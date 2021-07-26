(KMAland) -- Today, we release our KMAland Softball Conference Awards with a Player, Pitcher, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore, Freshman and 8th Grader of the Year in each of our seven KMAland conferences - Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
In addition, there will be a "Nine" and a "Five" for the top nine hitters and top five pitchers in each of those leagues. As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on any of the selections.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Haley Bach, Senior, Lewis Central
Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic
Coach of the Year: Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic
-OPOTY: Bach had another huge year at the plate with Hawkeye Ten highs in slugging percentage (.941), on-base percentage (.591), batting average (.447), triples (10) and walks (28). She also scored 43 runs, drove in 30 and posted 22 extra-base hits among her 38 total knocks.
-POTY: Engler led the conference with 270 strikeouts and posted a 1.47 ERA over 181 innings pitched, leading the Trojans to a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and a return to the state tournament.
-COTY: Hinzmann helped lead the Trojans to their greatest season in school history with its most wins, its first state quarterfinal victory and another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
Senior of the Year: Olivia Engler, Atlantic
Junior of the Year: Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic
Sophomore of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, Creston
Freshman of the Year: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert
8th Grader of the Year: Allison Koontz, Glenwood
-SOTY: Along with Engler’s pitching exploits, she absolutely crushed the ball all season long with league-highs in home runs (12) and RBI (53). She hit .380/.437/.793 for the season.
-JOTY: Schon put together a powerful season with 17 extra-base hits, including nine doubles and seven home runs among 46 total hits. She finished with a .397/.470/.672 line and drove in 36.
-SOTY: Randall was one of the conference’s most feared hitters. She had 78 total bases thanks to nine home runs, eight doubles and a triple while hitting .423/.500/.804 with 40 RBI. Name a category, and she probably led sophomores in it.
-FOTY: When you combine hitting and pitching, Narmi has to be the choice. She struck out 232 batters in 193.1 innings and posted a 3.62 ERA in the rough-and-tumble Hawkeye Ten while leading freshmen with 58 total bases on offense. She had seven home runs among 33 hits and finished with a .308/.324/.542 hitting line.
-8OTY: There were some fantastic 8th graders in the conference this year, but Koontz gets the nod with her hitting and pitching ability. She tied for the conference-lead with 41 total bases on offense, hitting .431/.481/.569 while striking out 72 in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Nine
-Haley Bach, Senior, Lewis Central: See above.
-Emily Brouse, Senior, Harlan: Brouse came on strong late in the season with a flurry of home runs, bashing eight of them and hitting .358/.392/.602 with 37 RBI.
-Alyssa Derby, Senior, Atlantic: Second in the conference with 94 total bases, she drove in 50 while finishing with 17 doubles, five triples and five home runs and posted a .444/.531/.803 hitting line.
-Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic: See above.
-Gracie Hagle, Junior, Creston: Hagle was strong all season with a .404/.456/.640 batting line that included eight doubles, five home runs and a pair of triples.
-Coryl Matheny, Junior, Glenwood: The Year of Coryl started a little early this summer, as she posted six doubles and six home runs while hitting .396/.440/.634.
-Nevaeh Randall, Sophomore, Creston: See above.
-Peyton Rice, Senior, Creston: The star catcher was one of the best on-base girls of the season, finishing with .440/.521/.470 line that included 44 total hits, 15 walks and two times hit by a pitch.
-Kenzie Schon, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: See above.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Five
-Emily Brouse, Senior, Harlan: Brouse also had a strong year in the circle with a 2.02 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 145.2 innings.
-Keely Coen, Sophomore, Creston: Coen’s breakout came with a 2.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings.
-Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic: See above.
-Tianna Kasperbauer, Junior, Harlan: Kasperbauer had another fine season for the Cyclones with a 1.86 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.
-Alexis Narmi, Freshman, St. Albert: See above.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Anna Kelley, Junior, Griswold
Pitcher of the Year: Karly Millikan, Freshman, Griswold
Coach of the Year: Jody Rosselll, Griswold
-OPOTY: Kelley was all over the leaderboard in the league, hitting .521/.547/.688 with 66 total bases, including seven doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 36 and scoring 38 times.
