harlan; Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda; Lola Mendlik, Freshman, Denison-Schleswig; Claire Pellett, Sophomore, Atlantic; Ava Rush, Junior, Atlantic; Lindsey Sonderman, Freshman, Harlan
Male All-Hawkeye Ten: Baylor Bergren, Senior, Red Oak; Ethan Eichhorn, Sophomore, Lewis Central; Liam Hays, Sophomore, Glenwood; Bryant Keller, Sophomore, Glenwood; Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert; Michael Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic; Andrew Smith, Sophomore, Glenwood
Female All-Senior: Camryn Bass, Red Oak; Kaia Bieker, Harlan; Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda; Ellie Gross, Harlan; Delaney Hall, Red Oak; Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda
Male All-Senior: Baylor Bergren, Red Oak; Drew Engler, Atlantic; Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig; Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert; Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic; Eli Schuster, Shenandoah; Tyler Shelton, Harlan
Female All-Junior: Riley DeGonia, Creston; Reese Duncan, St. Albert; Jenna Gessert, Harlan; Mayson Hartley, Clarinda; Kate Hughes, Glenwood; Carly McKeever, St. Albert; Ava Rush, Atlantic
Male All-Junior: Dillon Anderson, Glenwood; Adam Denny, St. Albert; Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig; Logan Fuller, Lewis Central; Jackson Griffin, Glenwood; Colin Lillie, St. Albert; Jake Shannon, Glenwood
Female All-Sophomore: Belle Berg, Atlantic; Taylor Bieker, Harlan; Marie Dea, Kuemper Catholic; Lauren Hughes, Glenwood; Julia Kanne, Kuemper Catholic; Claire Pellett, Atlantic; Emily Schechinger, Harlan
Male All-Sophomore: Kade Diercks, Lewis Central; Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central; Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic; Liam Hays, Glenwood; Bryant Keller, Glenwood; Alex Razee, Shenandoah; Andrew Smith, Glenwood
Female All-Freshman: Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood; Raenna Henke, Clarinda; Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig; Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood; Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood; Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan; Tyler Tingley, St. Albert
Male All-Freshman: Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central; Yohannes Birhane, Denison-Schleswig; Gabe Hopkins, Creston; Damian Little Thunder, Shenandoah; Ethan Olsen, Denison-Schleswig; Richard Selken, Lewis Central; Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda
CORNER CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Carly Roberts, Sophomore, Stanton — Roberts had an impressive finish to her season, narrowly missing out on state with a 17th place finish at her 1A SQM in Corning.
Male Runner of the Year: Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney — Jorgenson had a strong year with an individual championship at East Atchison and qualified for state with a top five finish at his district meet. He placed 74th at the state meet.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia — An incredible season for Sporrer, who won 10 different meets, including the Western Iowa Conference championship. She also took an 11th place state medal in Class 1A.
Male Runner of the Year: Bryce Patten, Senior, Underwood — Patten had one win on the season that we reported on, and it was the Western Iowa Conference meet. He also qualified for state and finished 40th in 2A.
Coach of the Year: Kelli Kersten, Logan-Magnolia — Coach Kersten’s Panthers won another WIC girls title before claiming a state runner-up in an otherwise dominant season for her team.
Female Senior of the Year: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia — See above.
Male Senior of the Year: Bryce Patten, Underwood — See above.
Female Junior of the Year: Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia — Hornbeck placed sixth in the Western Iowa Conference meet and was another key member for the Panthers’ state runner-up, finishing in 54th.
Male Junior of the Year: Caden Keller, IKM-Manning — Keller had one individual championship during the season, placed second in the WIC and ended up with a trip to Fort Dodge, where he placed 45th in 1A.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Rylie Knop, AHSTW — A bit of a breakout year for Knop, who was the highest-finishing sophomore at the WIC meet, claiming an eighth place run before advancing on to the 1A state meet.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Mason McCready, Riverside — McCready was easily the top finishing sophomore with a sixth-place finish at the WIC meet. He also advanced to state and ended up 67th in 1A.
Female Freshman of the Year: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia — It was a terrific freshman class in this year’s WIC, but Sporrer was quite easily the best. She was the WIC runner-up and the top finishing runner for her state runner-up team at state, placing fifth in 1A.
Male Freshman of the Year: Adam Meadows, Missouri Valley — Meadows did not run for the loaded varsity club at the conference meet, but he was still the highest finishing freshman. Meadows ended up placing 20th.
