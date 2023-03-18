(KMAland) -- For the 10th year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team. For the second time, we announce our All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Teams.
This year, the All-KMAland Iowa Elite Boys Basketball Team features four seniors, one junior and one repeat selection. Check out the All-KMAland Boys Basketball Teams below.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak: KMA Sports’ Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year, DeVries averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in another step forward from his sophomore season.
Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison: The high-flying, 3-point shooting dynamo for KMAland’s best team, Evans had an incredible season for the Hawkeyes with 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.
Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison: Production, production, production. The KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year just produced no matter the opponent. Sage averaged 15.0 points, 16.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr: An Iowa baseball recruit, Frost can also hoop. The only repeat selection from last year, Frost put in 22.5 points, grabbed 7.2 rebounds, passed out 4.7 assists and snagged 3.3 steals per game for the Raiders.
Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW: The all-time leading scorer in AHSTW history, Lund was one of the key pieces for another Vikings’ Western Iowa Conference championship. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Second Team All-KMAland Iowa: Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (18.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.6 SPG); Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (19.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.7 APG, 2.7 SPG); Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (21.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.8 SPG); Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (17.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.9 SPG); Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (16.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.4 BPG)
Third Team All-KMAland Iowa: Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan (15.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG); Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (14.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.2 SPG); Mathok Mathok, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (14.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG); Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic (18.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.8 BPG); Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (21.7 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, 2.2 SPG, 5.2 BPG)
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Kemper Cline, Senior, Albany: The KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Cline averaged an unfathomable 28.2 points while also grabbing 12.0 rebounds per game. Cline added 1.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
Alex Mattson, Junior, Platte Valley: One of the stars for the Class 1 third-place Platte Valley outfit, Mattson had averages of 14.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Dylan McIntyre, Senior, Northeast Nodaway: McIntyre set a school-record with 55 points in a single game this year and reached 1,000 for his career. He averaged 27 points and nine rebounds per game.
Tyler New, Junior, Worth County: Another high-scoring superstar in KMAland Missouri, New put in 24.6 points per game while also averaging 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game.
Derek Quinlin, Junior, Maryville: Quinlin shared the scoring load with two other double-digit scorers, putting in 13.1 points per game. He also added 3.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Second Team All-KMAland Missouri: Hayden Ecker, Senior, North Andrew (15.9 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.5 SPG); Matt Jermain, Senior, Platte Valley (12.4 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.9 SPG); Micah Makings, Senior, Rock Port (17.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.6 SPG); Colby McQuinn, Junior, Stanberry (16.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.0 SPG); Caden Stoecklein, Senior, Maryville (14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Third Team All-KMAland Missouri: Memphis Bliley, Senior, Platte Valley (13.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG); Aidan Burke, Senior, Rock Port (15.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.4 BPG); Kayden Conn, Junior, Nodaway Valley (16.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG); Bracxten Rohlmeier, Senior, Nodaway Valley (14.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.1 SPG); Jarrett Spinnato, Senior, East Atchison (13.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.8 SPG)
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Maverick Binder, Junior, Auburn: The only repeat member of the All-KMAland Nebraska Team, Binder averaged 12.5 points along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Bulldogs, which advanced to another state championship game.
Camden Dalinghaus, Sophomore, Johnson-Brock: The youngest member of the All-KMAland Nebraska Team, Dalinghaus helped the Eagles to a Class D1 state championship with averages of 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals.
Zach Fitzpatrick, Senior, Palmyra: One of just four KMAland Nebraska players to average over 16 points per game, Fitzpatrick reached 1,000 career points thanks to an average of 16.6 points per game. He also added 6.2 boards per game.
Brooks Kissinger, Senior, Ashland-Greenwood: Kissinger helped Ashland-Greenwood to a second consecutive state championship while averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Jaxyn Strauss, Senior, Falls City: The KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Strauss had a KMAland-best 17.4 points per game, including a big 46-point performance in a win over Humboldt-TRS. He also grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game.
Second Team All-KMAland Nebraska: Cougar Konzem, Senior, Ashland-Greenwood (10.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG); Nixon Ligouri, Sophomore, Auburn (10.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.9 SPG); Gage Olsen, Junior, Plattsmouth (16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.5 SPG); Joe Simon, Junior, Falls City Sacred Heart (13.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG); Noah Simones, Junior, Conestoga (13.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG)
Third Team All-KMAland Nebraska: Henry Coleman, Senior, Elmwood-Murdock (11.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG); Sam Luellen, Junior, Louisville (11.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG); Carson McAuliffe, Senior, Sterling (13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG); Nic Parriott, Senior, Johnson-Brock (9.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.3 SPG); Zach Smith, Junior, Conestoga (10.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 58.3 FG%); Brandon Speckmann, Senior, Johnson County Central (11.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG)