(KMAland) -- For the sixth year, KMA Sports presents the KMAland All-Everything Team.
The KMAland All-Everything Team is six strong and includes the best multi-sport athletes in the area over the past year. Only athletes that played at least three sports this past year are considered, and if you tacked on a fourth (or a fifth) it also helped your cause.
Today, we present the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team, which includes five seniors and one junior. It also features two repeat selections.
In addition to our All-Everything Team, this year we took a look at our seven KMAland conferences and named an athlete of the year from each league. Without further ado, here is this year’s All-Everything Team.
Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars
Sports: 5
KMA Sports Profile: Bluegrass All-Senior (Volleyball, Softball), Bluegrass Runner of the Year (Cross Country), Bluegrass Senior of the Year (Track & Field), Bluegrass Elite (Track & Field), Bluegrass Elite Offense (Softball), Bluegrass Offensive Player of the Year (Softball), KMAland Elite (Softball), Class 1A All-State Offense (Softball)
Other: 20th at State (Cross Country), All-Bluegrass 1st Team (Basketball), Bluegrass Conference Champion in 800, 1500 & 3000 (Track & Field), 10th in 1A 100 (Track & Field), 12th in 1A 1500 (Track & Field), 12th in 1A 800), 14th in 1A long jump (Track & Field), Unanimous All-Bluegrass 1st Team (Softball), IGCA 1A 1st Team All-State (Softball),
Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Senior of the Year (Cross Country), Hawkeye Ten Elite (Cross Country, Track & Field), Hawkeye Ten All-Senior (Cross Country), KMAland Co-Player of the Year (Tennis), Week 35 Athlete of the Week (Tennis/Track & Field), Hawkeye Ten Athlete of the Year (Track & Field), Hawkeye Ten Senior of the Year (Cross Country, Track & Field), KMAland Elite (Cross Country, Track & Field, Tennis), Class 2A All-State (Cross Country)
Other: 6th in 2A (Cross Country), Led Clarinda to state runner-up finish (Tennis), ), 7th in 1A Doubles (Tennis), Hawkeye Ten Doubles Champion (Tennis), Hawkeye Ten Champion in 1500 & 3000 (Track & Field) 3rd in 2A 3000 (Track & Field), 8th in 2A Distance Medley (Track & Field
Natalie Hedlund, Senior, East Atchison
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland Missouri Player of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball), KMAland Missouri Elite (Basketball)
Other: Unanimous All-275 First Team (Volleyball), MBCA 2A All-District (Volleyball), MBCA 2A District Player of the Year (Basketball), MBCA 2A All-State (Basketball), 275 Champ in Long Jump, 200 and 4x200 (Track & Field), Helped East Atchison win 1A Team Title (Track & Field), Champ in Class 1 4x200 (Track & Field)
Carly Henderson, Junior, Riverside
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: Week 10 Athlete of the Week (Cross Country/Volleyball)
Other: 37th in 1A (Cross Country), Key part of state volleyball qualification, 7th in state at 120 pounds (Wrestling), WIC 4x800 Champion (Track & Field), Champ in 1A 4x400 (Track & Field), Champ in 1A 4x200 (Track & Field), 10th in 1A Distance Medley (Track & Field)
Macy Richardson, Senior, Sterling
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland Nebraska Elite (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Track & Field)
Other: All-Pioneer Conference 1st Team (Basketball), 1st In Class D 100 Hurdles (Track & Field), 2nd in Class D 300 Hurdles (Track & Field), 3rd in Class D Triple Jump (Track & Field), 4th in Class D Long Jump (Track & Field)
Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: KMAland Offensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), Corner Player of the Year (Basketball), Corner Elite (Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field), Corner Offensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), Corner Senior of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field), Corner All-Senior (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), Corner All-Defense (Basketball), Corner Athlete of the Year (Track & Field), KMAland Elite Second Team (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Volleyball, Track & Field)
Other: Unanimous All-Corner Conference 1st Team (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA 1A All-District (Volleyball, Basketball), IGCA 1A 2nd Team All-State (Volleyball), Corner Conference Champion in 100, 100 Hurdles and 400 Hurdles (Track & Field), Champ in 1A 100 Hurdles (Track & Field), 8th in 1A 400 Hurdles (Track & Field) 14th in 1A 100 (Track & Field), 20th in 1A 4x400 (Track & Field),
CONFERENCE AWARDS
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda
See profile above.
CORNER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
See profile above.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Carly Henderson, Junior, Riverside
See profile above
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: POI Defensive Player of the Year (Volleyball), POI Sophomore of the Year (Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field), POI Elite (Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field), POI All-Sophomore (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), POI All-Defense (Volleyball, Basketball), Week 15 Athlete of the Week (Basketball), POI Elite Offense (Softball)
Other: All-POI 1st Team (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball), IGCA 1A All-State 3rd Team (Basketball), IGCA 1A All-District (Basketball), 5th in 1A 400 (Track & Field),
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: RVC Track Athlete of the Year (Track & Field), RVC Field Athlete of the Year (Track & Field), RVC Senior of the Year (Volleyball, Track & Field, Softball), RVC Elite Offense (Softball), RVC Elite Pitching (Softball), RVC All-Senior (Volleyball, Softball), RVC Elite (Volleyball Track & Field),
Other: IGCA All-District (Volleyball, Softball), All-RVC First Team (Volleyball), RVC Champ in 100, 200 & High Jump (Track & Field), 7th in 1A High Jump (Track & Field), IGCA 1A All-State Honorable Mention (Softball)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: MRC All-Defense (Volleyball), MRC All-Senior (Basketball), MRC Player of the Year (Tennis), MRC Senior of the Year (Tennis), MRC Elite (Tennis), KMAland Elite (Tennis), Week 36 Athlete of the Year (Tennis)
Other: All-MRC Second Team (Volleyball), MRC Singles Champion (Tennis)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars
See profile above