Female All-WIC: Emily Albertsen, Freshman, IKM-Manning; Stefi Beisswenger, Freshman, Audubon; Kyla Corrin, Senior, Tri-Center; Greylan Hornbeck, Junior, Logan-Magnolia; Quincey Schneckloth, Freshman, Tri-Center; Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia; Madison Sporrer, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia
Male All-WIC: Brek Boruff, Senior, Missouri Valley; Cody Gilpin, Senior, Missouri Valley; Will Gutzmer, Senior, Missouri Valley; Caden Keller, Junior, IKM-Manning; Mason McCready, Sophomore, Riverside; Bryce Patten, Senior, Underwood; Mason Yochum, Junior, Treynor
Female All-Senior: Karis Corrin, Tri-Center; Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center; Olivia Matson, Tri-Center; Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; Grace Slater, Audubon; Hannah Thygesen, Audubon; Phoebe Wilson, Underwood
Male All-Senior: Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley; Jackson Deist, Audubon; Michael Denning, Tri-Center; Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley; Will Gutzer, Missouri Valley; Hagen Heistand, Underwood; Bryce Patten, Underwood
Female All-Junior: Jada Cohn, Logan-Magnolia; Jaden Franke, Tri-Center; Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia; Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia; Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia; Cali Petersen, AHSTW; Ellie Peterson, AHSTW
Male All-Junior: John Ross Biederman, Treynor; Eric Duhahek, Riverside; Nathan Johnson, IKM-Manning; Caden Keller, IKM-Manning; Sean McGee, Tri-Center; Joel McLaws, IKM-Manning; Mason Yochum, Treynor
Female All-Sophomore: Bella Boruff, Missouri Valley; Becca Cody, Riverside; Kiera Hochstein, Logan-Magnolia; Cora Killpack, Logan-Magnolia; Rylie Knop, AHSTW; Ella Langer, AHSTW; Georgia Paulson, Underwood
Male All-Sophomore: Blake Allen, Underwood; Jack Carley, Treynor; Christian Dahir, Tri-Center; Caleb Hatch, AHSTW; Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley; Mason McCready, Riverside; Lane Sams, IKM-Manning
Female All-Freshman: Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning; Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon; Reagan Garrison, IKM-Manning; Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia; Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center; Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor
Male All-Freshman: Josiah Conner, IKM-Manning; Caden Geraghty, AHSTW; Jack Goldsmith, Logan-Magnolia; Kasche Huhn, IKM-Manning; Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center; Adam Meadows, Missouri Valley; Abe Polzien, IKM-Manning
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Ellie Baker, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys — The freshman standout ran to a Pride of Iowa Conference championship, winning by a span of 21 seconds. She finished her debut season at the state meet with a 65th-place finish.
Male Runner of the Year: William Gillis, Senior, Central Decatur — Gillis won five individual events, including the Pride of Iowa Conference meet before leading the Cardinals back to the state meet where he finished 40th.
Coach of the Year: Reece Tedford, Central Decatur — Both the Central Decatur girls and boys doubled up as Pride of Iowa champions and qualified for the state meet, taking seventh in girls and 16th in boys.
Female Senior of the Year: Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys — A very young conference, but Wearmouth was the top senior at the POI meet, finishing in 10th.
Male Senior of the Year: William Gillis, Central Decatur -- See above.
Female Junior of the Year: Ava Goben, Wayne: Goben was in the mix for the POI championship and finished in third place at the conference meet.
Male Junior of the Year: Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley -- Berg placed second in the Pride of Iowa Conference and advanced on to the state meet, where he finished 20th.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Karly Elwood, Mount Ayr -- An all-around strong season for Elwood ended up with a fourth-place finish at the POI meet.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Levi Moss, Wayne -- Moss placed fifth in the Pride of Iowa Conference meet and was the top finishing sophomore. He also placed 71st in the 1A state meet.
Female Freshman of the Year: Ellie Baker, Martensdsale-St. Marys — See above.
Male Freshman of the Year: Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys -- Another top-finishing freshman from MSTM, Wheeldon was 16th in the POI meet.