-POTY: Just a freshman, but Millikan dominated the league with 137 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings while posting a 1.54 ERA and leading the Tigers to wins in 15 of her 17 decisions.
-COTY: Dominance. That’s another good way to describe Griswold in the Corner Conference this year, and many times, to the victor go the spoils. Coach Rossell deserves this honor.
Note: These were the same three winners of these awards as last year.
Senior of the Year: Ali Silvius, Stanton
Junior of the Year: Anna Kelley, Griswold
Sophomore of the Year: Makenna Askeland, Griswold
Freshman of the Year: Karly Millikan, Griswold
8th Grader of the Year: Cloe Brown, East Mills
-SOTY: Silvius brought it at the plate and in the circle. She hit .451/.495/.582 with eight extra-base hits among 41 total hits while striking out 44 and pitching to a 3.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings.
-JOTY: See above.
-SOTY: Askeland also had a very big year at the plate with a .386/.469/.675 hitting line that included six doubles and six home runs while driving in 45 runs on 32 total hits.
-FOTY: Millikan was so good in the circle that any kind of offense was going to seal the deal for her here. She had 25 total bases, including a trio of doubles and a home run this season.
-8OTY: Brown led 8th graders in the conference with a .250 batting average and managed to get eight hits in 32 at bats for the season.
Corner Conference Nine
-Makenna Askeland, Sophomore, Griswold: See above
-Lily Crom, Freshman, Fremont-Mills: Crom was outstanding all season for the Knights, driving in 20 runs and finishing with a .388/.443/.475 batting line.
-Anna Kelley, Junior, Griswold: See above
-Haylee Pennock, Senior, Griswold: What a senior year for Pennock, who hit six home runs and added six doubles while posting a league-best .700 slugging percentage.
-Tara Peterson, Senior, Stanton: Peterson ranked third in the conference with 54 total bases while hitting .388/.509/.635. Peterson finished with 12 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 36 runs scored.
-Jolie Sheldon, Senior, Sidney: Another big year for Sheldon, who hit .479 with a .506 on-base percentage and a .634 slugging mark behind six doubles, a triple and a home run.
-Ali Silvius, Senior, Stanton: See above.
-Izzy Weldon, Freshman, Fremont-Mills: Weldon hit .395/.464/.395 with 34 total hits and 24 runs scored.
-McKenna Wiechman, Sophomore, Griswold: Big year for another Griswold hitter, as Wiechman posted a .380/.478/.435 hitting line and drove in 23 runs on the season.
Corner Conference Five
-Makenna Laumann, Junior, Sidney: Laumann was second in the conference with 89 strikeouts and also threw 133 1/3 innings for the Cowgirls.
-Karly Millikan, Freshman, Griswold: See above.
-Malea Moore, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Moore was competitive every time out, finishing with 75 strikeouts in 74 innings while posting a 4.54 ERA.
-Taylor Morgan, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Morgan finished the year with a 3.03 ERA and 53 strikeouts against just 15 walks in 74 innings.
-Brenna Rossell, Junior, Griswold: Rossell was also very good in the circle with a 2.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood
Pitcher of the Year: Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Eric Borkowski, Audubon
-OPOTY: One of the more difficult choices, as Pierce’s stats nearly mirrored Erikah Rife’s. We go with Pierce, though, who hit .543/.583/.674 with nine doubles and a home run among 50 total hits while driving in 23 runs.
-POTY: Another very tight call, but Pierce helped the Eagles to the state tournament while putting up terrific numbers. Over 168 innings, she struck out 150 batters, pitched to a 1.62 ERA and kept hitters to a .151 opponent’s batting average.
-COTY: To get this pick, you’d have to understand where Audubon has come from. Their 15 wins in the 2021 season is the most in the Varsity Bound era, which dates back to the 2008 season. Coach Borkowski even got a vote from a rival coach for the work he has done.
Senior of the Year: Ella Pierce, Underwood
Junior of the Year: Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia
Sophomore of the Year: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia
Freshman of the Year: Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia
8th Grader of the Year: Elly Henderson, Riverside
-SOTY: See above.
