GirlsBasketballEliteMissouri.jpg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee/Photo from Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- With the end of the Missouri basketball season last week, KMA Sports presents the 2022-23 All-KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Team.

This year’s All-KMAland Missouri First Team includes three seniors, one junior, one sophomore and three repeat picks. Check out the All-KMAland Missouri Teams below.

Jacquelyn Cline, Senior, North Nodaway: Cline led the way for North Nodaway this season, finishing with 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Maggie Collins, Junior, Platte Valley: Collins led her team back to the Show-Me Showdown in her junior year, putting up 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She is one of three repeat selections.

Ava Graham, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley: The youngest member of the All-KMAland Missouri Team, Graham had 16 double-doubles in her sophomore season while averaging 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Natalie Hedlund, Senior, East Atchison: The KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year and KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year, Hedlund is a repeat selection and only improved from last year with 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Rylee Vierthaler, Senior, Maryville: One of the top three scorers in Maryville history, Vierthaler had another strong all-around season, earning a repeat selection on the All-KMAland Missouri Team. She averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Second Team All-KMAland Missouri: Brylie Angle, Junior, Platte Valley (11.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.5 SPG); Baylie Busby, Sophomore, Northeast Nodaway (15.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.4 SPG, 2.0 APG); Anastyn Pettlon, Senior, Maryville (12.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.0 APG); Zoe Tunks, Junior, King City (15.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 SPG, 2.5 APG); Amelia Wallace, Junior, Stanberry (16.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.0 SPG)

Third Team All-KMAland Missouri: Taryn Hunter, Senior, King City (11.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG); Madison Lillard, Sophomore, North Andrew (10.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG); Sydney Marriott, Junior, Nodaway Valley (11.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 3.3 SPG); Sydney Meadows, Senior, Mound City (11.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.1 SPG); Avery Meyerkorth, Sophomore, Rock Port (10.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 3.2 SPG)