Female All-POI: Ellie Baker, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys; Hadley Bell, Sophomore, Central Decatur; Harrisen Bevan, Sophomore, Central Decatur; Jazz Christensen, Freshman, Nodaway Valley; Karly Elwood, Sophomore, Mount Ayr; Ava Goben, Junior, Wayne; Jillian Valencia, Sophomore, East Union
Male All-POI: Doug Berg, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Vincent Carcamo, Junior, Central Decatur; William Gillis, Senior, Central Decatur; RC Hicks, Senior, Wayne; Ronan Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren; Levi Moss, Sophomore, Wayne; Gunner Smith, Junior, Central Decatur
Female All-Senior: Rhea Bradford, Wayne; Erin Ford, Nodaway Valley; Abigayle Henderson, Wayne; Ellyson Sheetz, Central Decatur; Andrea Sickels, Mount Ayr; Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys; Maddy Wood, Wayne
Male All-Senior: Isaiah Brunk, Central Decatur; Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley; Ty Earls, Wayne; William Gillis, Central Decatur; RC Hicks, Wayne; Will Newton, Mount Ayr; Gavin Shoemaker, Nodaway Valley
Female All-Junior: Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur; Lily Day, Nodaway Valley; Annika Evertson, Central Decatur; Ava Goben, Wayne; Makenna Jones, Mount Ayr; Karlie Larsen, Mount Ayr; Natalie Schaefer, Mount Ayr
Male All-Junior: Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley; Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur; Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren; Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren; Glenn Oesch, Central Decatur; Gunner Smith, Central Decatur; Tate Swartz, Central Decatur
Female All-Sophomore: Hagan Arnold, Wayne; Hadley Bell, Central Decatur; Karly Elwood, Mount Ayr; Aniston Jones, Central Decatur; Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley; Jamie Oesch, Central Decatur; Jillian Valencia, East Union
Male All-Sophomore: Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley; Christian Choate, Martensdale-St. Marys; Tyler Cooper, Nodaway Valley; Jacob Driskill, East Union; Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys; Levi Moss, Wayne; Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur
Female All-Freshman: Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley; Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys; Maryann Hart, Martensdale-St. Marys; Olivia Kathiker, Southwest Valley; Abigail Leahy, Central Decatur; Addyson Schreck, Central Decatur
Male All-Freshman: Teagan Dorenkamp, Martensdale-St. Marys; Ari Johnson, Central Decatur; Nathan Mundil, Martensdale-St. Marys; Tyler Schrandt, Central Decatur; Adan Trujillo, Mount Ayr; Jayven Welch, Bedford; Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Mariah Falkena, Freshman Boyer Valley — Another freshman conference champion, Falkena also qualified for the 1A state meet and finished in 79th.
Male Runner of the Year: Patrick Heffernan, Junior, Boyer Valley — Heffernan had a huge season with four individual wins, including the Rolling Valley Conference championship. He also ranked 10th in Class 1A at the state meet.
Coach of the Year: James Smith, Woodbine — Both Woodbine teams claimed Rolling Valley Conference championships and advanced to the state meet. The boys finished ninth while the girls were 10th in Fort Dodge.
Female Senior of the Year: Chenoa Bowman, West Harrison — Bowman came in ninth at the RVC meet, ranking as the top senior in the conference.
Male Senior of the Year: Nate Wright, Senior, Woodbine — Wright placed fourth in the Rolling Valley Conference championships and helped the Tigers to a ninth-place team finish at state.
Female Junior of the Year: Ella Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Petersen was eighth at the Rolling Valley Conference championships, finishing as the top junior in the class.
Male Junior of the Year: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley — See above.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Addison Murdock, Woodbine — Murdock was the top sophomore runner in the conference, finishing in second at the RVC meet and paced the Tigers at state with a 22nd-place finish.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine — The co-leader of the Woodbine pack, Bendgen was the runner-up at the RVC meet and was the top finisher at state for the Tigers (42nd).
Female Freshman of the Year: Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley — See above.
Male Freshman of the Year: Gunner Wagner, Woodbine — Wagner was third in the Rolling Valley Conference championships and had an individual win this season at Ridge View. He was 47th at the 1A state meet.
Female All-POI: Mariah Falkena, Freshman, Boyer Valley; Clara Gorham, Freshman, Boyer Valley; Adyson Lapel, Freshman, Woodbine; Abby Mandel, Sophomore, Boyer Valley; Addison Murdock, Sophomore, Woodbine; Kylie Neligh, Sophomore, Woodbine; Elise Olson, Freshman, Woodbine
Male All-POI: Landon Bendgen, Sophomore, Woodbine; Trey Burgmeyer, Sophomore, Woodbine; Gavin Clayton, Junior, CAM; Patrick Heffernan, Junior, Boyer Valley; Thomas Tremel, Sophomore, Woodbine; Gunner Wagner, Freshman, Woodbine; Nate Wright, Senior, Woodbine
Female All-Senior: Chenoa Bowman, West Harrison; Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Lucia Garcia, Woodbine; Kate Hansen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Maci Miller, Woodbine; Sage Wallis, West Harrison
Male All-Senior: Aidan Carmody, Woodbine; Corey Heithoff, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Nate Wright, Woodbine
Female All-Junior: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Reagan Harris, Boyer Valley; Ella Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Male All-Junior: Riley Acker, West Harrison; Carson Cary, CAM; Gavin Clayton, CAM; Ethan Hanigan, Boyer Valley; Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley; Treaven Hill-Borger, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Female All-Sophomore: Carly Dennis, CAM; Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley; Addison Murdock, Woodbine; Kylie Neligh, Woodbine; Mia South, CAM
Male All-Sophomore: Ben Bartlett, CAM; Landon Bendgen, Woodbine; Trey Burgmeyer, Woodbine; Evan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley; Tommy Hast, Boyer Valley; Thomas Tremel, Woodbine
Female All-Freshman: Josiah Bartlett, CAM; Xander Johnson, Woodbine
Male All-Freshman: Adam Barry, Woodbine; Carter Gruver, Woodbine; Carson Kelley, Woodbine; Brodie Ludwig, Woodbine; Leo Sullivan, Woodbine; Gunner Wagner, Woodbine; Owen Wingert, Woodbine
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Kaia Downs, Senior, Sioux City East — A truly dominant season for Downs, who won five individual championships, including the Missouri River title by over 90 seconds. She was also third in the Class 4A state meet.