-JOTY: She just missed on the Offensive Player of the Year, but she is not missing here. Rife was outstanding in 23 games and 83 at bats this season. She had a .506/.529/.747 line while finishing with eight doubles, six triples and 24 RBI.
-SOTY: Guritz hit .400/.443/.800 in her sophomore summer, finishing with 10 doubles and six home runs and driving in 29 runs.
-FOTY: Another very, very tight race. Hiatt threw 138 innings, pitched to a 1.37 ERA and allowed just a .143 opponent’s batting average. She had 118 strikeouts and posted a 16-6 win-loss record. She also contributed at the plate with a .342/.402/.493 line that included 25 hits and 18 RBI.
-8OTY: Henderson proved to be one of the top hitters in the WIC this season, posting a .423/.464/.423 batting line. She had 33 hits in 28 games and scored 24 runs.
Western Iowa Conference Nine
-Kenna Ford, Senior, Riverside: Another big year at the plate for Ford, who hit .440/.495/.615 with nine doubles, two triples and a home run.
-Macanna Guritz, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: See above.
-Natalie Hagadon, Junior, AHSTW: Hagadon hit .341/.370/.518 with six doubles, three triples and a home run and drove in 23 runs.
-Elly Henderson, 8th, Riverside: See above.
-Ally Meyers, Junior, AHSTW: Meyers went .400/.449/.433 for the season with 36 total hits for the Vikings.
-Katelyn Nielsen, Senior, Audubon: Big year for Nielsen in her final chance, posting 55 total bases behind six doubles, five triples and three home runs while hitting .357/.402/.655.
-Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood: See above.
-Maddie Pierce, Senior, Underwood: Pierce had 47 total bases this season while hitting .337/.369/.480. Her 33 hits included 11 doubles and a home run with 22 RBI.
-Erikah Rife, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: See above.
Western Iowa Conference Five
-Kenna Ford, Senior, Riverside: Ford struck out 196 in 166 innings, posted a 2.40 ERA and picked up another 15 wins to finish her high school career.
-Abby Hiatt, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia: See above.
-Jadyn Huisman, Freshman, Treynor: Huisman struck out 172 batters and finished the year with a 2.72 ERA over 141.1 innings pitched.
-Kailey Jones, Senior, AHSTW: You have to give a spot to Jones, who threw just 81 2/3 innings while splitting time, but she did post the best ERA in the league of 1.37. She struck out 62 and allowed just a .215 batting average against.
-Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood: See above.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Josie Hartman, Junior, Southeast Warren
Pitcher of the Year: Sterling Berndt, Junior, Wayne
Coach of the Year: Cody Reynolds, Southeast Warren
-OPOTY: What a year for Hartman, who had 88 total bases and a terrific .485/.557/.879 line that included 13 doubles, eight home runs, a triple, 28 RBI and 53 runs scored.
-POTY: There are a lot of great pitchers in the POI, but Berndt averaged over two strikeouts per inning this season. She gave up just 26 total runs — earned or unearned — and allowed opponents to hit just .118 against her in 153.1 innings pitched.
-COTY: I think when you do something for the first time in 53 years, you get to win this award no matter what. Reynolds led the Warhawks to the state tournament, won their first state quarterfinal since their 1968 state championship and then took a third-place finish in 1A.
Senior of the Year: TJ Stoaks, Lenox
Junior of the Year: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
Sophomore of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Freshman of the Year: Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys
8th Grader of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox
-SOTY: Stoaks hit .450/.527/.613 for the season with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Tigers. She also posted the best ERA in the conference at 0.78 ERA and struck out more than anybody in the entire state (409) while allowing just a .133 batting average against.
-JOTY: Along with her exploits as a pitcher, Berndt was terrific at the plate with a .511/.566/.848 batting line that included 12 doubles, five homers and two triples.
-SOTY: Ruble saved her best pitching performance for last, firing a two-hit shutout at Wayne. She also had 146 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA during the course of the season. In addition, she hit .349/.500/.542 at the plate, smashing 11 doubles and adding a home run and a triple with 30 RBI.
FOTY: What a year for German, who had 101 strikeouts and a 1.66 ERA over 80 1/3 innings in the circle. She also hit .320/.354/.467 for the season with three doubles, two home runs and a triple in 27 games.
8OTY: Cox was a beast all season, accumulating 80 total bases behind nine doubles, nine home runs and a triple. She also hit .385/.447/.734 with 45 RBI while playing the most important position on the field (catcher). Impressive.
Pride of Iowa Conference Nine
-Sterling Berndt, Junior, Wayne: See above.
-Sadie Cox, 8th, Lenox: See above.
-Jayda Gay, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Gay tallied 69 total bases with nine doubles, six home runs and three triples while driving in 26 runs and hitting .360/.404/.775 for the year.
-Josie Hartman, Junior, Southeast Warren: See above.
-Emily Jones, Junior, Wayne: Jones hit .522/.569/.811 with 10 doubles, four home runs and three triples. She drove in 38 and had 73 total bases for her big junior year.
-Addy Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr: Reynolds posted the top slugging percentage in the conference at .936. That was thanks to nine home runs, seven doubles and two triples among her 35 total hits. She drove in 28 and hit .449 with a .522 on-base percentage.
-Makayla Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren: Ruble tied for second in the conference with 80 total bases, hitting .446/.486/.792 with 17 doubles and six home runs. Her 55 RBI led the league.
-TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox: See above.
-Mya Willey, Senior, Wayne: Her .456 batting average ended up fourth in the conference, as she tallied 41 total hits with eight doubles, four triples and three home runs. She had 66 total bases, reached base at a .510 clip and finished with a .733 slugging percentage.
Pride of Iowa Conference Five
-Sterling Berndt, Junior, Wayne: See above.
-Campbell German, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys: See above.
-Mallory Raney, Junior, East Union: Raney struck out 173 batters over 138 innings and only allowed a .181 batting average against. Her 1.47 ERA was among the best in the conference.
-Alivia Ruble, Sophomore, Southeast Warren: see above.
-TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox: See above.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Haley Koch, Senior, West Harrison
Pitcher of the Year: Charlie Pryor, 8th, Woodbine
Coach of the Year: Greg Kolpin, Woodbine
-OPOTY: Koch led the conference in a number of categories, including total bases (68), runs (34), hits (37), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.958). She hit .521/.590/.958 with seven doubles, six homers and three triples on the season.
-POTY: Not an easy decision here. Pryor nabs the award behind a league-best 0.85 ERA and 0.75 WHIP while striking out 194 batters and walking just 15 in 148 innings.
-COTY: Not only did Woodbine post their first winning season since 2015, they shared the Rolling Valley Conference championship and were this close to a regional final. Their 22 wins were 14 more than last year and three more than the last two years combined.
Senior of the Year: Haley Koch, West Harrison
Junior of the Year: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
Sophomore of the Year: Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK
Freshman of the Year: Emma Follmann, CAM
8th Grader of the Year: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine
-SOTY: See above.
-JOTY: Emgarten was plenty dominant on both sides of the ball, striking out 213 and posting a 1.44 ERA in 155 1/3 innings. She also hit .395/.469/.558 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 25 RBI.
-SOTY: Burmeister had another strong season at the plate with a .347/.410/.453 batting line, finishing with six doubles, two triples, 14 RBI and 31 runs scored.
-FOTY: Follmann put together a nice year at the plate with a .303/.376/.368 hitting line, posting five doubles and driving in 11 runs. She also pitched a bit with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
-8OTY: As good as it gets in the circle and very good at the plate this year, too. Pryor had a .354/.442/.646 batting line, tallying 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs and driving in 24 runs.
Rolling Valley Conference Nine
-Cassidy Baker, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Baker ranked in a tie for fourth in batting average (.397) in the league while also posting a .446 on-base percentage. She was one of the toughest outs in the league.
-Mallory Behken, Junior, CAM: Behnken also hit .397 and combined a .472 on-base percentage with a .487 slugging percentage. She doubled seven times among 31 hits and drove in 15.
-Shay Burmeister, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: See above.
-Leah Cooper, Junior, Boyer Valley: Cooper brought some serious power to the plate with three doubles and three home runs among 23 total hits. The junior hit .329/.392/.500 and drove in 12.