Male Runner of the Year: Gabe Nash, Junior, Sioux City North: Three different runners from North won meets this year, but Nash’s win came at the Missouri River Conference meet. Nash also led the way for the Stars at state with a third place run.
Coach of the Year: Abdier Marrero, Sioux City North — Another brilliant season from Marrero’s harriers. The North boys were easily the best team in a KMAland conference and placed second in the Class 4A meet. The girls also took fourth in the MRC.
Female Senior of the Year: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East — See above.
Male Senior of the Year: William Lohr, Sioux City North — Lohr won the district championship on October 20th, ran second at the MRC and was fifth in the state.
Female Junior of the Year: Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North — Was often the No. 2 runner in area meets behind Downs. Jordan took second in the MRC and finished 58th in Class 4A.
Male Junior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North — See above.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Stanley was also an elite state runner, placing third in the Missouri River and 27th in Class 3A.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North — Kifle won in LeMars and at Ridge View in early November, placed third in the MRC and was eighth in Class 4A.
Female Freshman of the Year: Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Saulsbury was the No. 2 for the conference champions, placing fifth in the MRC. She also ran 65th at the state meet.
Male Freshman of the Year: Connor Schultz, Sioux City North — The next generation. Schultz was 16th at the MRC meet.
Female All-MRC: Maddie Demke, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Kaia Downs, Senior, Sioux City East; Rebecca Hulinsky, Junior, LeMars; Elizabeth Jordan, Junior, Sioux City North; Ivy Mehlhaff, Sophomore, Sioux City East; Delaney Saulsbury, Freshman, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Male All-MRC: Ryan Campbell, Senior, Sioux City East; Jose Gutierrez, Senior, Sioux City North; Natnael Kifle, Sophomore, Sioux City North; Yemane Kifle, Senior, Sioux City North; William Lohr, Senior, Sioux City North; Gabe Nash, Junior, Sioux City North; Carlos Rodriguez, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Female All-Senior: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; Hanna Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Aphrodite Hancock, Sioux City North; Sabrina Hazuka, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Lilly McNaughton, LeMars; Danie Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Male All-Senior: Ryan Campbell, Sioux City East; Jose Gutierrez, Sioux City North; Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North; William Lohr, Sioux City North; Carter Ritz, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson
Female All-Junior: Rebecca Hulinsky, LeMars; Alexys Jones, Sioux City East; Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North; Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Mariah Morrow, Sioux City East; Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Male All-Junior: Judson Casseus, Sioux City West; Brody Comstock, Sioux City East; Hayden Gamble, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Michael Meis, LeMars; Gabe Nash, Sioux City North; Juan Sanchez, LeMars; Gavin Stoos, Sioux City East
Female All-Sophomore: Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Ivy Mehlhaff, Sioux City East; Analicia Salas, Sioux City North; Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Brynn Wolf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Male All-Sophomore: Filmon Gebra, Sioux City West; David Gehling, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North; Noah Laursen, LeMars; Michael Murra, LeMars; Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln; Michael Wieseler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Female All-Freshman: Ava Barker, Sioux City East; Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln; Ali Gonzalez, Sioux City North; Sienna Kass, LeMars; KayLynn Kepler, Abraham Lincoln; Gabby Louden, Abraham Lincoln; Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Male All-Freshman: Adam Elks, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Alex Elks, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Braulio Gonzalez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kasey McGregor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Connor Schultz, Sioux City North; Kiefer Schultz, Sioux City North; Ale Vargas-Gayton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Junior, Twin Cedars — Dunkin won in Albia, Ottumwa, Oskalossa, Lynnville-Sully, Chariton and Centerville during the regular season and placed 12th at the state meet.
Male Runner of the Year: Daniel Schoening, SO, Ankeny Christian Academy — Schoening was the top Bluegrass Conference runner at the state meet, finishing in 59th.