-Macy Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: See above.
-Haley Koch, Senior, West Harrison: See above.
-Emily McIntosh, Senior, West Harrison: McIntosh smacked five home runs and four doubles while driving in a league-high 32 in just 19 games played. Her hitting line of .561/.632/.895 was massive.
-Alexia Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley: Another powerful hitter in the Boyer Valley lineup, Miller hit .414/.519/.707 with eight doubles and three home runs, driving in 20.
-Charlie Pryor, 8th, Woodbine: See above.
Rolling Valley Conference Five
-Macy Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: See above.
-Emily McIntosh, Senior, West Harrison: McIntosh was powerful again this season in the circle with 193 strikeouts in just 121 innings while posting a 1.79 ERA and 0.77 WHIP.
-Charlie Pryor, 8th, Woodbine: See above.
-Helen Riker, Junior, CAM: Another big season for Riker, too. She had 193 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings and pitched to a 1.36 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.
Jadeyn Smith, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Smith struck out 87 in 129 innings, and she walked just 24 while finishing the year with a 1.95 ERA.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Brylee Hempey, Junior, Sioux City East
Pitcher of the Year: Alivia Milbrodt, Senior, LeMars
Coach of the Year: Chris Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan Catholic
-OPOTY: Hempey led the conference in slugging percentage (.765), on-base percentage (.574), total bases (91), runs (68), home runs (7) and walks (26). She also hit .462 with 55 total hits, including 11 doubles and two triples.
-POTY: Milbrodt posted an MRC-best 2.20 ERA over 137 innings, striking out 159 batters and walking just 30 while allowing a mere .216 batting average against.
COTY: A tough finish to the season should not take away from all the great success Heelan had this year. They were a team with a .571 winning percentage last year, and they jumped up to .775 in 2021. That’s 31 wins overall and a 26-2 mark in the MRC.
Senior of the Year: Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Junior of the Year: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East
Sophomore of the Year: Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Freshman of the Year: Tessa Clifton, Abraham Lincoln
8th Grader of the Year: Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-SOTY: Gengler had a dominant offensive season with a .449/.508/.703 hitting line that included 12 doubles and six home runs. She drove in 47, scored 40 times and tallied 83 total bases.
-JOTY: Hempey also gave over 20 innings in the circle for the Black Raiders.
-SOTY: Frazee was a two-way player with a .433/.531/.633 hitting line, smacking 11 doubles, three home runs and two triples for the season. In the circle, she gave 64 2/3 innings and struck out 28 while pitching to a 3.36 ERA.
-FOTY: Clifton led a youthful AL team with 54 total bases, finishing with a .394/.465/.495 triple-slash. She had nine doubles and a triple while driving in 22.
-8OTY: Watch for Ocker in the future after she hit .354/.430/.418 with 26 RBI on 28 hits for the Warriors. She also threw 7 1/3 innings for SBL.
Missouri River Conference Nine
-Maggie Allen, Junior, LeMars: Allen posted 76 total bases with a .369/.434/.585 batting line, driving in 30 runs behind 17 doubles, three homers and a triple.
-Elise Evans-Murphy, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Evans-Murphy smacked the ball around all season with a .402/.442/.629 line, driving in a league-high 52 runs on 53 hits, including 16 doubles, four homers and a triple.
-Ella Fitzpatrick, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Fitzpatrick had a .469/.527/.593 hitting line for the Crusaders this season, driving in 26 on 32 hits.
-Marin Frazee, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: See above.
-Ellie Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: See above.
-Brylee Hempey, Junior, Sioux City East: See above.
-Kenley Meis, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Another from Heelan, Meis went .397/.434/.618 with 84 total bases thanks to six triples, five home runs and three doubles.
-Grace Nelson, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nelson’s 41 hits included 10 doubles and three home runs, and she drove in 40 runs while hitting .500/.554/.676.
-Olivia O’Brien, Senior, Sioux City North: O’Brien was terrific all season with 58 total hits, including seven doubles and three home runs. She hit .443/.468/.565, drove in 24 and scored 42 runs for the Stars.
Missouri River Conference Five
-Holly Hansen, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Hansen led the conference with 183 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings, and you have to pay mind to her .146 batting average against. She wasn’t easy to reach on.
-Regan Herbst, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Herbst had a 2.51 ERA over 128 1/3 innings, striking out 82 and allowing just a .235 batting average against.
-Lizzie Koonce, Sophomore, LeMars: The first of two LeMars pitchers, Koonce had a 72:30 strikeout to walk ratio. She finished with a 2.96 ERA over 104 innings.
-Alivia Milbrodt, Senior, LeMars: See above.
-Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Van Kalsbeek got some thought for the Pitcher of the Year after she posted a 2.32 ERA over 87 2/3 innings. She finished with 73 strikeouts and just 15 walks on the year.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Bailey, Junior, Twin Cedars
Pitcher of the Year: BrieAnna Remster, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas
Coach of the Year: Jim Crozier, Twin Cedars
-OPOTY: Bailey’s 104 total bases are no joke. She had 59 total hits, including 13 doubles, seven triples and six home runs while driving in 55 and finishing with a .488/.556/.860 batting line.
-POTY: Outstanding year for Remster, who struck out 241 batters and walked just 52 in 175 2/3 innings. She pitched to a 1.28 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP and allowed just a .182 batting average.
-COTY: There’s a couple different ways we could have gone, but let’s give some big ups to the retiring Crozier, who led Melcher-Dallas to yet another terrific season of 27 wins.
Senior of the Year: Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas
Junior of the Year: Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars
Sophomore of the Year: BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas
Freshman of the Year: Gracie Peck, Seymour
8th Grader of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni
-SOTY: Reed led the class with 73 total bases thanks to 13 doubles, four home runs and a triple. She also drove in 54 runs on 46 hits and had a .479/.558/.760 batting line.
-JOTY: Bailey struck out 156 batters over 140 2/3 innings, posting a 1.94 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP for the Sabers. That, of course, in addition to being the best hitter in the league.
-SOTY: Along with the dominance in the circle, Remster had 80 total bases behind 12 doubles and seven home runs, drove in 42 and finished with a .439/.450/.748 triple-slash.
-FOTY: Peck hit .453/.549/.693 with 15 doubles and a home run for the Warriorettes this past season. She also was a two-way with 104 1/3 innings pitched and 112 strikeouts.
-8OTY: Terrific two-way work for Henson this past season. She had a 4.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 103 2/3 innings for the Demons. She also had 41 total bases and a .437/.545/.577 batting line.
Bluegrass Conference Nine
-Grace Bailey, Junior, Twin Cedars: See above.
-Riley Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Tied for the conference lead with 12 doubles, Enfield had 67 total bases with a .455/.545/.677 line.
-Haley Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: Godfrey was one of five hitters with at least 70 total bases this season. She had 12 doubles, three home runs and a triple and drove in 44 runs while hitting .490/.559/.729.
-Anaya Keith, Senior, Moravia: Keith smacked the ball around to the tune of a .453/.476/.589 line and had 10 doubles and a home run while driving in 30.
-Cameron Martin, Junior, Lamoni: Martin did a lot in just 19 games and 59 at bats, hitting .559/.567/.949 with nine doubles, four homers and a triple.
-Ali Mockenhaupt, Junior, Twin Cedars: The pitcher/first baseman duo was quite good for Twin Cedars, and Mockenhaupt was the other end of it along with Bailey. She had a .485/.591/.650 hitting line with 15 doubles, a triple and 39 RBI.
-Gracie Peck, Freshman, Seymour: See above.
-Kynser Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: See above.
-BrieAnna Remster, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas: See above.
Bluegrass Conference Five
-Grace Bailey, Junior, Twin Cedars: See above.
-Taylor Henson, 8th, Lamoni: See above.
-Anaya Keith, Senior, Moravia: Keith had 86 strikeouts and 32 walks over 119 1/3 innings, finishing with a 4.40 ERA — 5th in the conference.
-Ali Mockenhaupt, Junior, Twin Cedars: Mockenhaupt ended up with a 2.60 ERA, striking out 67 and walking just five all year in 75 1/3 innings.
-BrieAnna Remster, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas: See above.